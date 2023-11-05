FREE PODCAST 11/5 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Authors of “Mad Dogs, Midgets, and Screwjobs” discussing Andre, Hogan, Rougeau-Dynamite Kid fight, Bret Screwjob, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (11-1-2013), Wade Keller and Bruce Mitchell interview Pat Laprade and Bertrand Hebert, authors of “Mad Dogs, Midgets, and Screwjobs,” who discuss Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, Rougeau-Dynamite Kid fight, Bret Hart Screwjob, the process of writing their book, and more.

