IMPACT WRESTLING TV RESULTS (11/2): Lilly’s report on Motor City Machine Guns vs. Alexander & Young, Trinity vs. Jayne

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 2, 2023

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND AT THE O2 ACADEMY

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-“We own the night” opening video.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt opened the show from an empty arena and said we’d be seeing matches from Glasgow, Scotland tonight. They pitched to the first match.

(1) JOE HENDRY vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

This was billed as the the Glasgow Cup finals. Hendry did mic work before the match. Fans enthusiastically changed “We believe.” Hendry said what an honor it was to bring Impact back to Scotland. Fans chanted “TNA.” He said if he could beat the legend Frankie Kazarian, it proves that he belongs on this stage. Fans were solidly behind Joe. Hendry took Frankie to the mat early. Frankie threw Hendry out to the floor. [c]

Frankie was in control when the action returned to the ring. Frankie went for the chicken wing, but Hendry was able to avoid it and suplex Frankie. Hendry made a comeback as the fans chanted “We believe in Joe Hendry” and clapped. Frankie hit the Fade To Black for a two count. Hendry gave Frankie a superplex. Fans chanted “This is awesome.” They exchanged two counts. Hendry took Frankie to the mat, hooked his leg, and got the pin.

WINNER: Joe Hendry in 18:00.

Scott D’Amore got in the ring and presented Hendry with a trophy.

-Brian Myers, Moose, and Deonna Purrazzo cut a brief promo. Moose and Myers talked about traveling across the globe to face Subculture. Deonna said she would use her match as a warmup to beat Trinity at Turning Point and become a four-time Knockouts champion. [c]

-Will Ospreay/Eddie Edwards video package.

-Joe Hendry promo. He talked about debuting in Impact Wrestling and being in a successful tag team. He said he beat Rich Swann and Frankie Kazarian to win the cup and to prove that he belongs on top. He challenged Simon Miller.

-Rehwoldt explained that Hendry and Miller had gotten into a brawl during a Food Fight segment and would face each other at Turning Point. Rehwoldt and Hannifan pitched to the next match.

(2) MOOSE & BRIAN MYERS & DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. SUBCULTURE (Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews & Dani Luna)

Myers and Andrews started the match. Myers knocked Andrews to the mat. Andrews came back with an armdrag. Subculture triple teamed Myers. Luna stomped Myers and got a two count. Purrazzo and Luna faced off. Luna knocked Purrazzo to the mat and suplexed her. Moose faced off with Luna and Moose shoved her to the mat. Webster tagged in, but quickly tagged to Andrews. [c]

The heels got the heat on Andrews. Luna got the hot tag and ran wild on Purrazzo. Luna gave Purrazzo an overhead suplex. Moose clotheslined Luna. Webster took Moose to the mat with a moonsault. Webster dove on Myers on the outside. Moose chopped Myers. All three members of Subculture suplexed Moose of the top rope. Fans chanted “TNA.” Purrazzo gave Luna a Russian Leg Sweep into an armbar. Andrews broke it up. Moose dropkicked Andrews. Moose superplexed Webster. but Andrews landed a splash. All six wrestlers fought and were laid out. All six wrestlers exchanged moves. Moose speared Andrews and got the pin. [c]

WINNERS: Moose & Brian Myers & Deonna Purrazzo in 15:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The epitome of a fun, crowd-pleasing house show match.)

-Josh Alexander and Eric Young backstage promo. Alexander said he and Young had their differences and went over his accomplishments. Young said they would have a new start tonight.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt talked about Alexander and Young teaming tonight and talked about Grado before pitching to the next match.

(3) GRADO vs. TREY MIGUEL

Neither wrestler’s entrance was shown. Trey argued with fans, then got back in the ring. Grado avoided a chop and strutted. Fans were solidly behind Grado. Grado tripped Trey and got a two count. Trey did a headstand in the corner and kicked Grado. Grado did a headstand also. Trey punched Grado, who rolled to the outside. Trey raked Grado’s back on the floor. Grado chopped Trey. Grado held Trey’s arms and walked him around ringside as fans (softly) chopped Trey. Trey sent Grado into the post.

