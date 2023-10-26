AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (10/25): MJF vs. Juice, Omega challenges MJF, Swerve gets personal, Ric Flair, Shida vs. Ruby, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW had a lot riding on this episode of Dynamite. It was a very good card on paper and a good chance to take a step forward in front of a decent crowd. It was a big opportunity to get a little momentum for the product, which is much needed. Let’s go.

HITS

MJF-JUICE OPENER / KENNY CHALLENGE

The show opened with an entertaining match between MJF and Juice Robinson that lived up to the seriousness of this angle so far. It was a little over-produced adding in Roddy and his cronies plus The Acclaimed, but once that was over we got the surprise appearance from Kenny Omega setting up a match for Collision, which should certainly sell some tickets and add some viewers. Some may call it hotshotting, but getting fans in the building and eyes on the product is so important right now so I’m all for setting up MJF vs. Kenny for this. I know hoping for a clean finish on Saturday is a pipe dream, but I’d love to see one.

WOOOOO!!!

How about that gift for Sting, huh?! I’ll admit it was way cool to see Ric Flair show up in AEW. It sure seemed like Sting had no idea he was coming out as he looked legitimately surprised and showed some emotion. Plus, the smile Darby’s face was unmistakable. Flair was great on the mic as he kept it short and sweet and didn’t go rogue. I know Flair cries at the drop of a hat these days, but you could see he really respects Sting and having him around over the next four-to-five months will be fun.

While Christian wasn’t as sharp in his promo, he still got his digs in. My favorite line was from Taz when Christian’s music hit, saying: “Maybe Christian is coming out to say something nice.” Perhaps the line of the night.

FIRED UP STING

I was also impressed later with Sting’s interaction with Adam Copeland. He had strong words for him and was passionate and serious. I think most fans would agree the beginning of this story with Copeland has been underwhelming, perhaps by design, but this should start to kick it into gear.

SWERVE GETS PERSONAL

More great work from Swerve Strickland with a frightening and serious “invasion” of Hangman’s home. It’s a bit over the top, but I think it was effective in furthering that story. Critics of AEW have been clamoring for more stories and less random matches and tournaments. Even if that story is not for some fans, you’d have to admit they seem to be listening and are trying to tell more stories and set up matches that are personal.

THE MAIN EVENT

The main event definitely delivered for me. I did have a problem with the promotion of it (see below), but it was a fun, hard-hitting match and very cool to see Okada in AEW again. Great performances from all four competitors and how cool must it be for Orange Cassidy to share the ring with these guys just a few years after being an indy sideshow of sorts. He held his own, to be sure. The finish set up a match for next week and there was some quality foreshadowing in the final moments to what is to come over the next couple months in AEW and New Japan.

MISSES

SHIDA VS. RUBY

Wow, this was rough. I’m not sure what the issue was and who was to blame, but these two were not on the same page from the start. These are two above-average wrestlers who put on a very sloppy match. Neither one seemed to know what the other was doing. It was bad.

I’ll give one small part of the match some credit. AEW gets a lot of criticism for its directing and camera work, and it’s often warranted, but I thought their camera man did a great job in the Shida intro panning to that cool sign from her in the corner. Great shot and the director stayed with it.

NO MAIN EVENT PROMOTION

Other than mentioning it a few times, there was no real promotion of a main event that included Okada. Are you kidding me? This should have been discussed at least two-to-three times during the show with backstage preparations and promos or at least a video package or two showing you what a big deal it is to have Okada on the show and what was likely to be a great match. I don’t understand the thinking here.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Well, they certainly pulled out all the stops this week to draw attention to the product and perhaps give it a big push forward. It was a very entertaining show. The key now is the follow up. You can’t do this stuff every week, but you can build upon what you did in this episode and perhaps start ascending the company back into a hot product.

