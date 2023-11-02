AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/1): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Bullet Club Gold vs. MJF & Acclaimed & Gunn, Cassidy vs. Claudio, Skye Blue chooses sides, Bucks lose patience, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

NOVEMBER 1, 2023

LOUISVILLE, KY. AT KFC YUM! CENTER

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY AMIN AJANI, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a highlight package from last week’s episode of Dynamite focusing on Bryan Danielson’s injury. Claudio Castagnoli gave Orange Cassidy a warning ahead of the AEW International Title match. Also, highlights of MJF defeating Kenny Omega to retain the AEW World Title on Collision.

-Renee Paquette welcomed everyone to the show. Renee stood backstage alongside MJF wondering who he will pick for his partners in the eight-man tag match later against Bullet Club Gold. MJF was carrying a clipboard with a list of potential partners. They showed MJF speaking to Adam Cole via video. The sound quality was not good. Cole has a new look growing out a beard. Cole congratulated MJF for being the longest AEW World Champion.

Cole noted that MJF should consider Samoa Joe’s offer. MJF spoke about Joe almost breaking his neck. MJF told Cole he will successfully defend the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Titles at the Full Gear PPV. MJF left. Roderick Strong appeared with The Kingdom. Strong questioned Cole for thinking MJF wasn’t wearing the Devil mask. Cole hung up the video call. We see someone wearing a Devil mask watching on.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I like how they are finding creative ways to have Adam Cole make appearances on the show while injured.)

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. CLAUDO CASTAGNOLI (w/Wheeler Yuta) – AEW International Title match

“Freshly Squeezed” chants from the crowd. Claudio took control early slamming Orange to the mat. Claudio rocked Orange with a running boot. Orange responded ramming Claudio into the turnbuckle. Claudio caught Orange flying with a pair of backbreakers. Orange kept rolling out of the ring. Orage battled back sending Claudio into the ring post. Orange went for a pair of topes but Claudio responded launching him into the barricade.

The referee sent HOOK and Wheeler Yuta to the back. Orange went for a Sunset Bomb. Claudio blocked as he planted Orange with a Stalling Superplex. We saw a clip of Hook and Yuta getting into a confrontation backstage as we returned from break. Orange moved as Claudio charged into the ring post. Orange made a comeback hitting a Tope DDT to the floor. Claudio caught Orange flying off the ropes. Orange responded catching Claudio with a Stun Dog Millionaire. Orange called for the Satellite DDT. Claudio responded catching Orange in the Giant Swing. Claudio applied a Sharpshooter.

Orange tried to break free but Claudio placed him in a Crossface. Orange countered into a rollup for two. Claudio rocked Orange with a European Uppercut for two. Claudio called for the Riolla Bomb but Orange collapsed to the mat. Claudio lifted Orange off the mat. Orange went for a Stun Dog Millionaire. Claudio countered placing Orange in a Giant Swing/Sleeper combo. The crowd cheered as Orange placed his hands in his pockets.

Orange battled back rocking Claudio with an Orange Punch. Orange followed with Beach Break but Claudio rolled out of the ring. This Is Awesome chants. Orange rocked Claudio with rapid fire kicks. Orange called for Orange Punch but Claudio ducked. Orange avoided a Rainmaker catching Claudio with a Satellite DDT for two. Orange called for the Orange Punch. Claudio saw it coming as he went for a Popup Uppercut. Orange countered catching Claudio with a Circus Hurricanrana for the win.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 17:00 to retain the AEW International Title

(Amin’s Thoughts: A great match to start the show. I thought the pacing was very good as both Claudio and Orange worked a great match. They told a simple story with Claudio showcasing his strength to overpower his challenger. Orange showed the heart of a champion by fighting till the end and finding a way to retain his title. I thought Orange winning was right which should lead him once again having a chance to defend the International Title against Jon Moxley at the Full Gear PPV.)

-The crowd cheered as Jon Moxley came out after the match. Claudio looked in the opposite direction. Orange charged the ring. That was a mistake as Moxley mounted Orange with grounded strikes. Security ran down to pull Moxley off Orange. Claudio and Moxley took out the security guards. Claudio pulled Moxley off Orange. Moxley left the ring.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Some interesting stuff going on here. They are clearly building to Moxley and Orange for the Full Gear PPV. The bigger stuff going on was Claudio who seemed disappoint for not beating Orange like he promised after Danielson’s injury.)

-MJF was backstage looking for partners. He knocked on Kenny Omega’s locker. Chris Jericho opened the door. MJF asked the speak with Omega. Jericho closed the door. MJF walked away. Wardlow appeared and held MJF against the wall. Wardlow told MJF he’s going to take everything away when he leasts except it. Wardlow left. MJF slammed his board against the wall. MJF kept walking. We see someone holding out a Scissors fingers. The Acclaimed asked MJF to be his partners. MJF blew them off and left.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I liked this angle with MJF having to look for partners.)

-We see Jon Moxley backstage speaking about showing Orange Cassidy respect letting him walkaway after their match at All Out. Moxley gave Orange a warning challenge him to an International Title match at Full Gear PPV.

(2) THE YOUNG BUCKS & “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. BRIAN CAGE & TOA LIONA & BISHOP KAUN – ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

-The Elite received a great reaction from the crowd. The Elite shined early delivered stereo Slingshot Plancha to the floor. Matt rocked Kaun with a Cannonball. Nick followed hitting a Swanton Bomb for two. Page ran wild rocking Kaun and Liona as we returned from break. Page planted Kaun with a Popup Powerbomb. Page called for the Buckshot Lariat. Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana came out. Strickland noted he was at Page’s house last week. Page left the ring and chased Strickland to the back. This left The Bucks outnumbered. Cage rocked Nick with a lariat. Cage planted Nick with a Superkick. The crowd was quiet. Kaun and Liona planted Matt with a Double Spinebuster. Cage planted Nick with a Launch Powerbomb. Kaun and Liona planted Nick with a Double Wheelbarrow Face Buster for the win.

WINNER: Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona won the Ring of Honor World Six-Man Titles

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was mostly a backdrop to move the Page and Strickland storyline forward. This was just a pretty standard trios match. The crowd couldn’t care less once Page left sensing The Elite were going to lose the titles. The Ring of Honor Six-Man Title really don’t matter much right now. The Mogul Embassy getting the titles backs means even less. There some bright side. The champions will at least now appear on the Ring of Television show.)

They showed Page and Stickland being held apart backstage. The camera cut ringside where The Young Bucks were looking frustrated after losing the titles. Matt Jackson slammed the ring post with a chair out of frustration.

(Amin’s Thoughts: An interesting development happening here with The Young Bucks. This is very much needed because The Elite are a pretty stale act and need some change in direction.)

-They showed MJF standing outside Samoa Joe locker room. MJF hesitates but doesn’t knock on the door. MJF walks up to Darby Allin’s locker room. He tares off Darby Allin name tag. MJF writes “EMO B*tch. The Acclaimed appeared holding a sign telling MJF to pick them. MJF walks off.

-Tony Schiavone introduced Adam Copeland to a big reaction. Copeland got a big firework display. Copeland put over Schiavone for wearing all the hats. The crowd chanted Tony. Copeland spoke about Sting and him going back. Copeland and Sting going through the same injuries. Copeland spoke about having respect for Darby Allin as well.

Copeland noted people wanted to answer if he will team with Darby and Sting at Full Gear PPV. TNT Champion Christian Cage came out with Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne. Christian told the crowd to keep quiet. Christian spoke about retiring Sting at Full Gear. Christian spoke about Darby’s injured arm. Christian noted he didn’t need to remind Copeland about his neck problems. Christian told Copeland to back down or will leave him in a wheelchair.

Christian told Luchasaurus and Wayne to go after Copeland. Copeland made his own comeback. Christian and Copeland had a stare down. Luchasaurus attacked Copeland from behind. Wayne laid out Copeland with Wayne’s World. Christian told Wayne to grab chairs. The crowd cheered as Sting came out. Darby Allin also ran down to make the save. The crowd popped as Copeland gave Christian a huge spear to a big reaction. Copeland told Christian he will beat his ass. Copeland told Darby and Sting he will be their partner at Full Gear PPV.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Copeland was going to be the expected partner for Darby and Sting once the Trios Match was announced. The good part is they aren’t rushing the Christian and Copeland single’s match.)

-Nigel McGuinness was backstage with AEW President Tony Khan for his “important” announcement. AEW All In 2024 takes place on Saturday August 25 from Wembley Stadium. That wasn’t the “important” part of the announcement. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 1. The “important” part of the announcement was you can sign up to get tickets early.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Tony Khan could’ve easily made this announcement on Twitter. This was a just a lame desperate ratings stunt for the show. This felt like an owner who’s desperately looking to get some attention for secondary wrestling promotion that’s so far behind compared to World Wrestling Entertainment.)

