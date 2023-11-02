WWE CROWN JEWEL PRIMER: Preview & Predictions for Reigns vs. LA Knight, Rollins vs. McIntyre, Cena vs. Sikoa, Sky vs. Belair, Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On November 4, 2022, Crown Jewel will be airing from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdu Arena Park.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight – Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match

In Roman Reigns’s post SummerSlam absence, La Knight has been a rising star. Paul Heyman took note of the danger to Roman Reigns and tried glad handing him, but LA Knight saw right through Heyman. After receiving John Cena’s endorsement that Knight would be a worthy challenger for Roman Reigns. Reigns sent Solo Sikoa to deal with Knight. Knight was able to defeat Solo with help from John Cena. This earned LA Knight the title shot.

Prediction and Analysis: Reigns wins. Big test for LA Knight though.

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

After having endorsed LA Knight as Roman Reigns’s next challenger, John Cena helped Knight win a match between Knight and Solo Sikoa. Later, Cena cut a maudlin promo where he admitted that he hadn’t won a televised match since 2018. Hoping to rectify that, Cena challenged anyone to come out and face him. Solo Sikoa, who has been wanting to get at Cena especially after Cena’s interference cost him his match, came out and attacked Cena leading to this match.

Prediction and Analysis: This one is tough. Cena bringing up the fact that he hadn’t won since 2018 and how that might lead to him getting cut from the roster makes me think he’ll win, but Solo has been strongly protected. I think Cena ends up winning due to either Jey Uso’s interference, of Jimmy Uso screwing up.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – World Heavyweight Championship match

Thanks to Jey Uso being brought over to Raw from Smackdown and everyone seemingly having forgiven him for the wrongs he had committed while he was a member of the Bloodline, Drew McIntyre has been irate. This has opened up old festering wounds for him. Drew is bitter over how his first title reign went. Drew finally vanquished the then dominant champion, Brock Lesnar, but it happened in an empty arena due to the pandemic lockdowns. His entire reign, the culmination of his life’s work, happened with no crowds. Finally, having chance to make things right when he faced Roman Reigns in front of a hometown UK audience, interference from the Bloodline cost him his second chance at having his “moment”.

Drew challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in a fair one-on-one match, claiming to want Rollins at a hundred percent. However, the Judgment Day wants Rollins softened up for a possible Money in the Bank cash in by Damian Priest. Drew has turned his back on Rollins, not helping him, claiming that he won’t be Rollins’s babysitter. Drew has been seen backstage talking to Judgement Days’s Rhea Ripley.

Prediction and Analysis: Drew is going full blown heel and there are several ways they can get there. First, Drew loses in a screwy way, a roll up, or Judgment Day distraction. Second, Drew can win, only be cashed in immediately after by Priest. Third, there is a double turn where the Judgment Day turns on Priest in favor of Drew. Priest has been having differences with the group lately.

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Women’s World Championship Fatal Five-way match

Rhea Ripley was defending her Women’s World Championship from Raquel Rodriguez when Nia Jax made a surprise return and laid out Raquel. This allowed Ripley to retain via disqualification. Jax then took out Ripley too. Later Jax attacked Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. The five women began interfering in each other’s matches until GM Adam Pearce announces a fatal five-way match for Crown Jewel.

Prediction and Analysis: Rhea Ripley retains.

Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul – WWE United States Championship match

After one of Logan Paul’s boxing matches, Logan called out Rey Mysterio, wanting a shot at the WWE United States Championship. Rey responded that he was easy to find on Friday nights on Smackdown. Logan took him up on the offer and brought up that he already had a victory over Rey in a tag team match. Rey accepted Logan’s challenge for Crown Jewel.

Prediction and Analysis: I’d love to see Logan Paul with the US Championship just for the sheer chaos that would ensue.

Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Championship match

Bianca Belair won the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam and was immediately cashed in on by Iyo Sky who had the Money in the Bank contract. Sky won the title. Later, in order to prevent any rematch, Sky and Damage CTRL attacked Belair backstage and injured her knee, taking Belair out of action for months. After Sky successfully retained her championship against Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair returned from her injury and saved Charlotte from Damage CNTL’s attack. GM Nick Aldis granted Belair a rematch at Crown Jewel.

Prediction and Analysis: This is the title most likely to change so I think Belair wins it.

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

Cody Rhodes has been bumping heads with the Judgment Day for a while now. This led to Cody and Jey Uso teaming up to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championship from Finn Balor and Damian Priest only to lose the titles back to them soon after. Priest taunted Cody who then challenged Priest to a match. Priest accepted but at Crown Jewel.

Prediction and Analysis: It’s time to start heating Cody up again so he wins this, with likely fuels Priest getting excommunicated from Judgment Day.

Pre-show match

Sami Zayn vs. J.D. McDonagh

Sami Zayn is another who has had ongoing issues with the Judgment Day. Zayn and Kevin Owens were the ones that lost the Undisputed Tag Team titles to Finn Balor and Damien Priest. With Owens shipped off to Smackdown from Raw, Zayn is willing to keep going against the Judgment Day alone if need be. JD McDonagh who has been trying to officially join the Judgment Day for a while now, has been focusing on Zayn to try to impress.

Prediction and Analysis: It’s the preshow so I lean towards Sami Zayn winning.

