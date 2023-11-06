15 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Results (11-3-2013): Batista vs. Jericho in World Title match, plus Hardys, MVP, Triple H, Punk, Orton, Undertaker, JBL, Mysterio

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 15 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

NOVEMBER 3, 2008

LIVE FROM TAMPA, FLA.

[HOUR ONE]

[Q1]

-The show opened with a celebration of 800 episodes of Raw, touting it as the longest running episodic weekly TV show in history. It compared itself to a ton of other series over the years and said Raw is about to take its place in television history right now.

-The Raw opening aired, then they went live to the arena for the pyro show as Michael Cole and Jerry Lawler introduced the show. If they wanted to really make this feel special, they should have put Jim Ross in the booth with Cole or had Cole host and Ross do play-by-play just for one week – something to pay tribute to Ross’s role in most of the 800 episodes of Raw over the years. Cole and Lawler hyped the Batista vs. Chris Jericho cage match.

-Randy Orton walked out to his music. Nothing felt different to this point. Same format and feel for the show, which is expected, but somewhat disappointing for those looking to this show to mark the beginning of some real change. Orton demanded that Shane and Stephanie McMahon fire Mike Adamle as G.M. or he walks. He said in typical McMahon fashion, Shane and Stephanie have decided to wait until they “grace us with their presence” before revealing their decision. He said, “If they doubt me, try me.” He pulled up a chair at ringside.

1 — JEFF & MATT HARDY vs. MVP & BRIAN KENDRICK (w/Ezekiel)

They showed a clip from episode #764 of Raw where Jeff Hardy was knocked off of high scaffolding near the entrance stage during a brawl with Orton. Jeff waved at Orton at ringside. As MVP came out, Cole talked about MVP’s incentive bonus clause and said he hasn’t won in eleven weeks. Ouch! They really need to merge the rosters officially if they’re going to continue having wrestlers appear indiscriminately and without explanation on various brands they’re not officially part of. Matt hit a bulldog/clothesline combo on both MVP and Kendrick. He followed with a two count on MVP that Kendrick broke up. Lawler said Kendrick was risking disqualification. Yeah, right. Like that ever happens in a WWE match during a pin break-up. The ref disallowed a tag he didn’t see by MVP to Kendrick. Matt then gave MVP a Twist of Fate. Jeff hit an illegal Swanton. Matt then made the cover, and the ref turned and counted three.

WINNERS: The Hardys in 6:00.

STAR RATING: *1/4 — Decent tag action. Not even a mention by the announcers of the four wrestlers being guests from another brand.

-They went to episode #1 with Bobby Heenan showing up to get into the show. Sean Mooney told him there were no more tickets. Then part of the opening theme aired along with clips of various wrestlers. They also showed Heenan trying to sneak in in various disguises before eventually being told he could get in at the very end of the show. There’s a lot of money in WWE releasing a boxed set of the entire first 52 weekly episodes of Raw on DVD.

[Q2]

[Commercial Break]

-Another Raw moment went back to episode $17 in 1993 with 1-2-3 Kid upsetting Razor Ramon. Vince McMahon, Randy Savage, and Bobby Heenan were on commentary.

2 — EIGHT-MAN BATTLE ROYAL – WINNERS GETS IC TITLE SHOT NEXT WEEK

Snitsky, William Regal, Ted DiBiase, Manu, Cody Rhodes, Jamie Noble, J.T.G., and Shad were the participants. Santino Marella walked out with Beth Phoenix right before the bell. Santino said, “I did not recognize you withour your sandwich, Jerry.” Santino said since he’s put the IC belt on his tights, everyone wants to be champion. He said he can beat pretty much anybody. Snitsky was the first tossed out by Cody and Manu. DiBiase then eliminated both Cody and Manu. They weren’t happy with him. The announcers stressed the “every man for himself” atmosphere. After being eliminated, Noble yanked Regal under the rope and brawled with him at ringside. The ref sent Noble to the back. It came down to DiBiase, Shad, and J.T.G. battling in the ring. DiBiase backdropped J.T.G. to the floor. DiBiase eliminated J.T.G., but Regal then showed up, still legal but hiding out at ringside, and tossed DiBiase out. Santino said Regal is very sneaky and a cheater. He asked Cole where Regal is from. Lawler said England. Cole pointed out that Raw emanates from Manchester, England next week. How convenient.

WINNER: William Regal in 4:00.

-A limo pulled up in the parking garage. Stephanie stepped out. Then Shane. Apparently a Chihuahua was very happy to see Stephanie based on a particular noise coming from the crowd at her appearance. Steph took a deep breath and smiled, as if she was walking back into the high school field where she once was a star. She then told Shane he could handle things. Shane said that was just fine. Cole wondered aloud whether Shane would choose Adamle or Orton.

[Q3]

[Commercial Break]

-A clip aired from Raw #409 in 2001 when Vince McMahon announced that he was buying and burying WCW. Shane McMahon then appeared live from Nitro and announced he had actually signed the paperwork. What a mess that whole thing turned into. A real lost opportunity, although the WCW name brand was so damaged and the roster so depleted at that point, it wasn’t nearly the blown opportunity it would have been had the WWF bought it a couple years earlier.

-Back live in the ring, Orton recounted his problems with Adamle, reiterating his ultimatum. Shane McMahon danced his way onto the stage and walked to the ring. Shane said he doesn’t react well to ultimatums. Orton said if his father was here, this wouldn’t be an issue. He said if his father was here, he’d be sure his top superstar was taken care of. Shane said he isn’t his father. He said of all people, he should respect the position he holds in this company. Shane was interrupted by Adamle coming out to the Raw theme. It’s still a lousy idea to associate the Raw opening theme with the “bumbling idiot” character that Adamle portrays. Adamle said he had something to say. He said since the beginning of Raw, everyone in control has had an agenda. He said he wanted to be the first G.M. who remained neutral and didn’t take a side. He said he thinks not taking a side is what has made him special. He seemed to lose his place and froze. He began to breath heavily and said he won’t let it happen to him. He said he was getting emotional. They need to give him cue cards to read. Just be blatant about it to show how absurd it is he has this job in the first place. Although that’d just make Shane and Steph look like idiots for hiring him. Adamle said this job corrupts people, so as of this moment, he is resigning as G.M. of Raw. He shook Shane’s hand and thanked him for the opportunity. Orton demanded Adamle give him an apology before he leaves. Shane said if anything, Orton owes Adamle an apology. Orton said, “Excuse me!” Shane said, “I didn’t excuse you yet.”

Shane revealed that Orton has been cleared to wrestle for weeks. He said he just found that out. Orton said he’s been meaning to talk about that, but he felt Survivor Series was the right time to return. Shane said tonight Orton would compete in the ring. Orton said he’d love more than anything to wrestle here tonight, but he’s not prepared to do so. He said he didn’t bring his wrestling gear. Shane said he’s personally taken care of everything. (What, he broke into his closet at home?) Shane said his opponent will be the man he kicked in the head and cost the World Championship – C.M. Punk. Shane danced as Orton hung his head.

[Commercial Break]

[Q4]

-Clips aired of Sen. John McCain and Sen. Barack Obama from episode #778.

3 — VLADIMIR KOZLOV vs. BRET “THE HITMAN” HAAS (Charlie Haas)

It felt strange hearing Bret Hart’s theme song on Raw again. Charlie Haas came out dressed as Haas, putting sunglasses on a fan at ringside. Lawler said the resemblance was uncanny. Cole said he hopes Kozlov has a sense of humor. Lawler flashed back to Gorilla Monsoon, letting out a “highly unlikely.” Hass then cut a promo in the ring, saying “Vladimir Kozlov screwed Vladimir Kozlov” at Cyber Sunday. He closed with the “best there is” line. Kozlov won in seconds with the battering ram. Lawler said he wonders how Kozlov would have done against the real Bret Hart.

WINNER: Kozlov in under 1:00. This gimmick may be given Hass something to do each week, but he’s not going to come out it with any in-ring credibility to parlay into a serious push.

-A commercial aired for ECW focusing on Matt Hardy in a generic sense.

[Commercial Break]

-A clip aired of Batista beating Jericho at Cyber Sunday with help from “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

-Todd Grisham interviewed Batista. He said he it took him a long time to win the title so he’s not about to give it up easily. He said at the end of the night, Jericho is leaving empty-handed. He smiled and walked away.