Back in the ring, Trey got a two count. Trey cut off a comeback from Grado. Trey landed a series of kicks. Grado clotheslined Trey. Grado gave Trey a series of punches. Grado took the straps of his singlet down. Trey superkicked Grado and got a two count. Trey landed a moonsault for another two count. Grado gave Trey a Death Valley Driver and got a two count. Trey landed a jumping knee and a kick. Grado connected with a big boot and got the pin. [c]

WINNER: Grado in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This started with comedy but built into a good match. Fans were enthusiastic throughout.)

-Eddie Edwards promo. He said that Will Ospreay is one of the best in the world and they both have proven themselves in Japan. He talked about Will’s accomplishments. He said Impact is his world and he is the best here. He said Will would find out at Turning Point that things are a little bit different here.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt talked about Eddie facing Ospreay, then pitched to the next match.

(4) TRINITY vs. EMERSYN JAYNE

Trinity’s entrance was joined in progress. Hannifan said that Jayne is from Scotland. Trinity offered a handshake, but Jayne kicked her hand away. Trinity grabbed a headlock, but Jayne reversed it and knocked Trinity to the mat. Trinity came back and threw Jayne to the mat. Trinity rubbed her butt in Jayne’s face. Jayne offered a handshake. Fans chanted “no.” Trinity responded with a kick and got a two count. Jayne came back with kicks of her own and a suplex. Jayne scored a two count.

Jayne suplexed Trinity. Jayne gave Trinity a Northern Lights suplex for a two count. Jayne choked Trinity over the middle rope. Fans chanted for Trinity. Trinity ran Jayne’s head into the turnbuckle and made a comeback. Fans cheered. Trinity dropped Jayne with the Rear View for a two count. Jayne booted Trinity. Jayne suplexed Trinity for a two count. Trinity kicked Jayne in the head, gave her the face-first piledriver, and followed by driving Jayne to the mat tailbone first for the pin.

WINNER: Trinity in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Solid match that was more competitive than I would have thought.)

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt talked about the U.K. tour and said everyone had a great time. They pitched to a video recapping the tour. [c]

-Trinity promo. She talked about her win over Jayne and said she would face Deonna Purrazzo at Turning Point. She said Purrazzo would feel the glow once and for all.

-Rehwoldt said it was Purrazzo’s last chance at the Knockouts title. Hannifan pitched to the main event.

(5) MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. JOSH ALEXANDER & ERIC YOUNG

Neither team’s entrance was shown. Shelley and Alexander started the match. Fan support was split. Shelley and Alexander had a sequence escaping each other’s moves. Fans chanted “TNA.” Sabin and Eric tagged in. [c]

Shelley kicked Eric out of the ring. Eric threw Sabin to the floor. Alexander booted Shelley. Eric punched Shelley. Alexander elbowed Shelley. A big “TNA” chant broke out. Alexander put Shelley in a front facelock on the mat. Shelley went for the ankle lock, but Sabin broke it up. Shelley sent Eric to the floor. Sabin gave Alexander a dragon screw leg whip. The Guns gave Alexander another leg whip. Sabin worked on Alexander’s leg and put him in a submission. The Guns kept the advantage on Alexander. Shelley put Alexander in a submission. [c]

Alexander gave Sabin a series of suplexes. Sabin gave Alexander a rana. Sabin kicked Alexander and got a two count. The Guns double teamed Alexander. Sabin gave Alexander a dropkick and got a two count. Alexander put Sabin in an ankle lock. Alexander put Sabin in a sharpshooter. Sabin reached the ropes to break the hold. Fans chanted “TNA” again. Sabin gave Alexander a Cradle Shock. Eric bit Sabin as they battled on the top rope. Eric gave Sabin a flying elbow. He went for the piu but he wasn’t the legal man, so he tagged back in. Sabin gave Eric a DDT. Sabin gave Eric a Cradle Shock and got the pin.

WINNERS: The Motor City Machine Guns in 25:00.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt promoted Turning Point and TNA Hard To Kill, then wrapped up the show.

(D.L.’s Take: We have entered the lame duck era of Impact Wrestling as they wind down “Impact” and gear up for the “TNA” relaunch in January. Tonight’s matches were fun in front of an enthusiastic crowd, but there were no angles or storyline advancement.)