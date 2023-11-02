News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/2 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Was Max Caster ever cool? Will Tony Khan change or grow as a booker? Plus Vince McMahon at Tyson Fury fight, AEW arena choices, MJF, Flair, Julius Creed, more (76 min.)

November 2, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

  • Does the NBA in-season tournament validate all of AEW’s championships? Did pro wrestling influence this new NBA tournament? Will this devalue the actual NBA Playoffs? Will MLB or NHL add a similar tournament?
  • Is MJF following a recent pattern of villains becoming good guys via fan acclamation in other genres?
  • Is Tony Khan likely to change as he gets closer to 50?
  • Is Ric Flair overcharging for his autograph?
  • Did it seem judges were paid off giving the fight to Tyson Fury?
  • Thoughts on Three Ring Circus booking and is there a middle ground?
  • Looking back at WWE’s Evolution all-women PPV and what kind of card could they put together now?
  • Why does AEW book arenas that too big for them instead of packing smaller arenas?
  • Thoughts on Vince McMahon and Undertaker in Saudi Arabia.
  • Why did Todd leave the Observer to come to PWTorch?
  • Thoughts on Derrick Lewis’s career and could he make a good pro wrestler in WWE or AEW?
  • Thoughts on Julius Creed’s upside
  • Has WWE’s involvement in Saudi Arabia changed the public’s opinion of the country?
  • Is Tony Khan actually still booking AEW given what a turn it’s taken for the worse since March’s Revolution PPV?
  • How would more than a dozen listed AEW wrestlers do if they were to return to WWE? Would it be a good career move for them?
  • Was Max Caster ever actually cool?
  • Comparing Shota Umino, Ren Narita, and Yota Tsuji
  • Are the only heels in New Japan currently Bullet Club War Dogs and Bullet Club House of Torture? Is that a good thing?

