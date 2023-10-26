FREE PODCAST 10/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Hazelwood: Ric Flair gifted to Sting by TK, MJF vs. Omega announced for Saturday, Okada in main event, live callers, emails (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Bruce Hazelwood from PWTorch to discuss AEW Dynamite with live caller and email input. They discuss Ric Flair appearing as Tony Khan’s “gift” to Sting and the match it set up, Chris Jericho’s potential mystery partner, Okada in the main event, MJF beating Juice Robinson, MJF vs. Kenny Omega set up for Saturday’s Collision, the latest Toni Storm silent movie, and much more from a loaded show with a ton of talking points.