(3) CHRIS JERICHO & KENNY OMEGA vs. MATT MENARD & ANGELO PARKER (w/Jake Hager)

Don Callis and his family joined the commentary team. Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho received great reactions from the crowd.Omega and Jericho delivered a double suplex to Menard. Jericho ran wild rocking Parker with shoulder tackles as we returned from break. Jericho placed Parker in the Walls of Jericho but Menard made the save. Jericho delivered a Codebreaker to Parker but Menard made the save. Omega planted Menard with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Omega hit a Terminator Dive to Jake Hager on the floor. Menard rocked Jericho with Floyd the Bat. Parker covered Jericho for two. Referee Aubrey Edwards just watched along as Menard handed Parker the bat. Jericho caught Parker with the Judas Effect for the win.

WINNER: Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega

(Amin’s Thoughts: A pretty basic tag team match that was set up to give Jericho and Omega a needed win after taking some big losses recently.)

-The crowd booed as Don Callis had something to say. Callis spoke about Jericho and Omega being back. Callis challenged Omega and Jericho in a Street Fight on Dynamite in two weeks. Callis called them dummies. Omega accepted the Street Fight. Omega noted Kota Ibushi will be joining the match as well. Callis noted Jericho and Omega were still outnumbered. Jericho noted he has a friend who’s bigger than Powerhouse Hobbs. The crowd cheered as Paul Wright came out. Wight rocked Kyle Fletcher with the KO Punch.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Jericho pretty much told you last week Paul Wight was going to be the partner without saying his name. I liked Kota Ibushi being added into the mix which sets up a bigger match for Dynamite.)

-Renee was backstage with Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. The Young Bucks were in the background looking frustrated. Jericho hyped the eight-man Street Fight for Dynamite in two weeks. Matt Jackson spoke about him and Kenny Omega being friends. Matt wondered why The Elite reunited if they weren’t going to be on the same side. Matt wondered why invited Jericho into the locker room. Jericho called out The Bucks for losing the titles. Omega spoke about Jericho being with him to face Don Callis Family. Matt pointed fingers at Jericho saying he’s gonna screw Omega over. The Bucks told Omega and Jericho to clean the locker room up.

(Amin’s Thoughts: More interesting developments happening here. The Young Bucks especially Matt was going rather heavy leaning heel. I’m curious to see where this leads. I mentioned The Elite act were getting pretty stale and need a change of direction.)

(4) HIKARU SHIDA vs. WILLOW NIGHTINGALE – AEW Women’s Title match

Willow received a nice reaction from the crowd. Shida also received a nice reaction. Shida and Willow shook hands to start the match. There was a funny moment as Excalibur plugged John Cena’s show Wipeout on TBS. Taz chimed in saying he knows that guy. Willow caught Shida with a rollup for two.

Willow caught Shida with a sliding crossbody for a near fall. Shida went for a rising knee but Willow caught her. Shida responded catching Willow against the ropes. Shida caught Willow with a flying crossbody to the floor. Shida planted Willow with a suplex for two as we returned from break. Willow responded catching Shida with running enzuigiri.

Willow delivered a Spinebuster for two. Shida and Willow exchanged strikes. Willow delivered missile dropkick but Shida no-sold it. Shida caught Willow with a missile dropkick. Shida and Willow battled for advantage on the ropes. Willow went for a Super Death Valley Driver but Shida blocked.

Shida connected with an Avalanche Falcon Arrow but Willow kicked out at one. Willow responded sending Shida flying with a pounce. Willow connected with a Death Valley Driver for two. Willow called for Dr. Bomb but Shida countered into a Hurricanrana. Shida caught Willow with Crucifix Pin for two.

Shida rocked Willow with a knee strike for two. Shida connected with the Katana for the win.

WINNER: Hikaru Shida in 10:00 to retain the AEW Women’s World Title

(Amin’s Thoughts: I enjoyed the match. The wrestling was good as both Shida and Willow worked great together. Shida wasn’t going to lose the Women’s Title since they have been hyping the Storm match for the Full Gear show. Willow has so much charisma and has potential to become a breakout babyface star in the Women’s Division. I’m really not sure why Willow got this title match? The announcers put her over for winning the Owen Hart Tournament. Willow hasn’t done much since winning the tournament. Willow just lose a TBS Title match to Kris Statlander at the Belt of the Belts show.)

-Toni Storm came out with Luther after the match. Shida left the ring and smacked the pillow from Luther’s hand. Shida charged the entrance ramp rocking Toni with a knee strike. Shida chased Toni to the back.

-The lights went out. The lights turned on as Julia Hart was inside the ring. Hart offered Willow a handshake. Skye Blue came out. Blue stood between Hart and Willow. Blue stared at Willow. Blue turned around and blew blue mist into Hart’s face.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a pretty interesting twist which really didn’t work. The twist with Blue blowing blue mist into Hart’s face barely got any reaction. The crowd was ready for Blue to turn on Willow and join House of Black.)

-MJF was backstage with The Acclaimed. Daddy Ass made fun of MJF for finding no partners. Anthony Bowens told MJF nobody like him. Bowens screamed “Everyone Loves The Acclaimed.” Max Caster told MJF he has two conditions if was going to team with The Acclaimed. Caster said MJF had to scissor them. Caster gave MJF a black bag. MJF looked at the bag and said he wasn’t going to team with them. MJF told Acclaimed he had one more group. We saw Jeff Jarrett and his crew laughing. LOL MJF looked inside the bag.

-Renee was backstage with Roderick Strong and The Kingdom. They called Adam Cole on speaker phone. Strong complained to Cole for MJF not picking them as partners. Cole told Strong to shut up. Cole hung up the phone.

(5) BULLET CLUB GOLD (Jay White & Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn & Juice Robinson) vs. MJF & MAX CASTER & ANTHONY BOWENS & BILLY GUNN

Bullet Club Gold’s entrance with the single spotlight on them looks pretty cool. Jay White is still wearing the AEW World Title. The Acclaimed came out to a great reaction as they were revealed as MJF’s partners. Max Caster did his pre-match rap calling White and Juice for being two New Japan Pro-Wrestling rejects who hang with two Ass Boys. MJF came out receiving the biggest reaction on the show. MJF was wearing a pink scissors shirt, pink scarf, pink knee pads and pink boots. This was a nice touch.

Huge chants of MJF from the crowd. MJF wanted White to start the match. The crowd booed as White covered in his corner. Bowens and Juice started the match. Ass Boy chants. Bowens shined early catching Juice with a Kataro Crusher. Daddy Ass tagged into the match. Austin went for Road Dogg’s shimmy. Daddy Ass responded decking Austin and Colten with right hands. The crowd popped as Daddy Ass did the D-Generation X cross chop. The camera cut to MJF looking impressed. White tagged into the match doing the DX chops. MJF tagged into the match.

The Gunns pulled White to the floor. The Acclaimed wanted to scissors but MJF refused. Bowens moved as Colten charged into the turnbuckle as we returned from break. Bowens and Daddy Ass delivered a double elbow drop to Colten for two. The Acclaimed delivered Scissors Me Timbers to Colten. They teased scissoring with MJF. BC Gold pulled The Acclaimed to the floor. Let Them Scissors chants from the crowd. The action broke down as a huge brawl broke out around ringside.\

Caster avoided a back suplex as he got MJF the hot tag. MJF ran wild planting The Gunns and Juice with scoop slams. MJF chased White around the ring. Austin caught MJF with a chop blocked. The Gunns called for 3:10 To Yuma. MJF broke free caught Colten with a DDT. The crowd went wild as MJF gave Austin and Juice the Kangaroo Kick. White entered the ring caught MJF with the Blade Runner. White pinned MJF clean for the win.

WINNERS: Bullet Club Gold in 14:00.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I enjoyed watching the match. This felt like a house show main event tag multi-man match. The heels took the majority of the match until the top babyface MJF ran wild in the end. They took some steam off White by having so many challengers lined up for MJF. I thought White getting the win over MJF was good to keep interest for the Full Gear main event.)

-The Acclaimed made the save for MJF going after Juice Robinson and The Gunns after the match. White was holding the AEW World Title. Caster shoved MJF out of the way. White attacked Caster with the AEW World Title. The crowd chanted Bulls*it as Jay White posed with the AEW World Title on top of the entrance ramp with BC Gold. Caster held up the scissors sign. Daddy Ass got in MJF’s face and told him to scissors after Caster helped him out. The crowd cheered as MJF and The Acclaimed scissored to end the show.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a pretty cool payoff to close the show seeing MJF and The Acclaimed scissoring.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: I enjoyed the show for the most part. The show was pretty balanced with some good wrestling matches. The International Title match was worth checking out. I liked the show long angle with MJF looking for partners for the multi-man tag match. They also added new matches for the Full Gear PPV which is good. There was a low point on the show as well. Tony Khan desperate attempt at a ratings grab with his announcement was just embarrassing. Overall, Dynamite was an enjoyable show to watch. Unfortunately, the Tony Khan announcement will get people taking about the company in the wrong way.

