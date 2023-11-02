VIP AUDIO 11/2 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Crown Jewel preview, AEW signing Ric Flair, TK’s announcement, NXT Halloween Havoc, New Japan Power Struggle preview, TV reviews (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

AEW signing Ric Flair to a multi-year deal – is it a good decision, how to best utilize him

Tony Khan’s “Important Announcement”

Wembley Stadium 2024 first-day ticket sales and overall attendance prediction

Review of AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite including MJF vs. Kenny Omega

Review of NXT Halloween Havoc, week 2

Preview of Saturday’s New Japan Power Struggle

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw including Miz’s apparent babyface turn, latest hype for Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns-L.A. Knight contract signing

Preview of WWE Crown Jewel

