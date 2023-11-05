FREE PODCAST 11/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & Moynahan: Acclaimed celebrate 69, MJF vs. Garcia for AEW Title announced, Strong gets out of wheelchair, email and caller interaction (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Patrick Moynahan to discuss AEW Collision with live caller and email interaction. They discussed the B-show vibe to the show in terms of who was featured in the arena and in matches, but whether that can be something to build on as a feature rather than a flaw. Also, the newsworthy aspects of the show such as MJF agreeing to defend the AEW World Title against Danny Garcia and Samoa Joe agreeing to defend the ROH TV Title against Keith Lee. Plus, little touches to make what was on the show feel more important. Thoughts on the announce team, Willow Nightingale, Mark Briscoe, yelling on promos, Keith Lee, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade and enter code “wade” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO