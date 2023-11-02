VIP AUDIO 11/2 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Crown Jewel preview, AEW signing Ric Flair, TK’s announcement, NXT Halloween Havoc, New Japan Power Struggle preview, TV reviews (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- AEW signing Ric Flair to a multi-year deal – is it a good decision, how to best utilize him
- Tony Khan’s “Important Announcement”
- Wembley Stadium 2024 first-day ticket sales and overall attendance prediction
- Review of AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite including MJF vs. Kenny Omega
- Review of NXT Halloween Havoc, week 2
- Preview of Saturday’s New Japan Power Struggle
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw including Miz’s apparent babyface turn, latest hype for Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns-L.A. Knight contract signing
- Preview of WWE Crown Jewel
