VIP AUDIO 10/25 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Okada & Cassidy vs. Danielson & Claudio, Ric Flair gifted to Sting by Tony Khan, MJF vs. Juice for Diamond Ring, Shida defends against Ruby, Jericho reacts to Hobbs, more (36 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Oct. 26 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring Kazuchika Okada & Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli, Ric Flair gifted to Sting by Tony Khan, MJF vs. Juice Robinson for the Dynamite Diamond Ring, Kenny Omega vs. MJF announced, a new PPV announced, Hikaru Shida defends against Ruby Soho, Chris Jericho reacts to Powerhouse Hobbs beating him, and more.

