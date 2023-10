AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Where: Louisville, Ky. at KFC Yum! Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,042 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,295.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli – AEW International Championship

Bullet Club Gold vs. MJF & TBD & TBD & TBD – 8-Man Tag Main Event

Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang vs. Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega

