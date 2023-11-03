WWE MAIN EVENT TV RESULTS (11/1): Kayden Carter vs. Blair Davenport, Wes Lee vs. Akira Tozawa

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 1, 2023

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Wade Barrett, Blake Howard

REASONS TO WATCH…

Tozawa wrestles Wes Lee ahead of main roster match with Nakamura

Blake Howard filled in for Byron Saxton on commentary this week, as Byron was already en route to Saudi Arabia for the upcoming Crown Jewel event.

(1) KAYDEN CARTER (w/ Katana Chance) vs. BLAIR DAVENPORT

Davenport quickly threw Carter to the mat, then walked unceremoniously over her back. Carter returned the favor, then swiveled her hips at Davenport. Carter hit a low springboard drop kick, then covered for a one-count. Carter chopped Davenport’s chest in the corner, then fired her into the opposite corner. Davenport drop kicked Carter, nearly knocking her off the ring apron. Davenport followed up with a double stomp to Carter’s back as she was draped over the middle rope. Davenport covered for two. Davenport snap mared Carter to the mat, hit a drop kick to her back, then covered for another two-count. Davenport staggered Carter with a forearm strike to the back, then applied a chinlock.

Carter battled out, but Davenport transitioned into a Boston crab. Carter slowly leveraged her way out of the hold, then went on the attack with forearm strikes. She elbowed Davenport in the corner, then delivered more chops against the ropes. She side-kicked Davenport in the face, then played up to the crowd before hitting a springboard leg drop and a cover for two. She covered again with the same result. Davenport came back with a forearm to Carter’s face, then covered for her own two-count.

Davenport set up for a suplex but Carter slipped out, then superkicked Davenport to the mat. She kicked Davenport through the ropes, then smashed Davenport’s head into the mat with the Hangover. Carter covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Kayden Carter by pinfall in 5:10.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Decent match. Carter’s escape from the Boston crab was so spiritless, it looked like they both just agreed to drop the hold and move to something else. Weird.)

(2) WES LEE vs. AKIRA TOZAWA (w/Maxxine Dupri)

Tozawa took Lee down with a waist lock to start. Lee pried Tozawa’s fingers apart, then flipped into his own waist lock. Tozawa converted Lee’s hold into a wrist lock, slamming Lee to the mat back-first. Lee broke the hold, but Tozawa applied a side headlock. Lee flipped Tozawa to the mat, then backflipped to dodge a Tozawa leg sweep. He spun Tozawa to the mat with a head scissors. Tozawa rolled out to ringside. Lee ran off the opposite ropes and took Tozawa out with a diving somersault senton. We cut to break with both men on the floor.

Lee had control of Tozawa in the ring after the break. He applied an arm bar while Tozawa grimaced in agony. Tozawa ran the ropes and hit a head scissors takedown, then a shining wizard. Tozawa went to the top rope and knocked Lee back down with a missile drop kick. Tozawa covered for two. Tozawa went back to the waist lock, but Lee battled out with strikes. He hit a meteora and stayed on Tozawa’s shoulders for a two-count cover.

Lee went to the top rope with Tozawa on the mat. He jumped but Tozawa got out of the way. The men exchanged slow blows in the middle of the ring, then Tozawa planted Lee with a power bomb. Both men writhed on the mat while Dupri slapped the mat and cheered on Tozawa. Tozawa slowly climbed the corner again. He kicked Lee in the face when he charged in, then resumed his climb to the top. Tozawa launched into a big senton, then covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Akira Tozawa by pinfall in 8:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: More decent action. A predictable win for Tozawa, who is slated to wrestle Shinsuke Nakamura on Monday Night Raw next week.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.6

