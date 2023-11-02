VIP AUDIO 11/2 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Was Max Caster ever cool? Will Tony Khan change or grow as a booker? Plus Vince McMahon at Tyson Fury fight, AEW arena choices, MJF, Flair, Julius Creed, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

Does the NBA in-season tournament validate all of AEW’s championships? Did pro wrestling influence this new NBA tournament? Will this devalue the actual NBA Playoffs? Will MLB or NHL add a similar tournament?

Is MJF following a recent pattern of villains becoming good guys via fan acclamation in other genres?

Is Tony Khan likely to change as he gets closer to 50?

Is Ric Flair overcharging for his autograph?

Did it seem judges were paid off giving the fight to Tyson Fury?

Thoughts on Three Ring Circus booking and is there a middle ground?

Looking back at WWE’s Evolution all-women PPV and what kind of card could they put together now?

Why does AEW book arenas that too big for them instead of packing smaller arenas?

Thoughts on Vince McMahon and Undertaker in Saudi Arabia.

Why did Todd leave the Observer to come to PWTorch?

Thoughts on Derrick Lewis’s career and could he make a good pro wrestler in WWE or AEW?

Thoughts on Julius Creed’s upside

Has WWE’s involvement in Saudi Arabia changed the public’s opinion of the country?

Is Tony Khan actually still booking AEW given what a turn it’s taken for the worse since March’s Revolution PPV?

How would more than a dozen listed AEW wrestlers do if they were to return to WWE? Would it be a good career move for them?

Was Max Caster ever actually cool?

Comparing Shota Umino, Ren Narita, and Yota Tsuji

Are the only heels in New Japan currently Bullet Club War Dogs and Bullet Club House of Torture? Is that a good thing?

