FREE PODCAST 11/5 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (11-5-2018) Rousey hypes Becky match, Drew humiliates Angle in main event, AOP’s big win, on-site correspondent, mailbag (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Five years ago this week (11-5-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Jonny Fairplay from the “Survivor NSFW” podcast to discuss the Nov. 5 episode of WWE Raw including Ronda Rousey’s promo hyping match with Becky Lynch, no mentions of Hulk Hogan or Crown Jewel by name, AOP win Raw Tag Team Titles, Drew McIntyre humiliates Kurt Angle in main event, Dean Ambrose appearance, and much more including an on-site correspondent and mailbag. They also talk about John Morrison on this season of Survivor so far with some insights into why spoilers for Survivor almost never get out.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade and enter code “wade” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO