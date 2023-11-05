NJPW Power Struggle 2023 PPV Report (11/4) – Lansdell’s report on Moxley vs. O-Khan, Super Jr. Tag League Final, Ospreay vs. Umino

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW POWER STRUGGLE REPORT

NOVEMBERr 4, 2023

OSAKA, JAPAN

EDION ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

REPORT BY CHRIS LANSDELL, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Walker Stewart and Chris Charlton

We’ve got an exciting card ahead of us, with the finals of this year’s Super Junior Tag League and three championship matches.

We started with a Frontier Zone pre-show match, essentially Japan’s version of opening the forbidden door between NJPW and Dragon Gate.

(a) BOLTIN OLEG & RYUSUKE TAGUCHI & THE DKC vs. DRAGON GATE (Strong Machine J & Mochizuki Jr. & Yoshiki Kato)

Strong Machine J is the son of the original Super Strong Machine, Junji Hirata. Mochizuki Jr is also a second-generation guy, the son of Masaak Mochizuki, and for some reason rides a scooter to the ring. Boltin Oleg is just an absolute unit.

Oleg and Machine got us underway. Machine tried a few shoulder tackles and they were entirely ineffective, so he went to a gut kick and eye rake. Oleg retaliated with his own shoulder tackle which was much more effective. Kato and Mochizuki came in but also got dropped with a shoulder tackle. Chris Charlton called Oleg “Ichiban meat boy” and I will now call him that in perpetuity.

Machine escaped a suplex and hit a spinning kick to gain control. Kato tagged in and tried to chop Oleg down, but was cut off by a right hand. Scoop slam and a splash from Oleg got a two count before the tag was made to Taguchi.

Taguchi came in with a snap mare and of course, some butt-based offence. He knocked the other two opponents off the apron and tagged in DKC, who hit a tandem superkick to the back of Kato’s head. DKC charged into a boot from Kato and a bulldog. Oleg tried to intervene and got a suplex for his trouble. Kato took advantage of his burst of offence and tagged in Machine.

Machine went for a hammerlock suplex but was cut off by Oleg. Machine fought off both men, hitting a corner clothesline on Oleg and a basement dropkick on DKC in the corner. He caught a charging Oleg in a nice powerslam before tagging in Mochizuki.

After a flurry of offence by DKC, Mochizuki came back with a running high kick. DKC hit a spinning back fist and a single-leg dropkick at the 5-minute mark, then tagged in Taguchi. The King of Strange Style came off the top rope with a butt-butt, then went for the Bummer Ye. Mochizuki countered with a kick to the rear, a high kick and a bridging German for a near fall.

The match descended into chaos with all six men in the ring. We were left with Taguchi and Mochizuki. Taguchi ducked a spinning kick and applied the ankle lock. Mochizuki tried an enzuigiri but Taguchi ducked and dropped an elbow on the leg. Taguchi maintained the hold and got the submission victory.

WINNERS: Ryusuke Taguchi & The DKC and Boltin Oleg via submission in 7:00 . (**1/4)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: A fine showcase match for the Dragon Gate guys, enough to give a taste to NJPW viewers without having them come out on top. Nobody really shone through but it was a fine opener to awaken the palate, so to speak.)

Walker Stewart welcomed us to the main card.

(1) OSKAR LEUBE & YUTO NAKASHIMA vs. UNITED EMPIRE (Callum Newman & Jeff Cobb)

Young Lions against an established team. This could go either way, honestly. If you’ve never seen Callum Newman, he is not fast. He is immediate. He sprinted to the ring, and Jeff Cobb looked to be considering the same course of action before realising he is a massive slab of meat. Good call, Jeff. Leube is very tall, but Nakashima looks to be a solidly-built young man.

Nakashima got the better of the early exchange with Newman but then fell afoul of Newman’s speed and ate a running kick. Cobb tagged in and hit a standing moonsault for a two count. Chris Charlton mentions how crowded the NJPW dojo is right now, which could mean some excursions soon. I wonder if we will see anyone go to AEW?

Leube tagged in and was able to hold his own against Cobb. They worked some tandem moves before Leube hit a suplex for a two count. Newman broke the pin but got beaten down. That enabled Cobb to recover enough to hit an Olympic slam on both men. At the same time. Good grief. Both Young Lions went to the floor, and Cobb teased the dive! No, instead Newman went flying over the top to the floor with a 450 (yes really) before Cobb hit the Tour of the Islands on Leube for the win.

WINNERS: United Empire via pinfall in 5:00. (*1/2)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: As you might expect, this was nothing special. We got to see the progress of Leube and Nakashima, which was impressive. Newman reminds me a lot of Nathan Frazier in terms of ring style.)

The ring announcer tells us the next match will be tornado-style. Oh boy.

(2) MUSASHI KOMATSU (Yoh & Musashi) vs. MASTER WATO & EL DESPERADO vs. ICHIBAN SWEET BOYS (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) vs. BULLET CLUB WAR DOGS (Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors)

The announcers talked about the four losses that the Junior Tag Champions suffered during the tag league, and how that will make the WrestleKingdom picture a little murky. Yoh decided to climb the corner where Robbie Eagles was sitting during his entrance. That was fun. El Desperado and Master Wato are a reluctant team, but during their entrance Desperado finally accepted Wato’s offer of a t-shirt. Aww he likes him!

Bullet Club started the chaos and everyone paired off. That left Eagles alone in the ring with Moloney and Connors. Eagles avoided a charging Moloney and hit a headscissors on Connors. He went for a DDT on Moloney but it was blocked, and a series of reversals led to a rollup for a near fall that was broken up by literally everyone else in the match.

Yoh and Musashi went Old School on Desperado and Wato, and Eagles and Fujita tried the same on Connors and Moloney. Bullet Club was too smart to stand there and watch, and crotched both men on the top rope. Connors hit a snap powerslam on Yoh, while Moloney hit a spinebuster and double stomp on Musashi.They reversed roles, Moloney slamming Desperado and Connors hitting the spinebuster and stomp on Wato.

Bullet Club hit a tandem suplex on Wato for a near fall. They continued the tandem beatdown of Wato, with Connors cutting short a brief comeback with a nasty spear. Wato managed to avoid the Hit and Run finisher, and Yoh and Musashi came back in with a pair of Falcon Arrows for Bullet Club. They tried a tandem move on Wato but he escaped and hit a tope con hilo to the floor. Desperado came in with a spear to Musashi and a back suplex for 2 before TMDK broke the pin at 5 minutes.

Eagles hit the Turbo Backpack on Musashi and applied the Ron Miller special. Fujita held Desperado in a kimura. Musashi tried to make it to the ropes but Eagles pulled him back. Meanwhile Depserado escaped the kimura and turned it into a pinning combination for the surprise win!

WINNERS: El Desperado & Master Wato via pinfall in 5:00. (*1/2)

(Lansdell’s Analysis:This was too chaotic to be good. NJPW does very few multi-corner matches, and even fewer tornado tags, and it showed here. This felt almost like a paint-by-numbers tornado tag, nothing stood out. The junior tag picture does look particularly tangled though, so in that regard the result was somewhat interesting.)

(3) KEVIN KNIGHT & KUSHIDA & TAMA TONGA vs. LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON (Titan & Bushi & Shingo Takagi)

Knight and Titan lead off the match after a significant amount of standing around. After an exchange of arm wringers and athletic dodges, Titan got the upper hand with some rapid fire kicks. Knight made a blind tag to Kushida though, and catapulted himself into the ring where he kicked out Titan’s elbow.

Bushi came in for his team, only to be taken down with a drop toehold from Kushida and then flattened with a running frog splash to the back by Knight. Kushida wrapped up Titan in a hammerlock neck crank combo, but Titan made the ropes. Kushida, Knight and Tonga took turns working the arm of Titan in the corner, culminating in a top rope clubbing forearm by Kushida.

Titan blocked an attempted arm pump and used the Matrix-style dodge to avoid a lariat before connecting with a back heel kick. Kushida went to the floor and Titan hit a tope from the ring. Back inside and Titan got a one count on Kushida, then tagged in Shingo. Shingo hit a running knee lift and a big shoulder tackle, followed by a vertical suplex for a two count. Bushi tagged back in at the five minute mark.

Kushida attempted to fight out of the LIJ corner but Bushi went to the eyes. Titan and Bushi collided, Shingo charged at Kushida in the corner but his attack was blocked. Kushida hit a Shellshock on Shingo and tagged in Tonga. This is what everyone wanted to see.

Tonga charged Shingo in the corner and connected with a series of shots. He took Shingo down with a lariat and then hit a Stinger splash and a powerslam for a two count. Tonga went for an exploder but Shingo elbowed out of it. It’s time for the ceremonial forearm exchange! Shingo won the exchange, so they exchanged exploder suplexes. Shingo hit the left arm lariat to take Tonga down and tagged in Bushi.

Bushi hit a nice dropkick to send Tonga to the floor. Knight and Kushida tagged in and ate a double huracanrana from Bushi. Tope to Tonga on the floor! Back inside, Tonga countered a charging Bushi with a flying back elbow. Shingo attacked from behind but Tonga had Shingo’s combo scouted and hit a Tongan Twist to halt Shingo’s momentum. Everyone came into the ring, leading to a ridiculously high dropkick from Knight. He hit a HUGE springboard crossbody from the ring to about a foot up the ramp as we hit ten minutes.

Meanwhile inside the ring, Bushi schoolboyed Tonga for a near fall. Tonga leveled him with a lariat and set up for the Gun Stun for the win.

WINNERS: Tama Tong & Kushida & Kevin Knight via pinfall in 11:00. (**)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Pretty standard fare here. This was one of Knight’s better showings that I have seen, so there does seem to be some degree of development. Nothing of note here though, it’s particularly skippable.)

Robbie Eagles joined the commentary team.

(4) JUST FIVE GUYS (Yuya Uemura & Sanada) vs. LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON (Yota Tsuji & Tetsuya Naito)

Another preview tag match which will likely follow the established formula of the challenger picking up the win. Naito came to the ring with his cloth tote bag that holds his contract to challenge Sanada at WrestleKingdom. Still one of the funniest gimmicks going.

Chris Charlton reminded us of the history between Tsuji and Yuya, and the 22 draws they have against each other. A unique storyline that probably should not be extended too long. Sanada came out with no robe, no shirt, just trunks and his title. The man is in dire need of some sort of character. Cold Skull at least made him stand out.

It was Tsuji and Yuya to start the match. They started slowly, but it picked up with an arm drag and hip toss by Yuya into a side headlock. Sanada tagged in and they hit a tandem drop kick. Naito entered the ring and got another one for his troubles. Sanada charged Tsuji in the corner but his attack was blocked, leading to Tsuji stomping Sanada’s head into the mat. Nice spot. On the outside, Naito whipped Yuya into a barricade.

Tsuji stomped away at Sanada and tagged in Naito, who hit a back elbow and a basement dropkick to the back of the head. Tsuji tagged back in. He used a scoop slam for a one count, and tagged Naito back in. They executed a double hip toss and double basement dropkick to Sanada. Naito perched Sanada on the top rope and hit a huracanrana from the top for a near fall. He applied Pluma Blanca at the 5 minute mark.

Yuya came in to break it up, only for Tsuji to toss Yuya to the floor. Naito got wrist control and laid in his elbows to the side of the head, then tried for Destino. Sanada countered into a full nelson, Naito escaped with an arm drag and an inverted atomic drop, then spit in the eye of Sanada. Naito’s charging attack was countered into a magic screw by Sanada, and both men were down.

Tsuji and Yuya tagged in. Yuya hit a trio of deep arm drags, a Stinger splash and a bulldog for a near fall. The commentators compared Yuya to Ricky Steamboat, which is remarkably apt. Yuya tried a back suplex but Tsuji escaped it twice, then hit his backbreaker-facebuster-curb stomp suite of moves. Orange Crush by Tsuji got a near fall, Sanada broke it up and Naito took him to the floor.

Tsuji and Yuya exchange blows, an exchange won decisively by a stiff shot from Tsuji. He went for the curb stomp but Yuya countered with a pair of German suplexes for a near fall. Yuya hit a running dropkick in the corner, then went to the top rope for a high crossbody. He tried for the Deadbolt suplex but Naito interrupted with a low dropkick to the knee.

Sanada came in to try to cut Naito off, but Naito shrugged off a dropkick and hit a tornado DDT. Yuya cleaned Naito’s clock with a crossbody but got cut in half with a massive Gene Blaster spear from Tsuji. 1…2…3!

WINNERS: Los Ingobernables de Japon via pinfall in 12:00. (**)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Once again, it was fine. Nothing spectacular, nothing bad. Early matches on NJPW cards tend to feel like this. The pace was high when Tsuji and Yuya were in there, something to watch as that feud could be a foundation of the company for years to come. )

(5) TANGA LOA (w/ Jado) vs. DAVID FINLAY (w/ Gedo)

This match kind of felt thrown together. No real history or feud, no title, nothing to contend for. I guess Tanga Loa’s brother did beat Finlay for the Never Openweight title, but these faction feuds normally happen as part of a tag match. Loa did pin Finlay in London at Royal Quest 2, but there have been shows since.

Finlay got the jump on Loa, dropkicking him off the apron before he could enter the ring. Finlay laid in a real beating on the floor, tossing Loa into barricades until Loa countered a whip and returned the favour. Loa finally rolled Finlay into the ring and hit a flurry of high and low chops. A charging clothesline in the corner connected, but as Loa went to the top he was knocked off the turnbuckle to the floor by Finlay.

On the outside Finlay went back to the barricade shenanigans. He piled several sections of railing on top of Loa, threw in a few chairs for good measure (uprooting some fans in the process), and then strutted back to the ring. Was the referee counting Loa out? Of course not, he was trying to free him. Belatedly the ref came back to the ring and started counting. Jado? Oh, he’s just watching. Not even moving furniture.

Loa got back to the ring at the count of 19, and promptly got smothered with blows from Finlay. Finlay continued the onslaught as we passed five minutes. A DDT from Finlay got a near fall. He clamped on a sleeper hold to slow things down further. Loa escaped but Finlay tackled him through the ropes to the floor.

On the outside Loa blocked a suplex and tried one of his own. Finlay escaped it and charged, but Loa moved and Finlay connected with nothing but barricade. Loa dropped Finlay back-first on the apron (the hardest part of the ring), then hit a slingshot senton back to the inside. Tiger feint kick by Loa didn’t fully connect, but it was followed by a missile dropkick for a near fall.

Finlay tried to fight back with some stiff forearms, but Loa shrugged them off and leveled Finlay with a single shot at ten minutes. A blue thunder bomb from Loa got a near fall. Loa set up for a superplex but Finlay countered with shots to the head and a sunset bomb for a near fall. Finlay grabbed his shillelagh and shoved the referee away, but Loa ducked the illegal shot and hit a pair of clotheslines. A swinging side slam from Loa got a two count.

Loa went for Eat Expletive, but Finlay slid out the back and shoved Loa into the ref. Loa avoided squishing the ref into the corner but the distraction allowed Finlay to waffle Loa in the head with the shillelagh. One Oblivion later, and Finlay had his revenge.

WINNER: David Finlay via pinfall in 13:00. (**1/4)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: That was better. The match went somewhere and helped get Finlay back into winning ways after dropping a few in a row. Loa looked better than he has since coming back from injury, which is obviously a good sign, and with he and his brother confirming that they are staying with NJPW we might see a return to the tag ranks for them.)

(6) GREAT-O-KHAN vs. JON MOXLEY

Walker Stewart let us know that if O-Khan were to win this match, he would look to challenge MJF at WrestleKingdom 18. That’s an intriguing prospect. Moxley entered through the crowd, as is his wont. Chris Charlton tells us that Moxley has not been pinned 1-on-1 since Juice Robinson beat him for the US championship.

O-Khan speared Moxley over the top rope to the floor before the bell. He followed Moxley to the outside and threw him into the barricade, then hit a running boot to send Moxley into the crowd. They continued to brawl on the outside as the referee counted. We…got a double countout?

No, wait…Moxley got on the mic and said he wouldn’t leave until he got his hands on O-Khan, and he demanded a falls count anywhere match. O-Khan signaled his acceptance by launching a section of barricade at Moxley. They brawled into the crowd again and O-Khan suplexed Moxley onto a section of barricade. O-Khan ran back to the ring for a rolling cart, then delivered a low dropkick to Moxley. O-Khan put Moxley on the cart and ran him through a row of chairs. That’s a new one on me.

O-Khan threw a chair at Moxley, who was busted open. Must be a day ending in Y. As if on cue Chris Charlton said the same thing. O-Khan wrapped Moxley in some carpet, then dropped a large section of barricade on him. O-Khan went for the cover but only got a two. Moxley has bled all over the carpet in which he is currently encased. This is weird.

O-Khan drops Moxley across a pair of chairs and covers him for another two count. Moxley reversed a whip and sent O-Khan into the barricade, then started throwing furniture at him. Moxley dragged O-Khan by his braid on to the ramp and lifted him for a fireman’s carry. O-Khan escaped, Burning Hammer on the ramp? No, thank heavens. Moxley escaped, but only long enough to be hit with a butterfly suplex on the ramp for a near fall. O-Khan locked in a choke at the five minute mark.

Moxley fought to his feet and went to the eyes, but O-Khan clamped on the Claw. Moxley shoved O-Khan off the ramp and into a Yuto Nakashima in the crowd. Moxley had a pair of scissors secreted in his wrist tape for some reason, and after dragging O-Khan through the crowd he severed O-Khan’s braid. That enraged O-Khan, who tackled Moxley and applied an armbar. Moxley escaped and locked on a figure four.

O-Khan countered into a head and arm choke, Moxley escaped that and got into a headscissors arm bar combo. O-Khan turned that into an armbar. Moxley escaped and put on a heel hook. O-Khan escaped yet again and applied a full nelson, avoiding the splatters of Moxley blood in the process. They continued their tour of the arena, this time kickboxing each other. Moxley hit a snap mare and laid in the repeated elbows, earning a near fall. O-Khan escaped the Death Rider and they clotheslined each other repeatedly, O-Khan taking control with a bicycle kick and a Superman punch off a chair. He covered Moxley for a very near fall.

Moxley slipped out the back of a slam and applied a choke, but O-Khan escaped and hit a kneeling tombstone for another very near fall. They went back into the crowd, with Moxley climbing the steps to the upper levels. O-Khan followed and hit Moxley with a chair to the back. Moxley countered the Dominator with a kick to the groinal region, then kicked him down several steps. O-Khan took out several chairs on his way down.

I think…yes, O-Khan just BIT Moxley in the groin. It did him very little good, as Moxley still hit a Death Rider and locked in the bulldog choke for the win.

WINNER: Jon Moxley via referee stoppage in 15:00. (***1/4)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: That reeked of Moxley booking his own match, with the countout and restart. Very American-style booking. I really enjoyed the juxtaposition of a technical chess match breaking out in the middle of an all-out brawl, despite generally disliking said brawls. If they are your thing, you might well have this higher. I guess we won’t see O-Khan challenging MJF now though.)

(7) TOMOHIRO ISHIIi, KAZUCHIKA OKADA & HIROSHI TANAHASHI vs. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) – Never Openweight 6 man tag Team Championship match

Charlton says that Tanahashi got himself ready for today’s match by plugging himself into the electrical socket, and honestly that one got me.

Ishii and ZSJ were our leadoff men. They worked a series of go-behinds, dodges, and counters that ended in stalemate. ZSJ backed into his corner and tagged in Nicholls. Tanahashi tagged in for his team. Stewart told us that this was the 22nd anniversary of Nicholls’ debut in wrestling. Haste kneed Tanahashi from the apron, letting Nicholls take control. With the referee distracted, Haste dropped Tanahashi on the apron.

Nicholls covered and got a two count. Haste tagged in and TMDK hit a tandem back elbow and fist drop for 2. Haste kicked Tanahashi in the spine, then applied a submission. A knee drop got another two count. ZSJ tagged in and went to work on the arm, then the leg of Tanahashi. Tanahashi battled to his feet, hit some forearms and then took ZSJ down with a crossbody off the second rope.

ZSJ tagged in Haste who prevented Tanahashi from making the tag. Nicholls came in two, and Tanahashi took them both down and tagged in Okada. Slams for both Nicholls and Haste, then a DDT to Haste. Okada hit a slingshot crossbody to the floor onto Nicholls, then caught a charging ZSJ with a stiff forearm. Back inside, Okada connected with an Air Raid Crash on Haste for another two count. He locked in the Money Clip, Haste broke the hold by going to the corner and hitting an arm drag. He hit a combination of kicks and a reverse suplex before tagging Nicholls. A tandem back drop/neckbreaker from Nicholls and Haste got 2 before Tanahashi broke it up. Haste leveled Tanahashi with a clothesline, then Nicholls hit a sliding version to send Tanahashi to the floor. Okada countered the Highway to Hell into a double DDT, and we had a double tag.

Ishii and ZSJ came in and once again exchanged counters and escapes. ZSJ won the exchange with a snap German suplex…and then Ishii took his head off with a lariat. ZSJ countered a charge into his bridging rollup pin for a near fall. Ishii then turned his legs to jelly with a forearm at the ten minute mark.

ZSJ locked Ishii up with a figure four jackknife for a quick two, then hit a forearm and applied a sleeper. Ishii faded but managed to escape. European clutch by ZSJ! 1…2…no. Ishii tied up ZSJ in his own pinning combination for a near fall. They exchanged slaps, then Ishii hit an enzuigiri and both men were down.

Ishii tagged in Tanahashi, who hit a flying forearm on ZSJ. He charged into a ZSJ boot but caught it and hit a dragon screw. He gave one to Haste and one to Nicholls, for equality’s sake. ZSJ tried for the octopus hold but Tanahashi applied his own instead. Nicholls broke it up but Okada hit him with a flapjack. Okada and Tanahashi each hit running forearms on ZSJ, and tried for a double team catapult move. ZSJ saw it coming and hit a forearm on Tanahashi, then a neck snap on Okada .

ZSJ got a back slide on Tanahashi for a very near fall, then tied him up like a pretzel. Ishii broke the hold and absolutely starched ZSJ with a battering ram headbutt to the chest. Haste hit a European uppercut on Ishii, and Okada came out of the blind side with his trademark dropkick to Haste.

Slingblade by Tanahashi to Nicholls. The champs were in the ring with just ZSJ, and took turns smacking him about. They hit a triple-team flap jack for a near fall. Another Slingblade from Tanahashi, but ZSJ moved out of the way of High Fly Flow. Nicholls and Haste came in and hit a Tankbuster on both Okada and Ishii. They hit Highway to Hell on Tanahashi and lined him up for a penalty kick from ZSJ! 1…2…no!

ZSJ measured Tanahashi and hit a massive running forearm in the corner. Zack Driver…countered to a small package! 1…2…3!

WINNERS: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada via pinfall in 16:00. (***)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: I still feel like 6-man matches have too many people, but this was good for what it was. ZSJ and Tanahashi seems inevitable down the road, and they always match up well. Tanahashi has a pending date with Alex Shelley as well, not bad for someone who seemed to be in sharp decline a few months ago.)

The lights went out as Okada left the ring. Is Tony Khan in the house? No it’s just Bryan Danielson, who challenged Okada for WrestleKingdom. The Osaka crowd gasped in unison, not something I expected. A “Yes!” chant broke out as Okada took the mic and, of course, accepted the challenge.

(8) CATCH 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Sho & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) – Super Jr. Tag League 2023 Finals

To the surprise of nobody, the other members of House of Torture attacked Catch 2/2 from behind during their entrance. The referee did nothing of course. Somehow TJP and Akira managed to take out five guys on their own, sending them all to the floor. They lined up for a tandem dive but…the referee stopped them for some reason? Akira ignored that and jumped OVER the ref to take out all of House of Torture on the floor.

Back inside the ring and we finally got the bell to start the match. TJP and Akira hit some tandem kicks to Sho. TJP whipped Sho to the corner and hit a running back elbow, followed by the face wash. The crowd was really getting into it as TJP went to run the ropes, but pulled up short when he saw Kanemaru about to trip him. He hit a dropkick to Kanemaru, but got blindsided by Sho and sent to the floor.

On the outside, Kanemaru hit a DDT on TJP and slammed his head into the corner post. He hit a second DDT on the floor, on a section where the mat had been peeled back. TJP was struggling to get back in the ring but Akira helped him scramble back in at 17. Back inside, Kanemaru hit a running boot and a reverse DDT for 2.

Kanemaru hit a snap mare and locked in a head scissors. He tagged in Sho who applied a cravate and then choked TJP over the top rope. With the referee distracted, Kanemaru hit a drive-by dropkick before Sho catapulted TJP’s neck into the bottom rope for a two count. Kanemaru tagged in at the five minute mark.

Kanemaru kicked Akira off the apron and then hit TJP with a DDT for a two count. Sho tagged in and applied a hold that TJP was easily able to escape, but his attempted octopus hold was countered into Snakebite by Sho. Akira came in to break the hold, but Sho disposed of him to the floor.

Sho hit a succession of kicks but went to the well one too many times, resulting in a high-angle back suplex counter by TJP. Akira got back on the apron in time for TJP to make the tag. Akira laid in some shots to Sho, and followed up with a big clothesline in the corner. He hung Kanemaru up in the opposite corner, dropkicked out the knees of Sho, and leaped off the back of Sho to hit Kanemaru with a low dropkick. Flying headscissors to Sho! Both members of House of Torture went to the floor, and Akira followed with an Asai moonsault.

Back inside, Akira hit a crisp top rope crossbody on Sho for a near fall. He went for Speed Fire but Sho blocked it with a rake to the eyes. TJP came in and superkicked Sho, then Akira hit a delayed German suplex for a near fall at the ten minute mark.

Catch 2/2 set up for a tandem move but TJP’s neck could not handle the electric chair lift he attempted. Kanemaru came in to crotch Akira on the top, allowing Sho to hit a cross-armed piledriver on TJP. Kanemaru tagged in and dropkicked Akira, who was still sitting on the top rope. Superplex by Kanemaru! Powerbomb lungblower by Sho! 1…2…no!

Kanemaru locked in a Boston crab on Akira. With Akira trying to escape, Kanemaru transitioned to a figure four while Sho held TJP on the floor. Akira tried to turn it over and counter but Kanemaru rolled through. TJP climbed the ropes! He kicked Sho away! Mamba splash to break the figure four!

Everyone was down. Kanemaru was first up with Akira not far behind. Akira rolled into a wheelbarrow then hit a double stomp, then tagged in TJP. He went for the Mamba splash again, Kanemaru moved but TJP adjusted in mid air to land on his feet. Kanemaru pushed him into the referee, and it was shenanigans time.

Togo, Evil, and Yujiro came running out. The typical beatdown commenced, until Newman and Cobb hit the ring with a vengeance. They took out the trash with a little help from Boltin Oleg. Meanwhile, Kanemary had a mouthful of whisky to spray at TJP, but ended up eating the foot of Akira. Sho tried to blindside Akira with the wrench, but also got superkicked.

TJP…I think he took a surreptitious swig of Suntori while everyone was down. Kanemaru got Sho’s KOPW title and waffled TJP…no! Whisky spray to the face! Schoolboy by TJP! 1…2…no! Sho came in and charged TJP, who avoided the attack and assisted Akira with a dropkick to send Sho to the floor. Kanemaru also charged…right into a tornado DDT. Speed Fire by Akira! Double running knee strike! 1…2…3!

WINNERS: Catch 2/2 via pinfall in 17:00. (***½)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: With any House of Torture match you have to prepare yourself for the ref bump and the run-in. Fortunately in this one it was brief, with the United Empire actually being smart enough to have a plan for it. Outside of that brief interruption the match was full of exciting and technically sound action. We know they will be going to WrestleKingdom, we just don’t know who they will be facing.)

Akira called for a mic, but Catch 2/2 got attacked from behind by Clark Connors and Drilla Moloney. Connors derides the trophies, Moloney spits on them, and they connect with Hit and Run on Akira. They set up for the Full Clip to TJP, but Newman and Cobb came back with chairs to save the day.

A video package aired for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight championship match.

(9) HIROMU TAKAHASHI vs. TAIJI ISHIMORI – IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match

These two have traded the title back and forth a few times. It’s usually a classic match between them.

We start the match with a series of flash pin attempts by each man. Ishimori hit a spine kick in the corner, but his sliding German attempt was stopped by a back elbow. They exchanged escapes, Ishimori tried a slingshot in from the apron but Hiromu blocked it, then went for a sunset bomb to the floor. Ishimori backflipped out of the attempt and hit an armbar DDT on the floor. That was an intense opening barrage.

While the referee checked on Hiromu, Ishimori removed one of the corner pads. I wonder if that might come into play later? There’s no way to tell, honestly. A true mystery. Back in the ring, Ishimori went to work on the arm. He ran Hiromu’s shoulder into the exposed corner and continued working over the shoulder. He hit a fireman’s takeover into a top wristlock until Hiromu made it to the ropes.

Hiromu tried to fight back but Ishimori attacked the shoulder. Hiromu got a schoolboy for a quick two, but Ishimori reversed into a crucifix pin for another two. More strikes to the shoulder by Ishimori, but Hiromu managed to find the energy to hit a huracanrana at the 5 minute mark.

Hiromu hit a clothesline in the corner (with his good arm) and a basement dropkick to send Ishirmori to the floor. Hiromu ran along the apron and hit a missile dropkick, landing badly on his shoulder. Back inside, Hiromu hit the Falcon Arrow for a two count.

Hiromu lifted Ishimori in a fireman’s carry, but Ishimori slipped out the back. He charged and caught Hiromu’s attempted double boot, then kicked Hiromu in the spine. Ishimori once again went for the sliding German, and this time he connected. I have never liked that move. So hard to make it look good.

On the outside, Ishimori dropped Hiromu throat-first onto the barricade with a TKO. That’s a nice spot. Ishimori returned to the ring while the referee counted, but Hiromu made it back inside at 15…and was promptly kicked in the face. Ishimori ran Hirmou’s shoulder into the exposed corner, then hit a shoulder breaker.

Ishimori charged and went for La Mistica, but Hiromu blocked it. He went for Time Bomb, but Ishimori escaped. They exchanged roaring elbows, Hiromu ran the ropes and Ishimori followed, but Hiromu turned on a dime and hit a snap German. Ishimori popped right up and hit his own. They clotheslined each other with a loud smack, and both collapsed. We have only just reached ten minutes!

Ishimori charged at Hiromu, who went for his overhead throw into the corner, but Ishimori landed on his feet on the second rope! Hiromu hit a one-arm powerbomb off the rope, and got a two count. He hit a corner Death Valley driver, then went for Time Bomb again. Ishimori escaped again and got a two count, he tried to lock in a submission but Hiromu rolled into a sunset flip for 2. A series of counters ended in a Dynamite Plunger from Hiromu for a near fall.

Ishimori ducks a clothesline attempt but cannot duck the second. Hiromu tries for Time Bomb 2 but Ishimori escapes and hits Cipher Utaki, the inverted double knee facebuster. Ishimori measured Hiromu and hit an avalanche in the corner, followed by a flatliner. Ishimori went up for a 450 but Hiromu moved, though Ishimori was able to roll through. La Mistica was blocked again by Hiromu, but the Victory Royale attempt was countered into the Bone Lock!

Hiromu crawled to the ropes but Ishimori rolled him back to the middle of the ring. Hiromu countered Bloody Cross, rolling through into a deadlift Time Bomb for a very close two count at 15 minutes. Ishimori avoided a running attack from Hiromu, causing him to collide with the referee. The collision allowed Ishimori to hit a pop-up mule kick in the unmentionables. Gedo clutch! 1…2…no!

Hiromu rolled through a Bloody Cross attempt and hit a pair of massive lariats. Time Bomb attempt…again Ishimori countered into the Bone Lock! Hiromu started to fade, the referee checked on him…but he was still conscious. Hiromu fought for the ropes but Ishimori rolled him back to the middle and sunk it in deeper. Again Hiromu tried to get to his knees, and collapsed into the ropes for the break.

Both men were down, Ishimori spent from the effort of maintaining the hold. As we got the 20 minute call, Ishimori went for Bloody Cross again but again Hiromu escaped out the back and hit a superkick. He charged into a jumping knee strike but countered La Mistica into a Hiromu roll for two. He tried a second, deeper Hiromu roll…and got the win out of nowhere!

WINNER: Hiromu Takahashi via pinfall in 21:00. (****)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: That was excellent. There was the story of Hiromu’s arm, his unwillingness to quit, the history between the two men, their in-depth knowledge of each other’s moves and counters…and all that combined with smooth, quick, excellent technical action. This is how you combine great matches with a great story, while keeping the door open for another match between them since Hiromu won with a rollup.)

As if he were reading my report, Hiromu took the mic and offered to wrestle Ishimori again for the title. He said it’s the first time since he won the belt that he felt comfortable wearing it. He said if anyone is in the back thinking of turning the lights out and issuing a challenge, please wait. He is going to issue his own challenge…to El Desperado. Desperado was doing Japanese commentary, so he took the short walk to the ring. Hiromu issued the challenge for WrestleKingdom, which Desperado accepted. He said he needed to take some time off for surgery, so there wouldn’t be any preview tag matches, but he would be back in time for WrestleKingdom and would gladly wrestle Hiromu then.

We got a video package for the main event.

(10) SHOTA UMINO vs. WILL OSPREAY (w/ Callum Newman) – IWGP US (UK) Championship Match

Even with Moxley in the building, Shota still came in through the crowd carrying Moxley’s jacket. Ospreay had both the US and UK championships around his neck, attached to each other. The entire arena chanted for Ospreay in time with his entrance theme. I got goosebumps watching that on a screen, I cannot imagine what it was like live.

Chris Charlton pointed out that Shota’s dad is the ref for this one. I hope that isn’t foreshadowing.

Shota got the better of the early exchanges with a side headlock. Ospreay tried a back suplex to escape but Shota slipped over the top and got a headlock takeover. Ospreay got a rope break but ran into a shoulder tackle…then popped up and nailed Shota with a forearm. Shota reversed a whip and hit a back elbow and a basement dropkick to take control.

Shota stayed on top of Ospreay with elbows and forearms to the back and neck. He tried to apply an STF but Ospreay made a mad scramble for the ropes. More forearms connected for Shota, but Ospreay came back with a flying headscissors sending Shota to the floor. Ospreay hit a slingshot plancha at the 5 minute mark.

On the outside, Ospreay threw Shota into the barricade and retrieved a table from under the ring. He went for a powerbomb through the table, but Shota countered with a backdrop that almost caught the corner of the table. He rolled Ospreay back into the ring.

Ospreay countered a running attack from Shota with a stun gun and a running big boot. He hit a pair of very loud chops and a pendulum backbreaker for a one count. Commentary kept reminding us that Ospreay said he wanted Shota to beat him in this match. Ospreay applied an arm lock and took a page out of Zack Sabre’s playbook by bending backwards over the arm. Ouch. He turns it into a crucifix pin for a two count.

Ospreay hit a couple of Kawada kicks and appeared to be toying with Shota. His hubris would come back to haunt him as Shota ducked a pair of attacks and hit a flying forearm. A running European uppercut in the corner from Shota led to a fisherman’s suplex for a two count as we reached ten minutes.

Shota laid in some 12-6 elbows, taking a page from his mentor Jon Moxley’s book. He pulled Ospreay up and whipped him to the ropes, but a handspring flip attack from Ospreay turned the tide. A phenomenal springboard forearm from Ospreay got a near fall. Shota blocked a powerbomb attempt but might have wished he didn’t as he got lit up by a chop.

Ospreay hit a pair of Cheeky Nando’s kicks, then spit in Shota’s face. Red Shoes stepped in to remonstrate with Ospreay, allowing Shota to recover with a kick to counter the attempted third kick. Shota was bleeding from the nose which seemed to fire him up as he absorbed a flurry of chops from Ospreay. Shota absolutely sparked Ospreay with a single forearm, then stomped him into oblivion. The ref tried to stop the onslaught as Ospreay was in the ropes, but Shota risked disqualification by continuing to stomp away.

Good grief! Shota hit a slingshot DDT from the ring to the apron, landing on the floor. I have never seen that before. He whipped Ospreay back and forth into the barricades. Ospreay pulled up short on the third one, but turned around to see the feet of Shota hurtling towards him. He dropkicked Ospreay over the railing, then followed him into the crowd.

Shota hurled Ospreay through several rows of chairs. Shota seemed to have flipped a switch since he saw his own blood. He taunts Ospreay, asking if he wants a table, then pounds Ospreay’s head into it twice. He launches the table into Ospreay’s face, then sets up that table next to the first one Ospreay erected earlier.

On the apron, Shota tried to hit Death Rider through the tables. Ospreay hit a last-gasp lariat, sending Shota back into the ring. From the top, Ospreay hit a flying forearm to the back of the head. He called for Hidden Blade, Shota countered with a palm strike. A series of quick counters followed. Ospreay hit a head kick, avoided a dropkick, and went for the standing shooting star press…into the knees of Shota. Shota went for a huracanrana but a leaping Ospreay caught him into a…I can only call it a flying powerbomb for 2.

Ospreay went for the Os-cutter but was met in mid-air with a dropkick. Both men struggled to their feet as we heard the 20-minute call. Shota hit Ignition, then went to the apron for a slingshot cutter which connected. He measured Ospreay for Death Rider, Ospreay blocked it but ate a pop-up knee strike and an exploder. Os-cutter by Shota! 1…2…no! That was cheeky.

Ospreay countered a charge with a Spanish fly. He got the crowd behind him and hit a running kick in the corner. A scoop slam by Ospreay allowed him to go to the top…InfraRed! That got a close two count. Shota rolled to the apron where the tables were set up, and Ospreay followed. Os-cutter attempt on the apron! Shota blocked it, and dropped Ospreay face-first onto the corner buckle. Shota tried Death Rider again but Ospreay blocked…Tiger Bomb off the apron through the tables!

Both men were down in the detritus of the tables. Ospreay rolled back into the ring at 10, Shota followed at 19. Ospreay rewarded his effort with a springboard basement dropkick and a crisp Os-Cutter for a near fall. We are at 25 minutes.

Ospreay again measured Hidden Blade, but Shota ducked and tried a tornado DDT. Ospreay held on to block, dropped Shota on his face and hit a not-so-hidden blade. 1…2…no! That was very close. He set for another Hidden Blade, but Shota crawled his way across the ring and hit an ineffective forearm. Ospreay fired back with a much more effective one. Shota tried a series of shots, and again Ospreay shrugged them off and hit a single one. Superkick from Ospreay, and Shota collapsed.

Ospreay brought Shota to his feet, Shota took a wild but weak swing and missed entirely. He hauled himself up using the ropes, and ate a pair of hook kicks. Shota looked done on his knees. A pair of stiff head kicks and Shota collapsed again. Ospreay mounted Shota from the back and laid in several forearms on the back of the neck. Somehow Shota got to the ropes. Ospreay rolled him over and trapped Shota’s arms in a full mount. Shota defiantly spit in Ospreay’s face.

Moxley came to ringside and implored Shota not to quit. Ospreay laid in some unprotected forearms while Red Shoes looked on, clearly conflicted. Ospreay told Moxley to stay out of it, giving Shota the time to push Ospreay off. Shota caught a penalty kick attempt, but could not avoid the back elbow. Ospreay charged…into a lariat! That marks the half-hour point.

Shota locked in the STF, taught to him by Masahiro Chono. Ospreay crawled for the ropes, Shota tied up Ospreay’s wrist to prevent the break but Ospreay was able to use the other arm to get to the ropes. Enzuigiri by Shota, followed by an inverted Twist and Shout. Ospreay escaped the next attempt and went for Stormbreaker, which Shota escaped.Ospreay leapt into Shota, who held on and hit a RamPaige! 1…2…no!

Shota’s Death Rider attempt was countered into a pinning combination for a near fall. A powerbomb attempt by Ospreay was countered into another DDT by Shota. This is great stuff. Tornado DDT beautifully nailed by Shota. Spinning Death Rider by Shota! 1…2…NO! Good sweet mercy that was close.

With Ospreay in the corner, face leaning on the corner pad, Shota hit a V-Trigger to the back of his head. He positioned Ospreay on the top rope and went up for a super Death Rider…it connected! 1…2…Ospreay got his foot on the rope! With Ospreay in the fetal position, Shota went for Blaze Blade at 35 minutes. Ospreay collapsed out of the way.

Shota trapped the arms of Ospreay and returned the favour with a full mount and unprotected forearms. The ref checks on Ospreay as Shota breaks contact. Standing 10 count applied by the ref, Ospreay got up at 9 only to be hit by Blaze Blade! Death Rider connected! Ospreay hit a desperation Hidden Blade in the rebound from the Death Rider! Unreal.

Both men were exhausted, each staring down the other in the middle of the ring. They took turns headbutting each other as they helped each other to their feet. They exchanged forearms, Shota coming out on top. Ospreay tried to shake it off and fire back with his own series, Shota had a headbutt for him. Pop-up European uppercut by Shota! Stormbreaker attempt…countered into a Frankensteiner! 1…2…no!

Shota hit a dropkick, Ospreay came back with a Blade for a one count! Death Rider by Ospreay! He held on to the underhook and hit Stormdriver ‘93! 1…2…still not enough! Ospreay lined up another Hidden Blade, and this one connected flush. Stormbreaker! 1…2…3!

WINNER: Will Ospreay via pinfall in 40:00. (****1/2)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Look, just give Ospreay Wrestler of the Year. He probably has 4 of the top 5 contenders for Match of the Year. He just took a still-young, still-learning promising talent 40 minutes deep and made us all believe he might lose. The only thing preventing this from getting the full boat is the repetition of some spots, and the lack of selling in some places that really needed it. Just an unreal exciting, believable contest between the best in the world, surely beyond debate at this point, and someone who could well be his successor some day soon.)

Post match, Shota bowed deeply to Ospreay, who returned the show of respect. Moxley applauded from the floor, and Ospreay called him into the ring. As they faced off and traded words, David Finlay attacked them both with the shillelagh and got the microphone. He said the belts mean everything to Ospreay but they mean nothing to him, and destroyed them with a sledgehammer. Gedo said the world needs a rebel, and we ended the show with Finlay standing tall over Moxley and Ospreay.

Overall thoughts: With most NJPW shows, you are watching for the last couple of matches. While they were undoubtedly the best of the night, we got a couple of other very enjoyable matches scattered through the card. WrestleKingdom is really starting to take shape, though the gap between the end of the G1 and the actual title match is starting to feel a little long. You’d be hard-pressed to complain about the card as a whole, but five hours of wrestling is a lot.

You can contact me at lansdellicious@gmail.com or on Twitter @lansdellicious . We’ll be back next week with coverage of Lone Star Shootout. Thanks for stopping by!