-Cole and Lawler were shown at ringside. Cole said tonight would feature the return of the legendary DX.

-They showed a clip from episode #257 of DX confronting WCW at their headquarters back in 1998. Cole said: “DX redefining the Monday Night War.”

-They showed Triple H and Shawn Michaels heading toward the entrance tunnel backstage.

[Commercial Break]

-The full DX ring intro took place. Didn’t they once have a “final” appearance together earlier this year?

[HOUR TWO]

[Q5]

-Triple H did the “Are you ready?” bit. Shawn Michaels interrupted and said he wasn’t ready. He threw to a clip of Miz and John Morrison on ECW last week mocking them and beating up DX impersonators. Michaels said he’s never noticed how big his nose is before. Triple H said, “It’s the camera. It adds ten pounds.” Michaels said, “How many cameras do they have on that thing?” Cole did his terrible forced laughter. Michaels said the part that really threw him over the edge was mocking the chaps. He said he’ll put up with a lot: “You can mock my kids, you can punch my wife in the face, but nobody mocks my chaps. That’s where I draw the line,” Michaels said. Triple said what really got to them was when they mocked Michaels about going bald. Michaels put a cowboy hat on and said, “I don’t recall them saying anything about that situation.” Triple H said it’s pretty obvious. Michaels said, “Never speak of this again.”

Triple H said, “Those guys said they were in high school when we got started.” Michaels said that stings. Triple H pointed to a picture of The Miz in high school. Triple H said, “Don’t let him belittle himself. The Miz is quite an athlete. This is right after he took second in the Kentucky Derby.” Cole and Lawler over-laughed as if their jobs depended on it. Triple H made a horse snorting noise, then said, “No offense, Lilian.” The crowd booed that. They went to a picture of John Morrison bending over. Triple H said: “Here’s John Morrison assuming a position he would assume for years to come at truck stops all over the country.” Oh, the Cole and Lawler laughter is almost unbearable.

Triple H said they look like guys who got beat up every day in high school, and tonight would be no different. Triple H then turned to Michaels and said, “I’ll ask one more time. Are you ready?” Michaels shouted, “I’m ready!” Then they threw to footage of Big Dick Johnson giving a lap dance to a blindfolded Miz who thought it was a beautiful woman. Michaels said he doesn’t feel so well now. Triple H finished their pre-match routine. Triple H said: “Miz and Morrison have a dream that they one day will be able to enjoy all the same rights and privileges as any other couples in the United States, the right to marry and start their own family. With that in mind, for Miz and Morrison, let’s get ready to suck it!” Miz & Morrison’s intro music interrupted Michaels saying, “If you’re not down with that…” Triple H proves the old wrestling addage: When you’re desperate to stay over, resort to gay jokes. The worst part about that segment was the laughing by Cole and Lawler. It’s just so pathetic and phony and uncomfortable when Cole and Lawler are laughing uproariously at mediocre (at best) material.

[Commercial Break]

[Q6]

4 — TRIPLE H & SHAWN MICHAELS vs. MIZ & MORRISON

The match was joined in progress after the break. Miz and Morrison took over on Michaels at 3:00. Lawler said the longer they stay in control, the more their confidence builds. Miz and Morrison made rapid tags. When Morrison slapped Michaels, Michaels fired back with an enzuigiri. Michaels hot-tagged Triple H. He hit Morrison with a high knee, then knocked Miz off the ring apron. Miz broke up a Pedigree attempt by Triple H. Triple H gave him a spinebuster. Morrison surprised Triple H with a springboard kick. He made the cover; Michaels broke it up. Morrison continued on offense against Triple H and then nipped up. He signaled for Sweet Chin Music and went forth with the Michaels imitation. He connected with the kick to Triple H’s chin, then tagged in Miz. Cole said this would be their biggest victory ever. They stood over Triple H and did the crotch chop as the crowd booed. Miz stomped on Triple H’s face, then set up a Pedigree. Triple H powered out of it with a backdrop. Morrison charged, but Triple H ducked and Michaels pulled down the top rope. Morrison tumbled to the floor. Michaels gave Miz his real Sweet Chin Music and Triple H finished him with a Pedigree. Cole and Lawler praised Miz & Morrison’s competitiveness against what Cole said was “without question the greatest tag team of all time,” DX.

WINNERS: DX in 10:00.

STAR RATING: *3/4 — That was fine. It wasn’t a career-boost for Miz & Morrison, but it wasn’t done in a way that demeaned their stature, either. Losing in competitive fashion after getting in serious offense and needing a save by Michaels to break up a potential pin by Triple H gave them enough credibility to absorb the ultimate loss without seeming beneath DX’s level.

-They showed Shane and JBL watching backstage. JBL said the beating he gave Michaels last week wasn’t nearly enough. Shane asked what he came in to his office to talk about. JBL said he had a business proposition. He said now that the Mike Adamle Era is over, it’s time for a real leader, such as himself, a self-made millionaire. Shane said perhaps in the mean time, he could be in a high-profile match tonight. JBL smiled and suggested Shane make the cage match later a triple threat for the World Title. Shane said that’s not exactly what he had in mind. Shane said instead he was thinking a man of his stature against The Undertaker. JBL smiled, chuckled, and tried to act brave. JBL said it would be a match-up of titans and quite an honor. Shane said, “I’m glad we had this talk.” Cole said this would be a real treat, an extremely rare Raw appearance by Undertaker.

-A commercial aired plugging the return of John Cena at Survivor Series.

[Commercial Break]

-A clip aired from episode #243 of Mike Tyson appearing on the show with Vince McMahon and Steve Austin.

[Q7]

5 — EVE TORRES & BRI BELLA & KELLY KELLY & MARIA & CANDICE MICHELLE & MICKEY JAMES & TIFFANY & MAE YOUNG vs. BETH PHOENIX & JILLIAN HALL & VICTORIA & NATALYA & KATIE LEE & LAYLA & MARYSE & LENA

The heel Divas were standing in the ring after the break. The babyfaces came out to Mickie’s music. Lawler noted that the babyface team was short one member. Lawler said: “Her birth certificate is a rock. In one of the pyramids, they found a picture of Mae Young in a headlock.” Lawler added: “You know the average male thinks of Kelly Kelly nine times every hour.” Mae begged to be tagged in early. She entered against Phoenix. She jabbed her in the throat and knocked her to the mat with two more punches. She fended off a parade of women coming at him until she literally bouncedbackwards from the force of her own punch and landed backwards against the middle rope. It was both funny and scary at once. The babyface women leaped into the ring to knock others out. Phoenix schoolgirled Mae for the win. Santino celebrated with Phoenix and her teammates at ringside.

WINNERS: Phoenix in 2:00. That was ridiculously short. Fans who actually looked forward to this match based on hype on WWE.com have to feel let down. That’s justnot the policy WWE should be aiming for.

-The Smackdown Rebound aired.

[Commercial Break]

-They showed the exterior of the arena. Then they threw to a clip from episode #456 featuring Hulk Hogan saying he is the biggest star ever and no one will be bigger, followed by The Rock stepping out and Ross saying, “It’s wrestlings past meeting wrestling’s future.” They agreed to a match.

6 — C.M. PUNK vs. RANDY ORTON

Oh the Orton chinlock, how we missed you so. At 1:00 we got the obligatory Orton chinlock. It came early enough that we knew this would be a short match. He lost a bet years ago and has to do one in every single match he ever wrestles. Punk went on a flurry after breaking the chinlock including a running knee in the corner. Orton fired right back by tossing Punk off of a bulldog attempt. Orton waited for Punk to rise. Once he did, Orton moved in for an RKO. Instead, though, DiBiase intervened and attacked Punk, prompting a DQ.

WINNER: No contest in 3:00.

[Q8]

-Orton wasn’t pleased with the interference, so he gave DiBiase a punt kick. He stood over the KO’d DiBiase as fans chanted, “RKO, RKO.” Manu and Cody entered the ring. Orton stepped out and slowly walked to the back.

[Commercial Break]

-They replayed the punt kick by Orton to DiBiase. They cut backstage where Manu and Cody confronted Orton. Cody said, “What were you thinking?!” Orton said he gets that they want revenge on Punk, but he was seconds away from winning. He said what he did out there was try to kick some sense into DiBiase. He said he hopes it sunk in. He said if Cody and Manu have a problem with him, do something about it right now. He shouted, “I dare you! I dare you!” They did nothing. Orton said, “Smart. Very smart. There may be hope for you two just yet.”

-A clip aired from episode #772 of the Big Show-Floyd Mayweather angle.

-Mike Adamle walked up to Stephanie McMahon backstage who was messing with her Blackberry. Steph said, “I thought your speech was eloquent and short and to the point.” Adamle said, “Let’s cut to the chase, Stephanie.” He said she knows why he’s leaving. He said every time he’s made a decision or come up with a good idea, she’s called and changed it. He said she wants to be involved in everything, but everything she said was contrary to what Shane told him. He added, “You know what, Stephanie, motherhood hasn’t done you a bit of good. You’re still a megalomaniac.” Steph asked if he was through. He said yes. She said: “Don’t blame me for your inadequacy. I’m a McMahon. Controlling this show is my birthright. Good luck, Mike.” Shane passed Mike on his way out. Shane asked Steph what was up. She said, “Just more Adamle gobbledgook. It’s nothing.” Shane said he had a major announcement about Survivor Series. Steph insisted he tell her. Shane asked if she trusted him. She said, “Of course,” but it wasn’t convincing. She let Shane leave without telling her, but she clearly wasn’t comfortable with it.

-Cole plugged Undertaker vs. JBL.

[Commercial Break]

-An ECW commercial aired focused generically on Miz.

A clip aired from episode #475 in 2002 of a ladder match between Undertaker and Jeff Hardy in a ladder match fro the Undisputed Championship.

[Q9]

-Jim Ross walked out at the start of the final hour. He got a standing ovation. He shook hands with Lawler, Cole, and then Tazz. Ross said it’s great to be back on Raw, but he added a plug for Smackdown saying, “Well, it’s no Friday Night Smackdown, but I’m biased.” Do I smell Shane and Steph arguing over whether Ross should return to Raw, and something happening that ends up with Raw back on Raw? The segment with Shane and Steph at the end of hour two was quite interesting and can set the stage for some intriguing ongoing storylines. I hope they have a master plan for this and aren’t just making it up as they go along. McMahon storylines have such low credibility at this point with fans that they’ll actually lead somewhere because of the limo angle and the latest disappearance by McMahon (remember the magical things happening that were never addressed with things tipping over and people getting to the backstage area, etc.?).

7 — UNDERTAKER vs. JBL

Ross called Undertaker “a seven foot walking weapon.” He hit his top rope walk into a forearm. JBL came right back with a clothesline. Undertaker came back with a big chokeslam. When he set up a tombstone, JBL escaped and fell to ringside at 4:00. JBL got himself intentionally counted out.

WINNER: Undertaker via countout in 5:00.

-Michaels stepped out and threw a smiling, gloating JBL back into the ring where Taker gave him a Tombstone. Michaels and Taker then had a staredown, foreshadowing something in the future, perhaps. Ross said Taker has to turn his attention to facing Vladimir Kozlov on Friday on MyNetworkTV. Ross said Undertaker may perhaps be the greatest of all time.

-Chris Jericho was shown for the first time all show pacing backstage. Shane walked in and asked where Stephanie went. Jericho said she was there, but she’s gone now. He said he wanted to know what he had to say. Shane said if Jericho retains his title tonight, he will defend it at Survivor Series against John Cena. Jericho said he will beat Batista and regain his title and will then beat Cena at Survivor Series. “Karma has a way of writing itself, doesn’t it, Shane?” Shane wished him luck, but also expressed confusion at Jericho’s mention of the word “karma.”

[Commercial Break]

[Q10]

-A clip aired from episode #305 in 1999 of the Steve Austin beer bash, spraying beer from a truck all over The Rock Vince McMahon, and Shane McMahon.

-Kung-Funaki and Hornswoggle danced in the ring. The Boogeyman came out from under the ring and joined them in a dance in the ring. Goldust, Jesse, and FEstus followed. Then came Sgt. Slaughter, Hacksaw Duggan, Dusty Rhodes, and Teddy long. Lilian joined the fun, too. Then Michael Cole and Jerry Lawler entered. Oh my God, they made Cole dance. Goldust then danced with Cole, who acted really uncomfortable. The music stopped and Ron Simmons stepped out of the year 2007 and said, after the obligatory dramatic pause, “Damn!” The music started again and everyone went back to dancing. There’s some serious acid being injected in these “idea meetings” with the Raw team.

-A clip aired of episode #775 of Ric Flair saying farewell earlier this year.

[Commercial Break]

-A clip aired from episode #530 of 2005’s Edge-Lita wedding, interrupted by Kane popping up through the canvas of the ring.

-They showed member of the Tampa Bay Bucaneers having a fake brawl with one another at ringside.

8 — KOFI KINGSTON & REY MYSTERIO vs. KANE & MARK HENRY

They replayed Evan Bourne suffering an ankle injury when landing awkwardly on ECW last week. Cole said Bourne suffered ligament damage and will be reevaluated later. Henry seemed upset with Kofi replacing Bourne. Kane beat up Rey early. Kane took some shots. Kofi hot-tagged in. He got in early offense, but Henry caught a flying Kingston in mid-air. Rey dropkicked Kofi’s back, trying to knock him onto Kofi, but Henry didn’t budge. Kane then clotheslined Rey. Henry powerslammed Kofi for the win.

WINNERS: Henry & Kane in 2:00. How does that do anyone any good to squash Kofi like that? You’d think WWE thinks the way to really boost business is to have the same old stale names squash any young exciting wrestler who gains any momentum.

[Q11]

-As Kane beat up Rey at ringside after the match, The Great Khali came out and chopped him down. Then he entered the ring and went after Henry, setting him up for a Rey 619. Rey hit it. Khai then chopped Henry down and raised his arms, marking his official babyface turn. Rey stared at Khali, who stared back. Rey broke into a smile. The good news is we didn’t have to suffer through a Khali Kiss-cam.

[Commercial Break]

-A video package aired celebrating the 800th Edition of Raw once again. When they mention that it has outlasted shows such as “Friends” and “Gunsmoke,” it begins to send a bit of an unintended message that “maybe Raw’s time has come.”

-Cole and Lawler were shown at ringside talking about the ramifications of Batista vs. Jericho, with the announcement that Jerich would defend against Cena if he won. They threw to a video package on John Cena’s early time in WWE. JBL said he didn’t think Cena had a chance to make it. Triple H said he just wanted it and you couldn’t deny him. They visited the rap gimmick with friends saying Cena was “always into the hip-hop.” Batista said Cena’s true colors came out. Jericho said he was creative and had a lot of different ideas. It ended with a clip of Jericho announcing that Cena had been drafted to Raw.

-Backstage, Steph walked into the room with Shane. He asked where she’s been. She said, “Around.” He asked how she liked his announcement about Cena getting a title shot. Steph said it’s one thing to surprise the Superstars, which is great, but keep her in the loop next time. Shane said, “I just wish dad was here to see that.” Steph paused, then forced out, “Absolutely.” She added, “I think dad would be very proud of us right now.” They talked about him like he was dead. He was just on the “Today Show” last week. They really need to respect their audience enough to clarify the status of the Mr. McMahon character and stop pretending that they can run parallel worlds where Vince McMahon represents WWE publicly off of the WWE shows, but is talked about like he’s dead or in a coma on WWE shows – when he’s talked about at all, that is.

-An ECW commercial aired again. Just the generic one on Matt Hardy.

[Commercial Break]

[Q12]

-A clip aired of Raw #671 from 2007 when they visited the troops.

9 — BATISTA vs. CHRIS JERICHO – World Hvt. Title match

Full ring intros aired for both Jericho and Batista. The ref held the belt in the air, then the bell rang to start the match at 51 minutes into the hour. Batista powered Jericho to the mat. Jericho went for a quick escape seconds later. Batista held onto him and dragged him back to the ring. Batista dominated Jericho for a few minutes, including throwing him into the side of the cage. The crowd chanted “Ba-ti-sta.” At 4:00 they cut to a break.

[Commercial Break]

Back live, Jericho put Batista into the Walls of Jericho. Jericho demanded the door be opened as he crawled toward it. Batista powered out of the Walls of Jericho and then kicked him right toward the door. Jericho was supposed to get hung up in the ropes, but he didn’t and he almost inadvertently fell to the floor to win the title. In a clumsy moment of embarrassment, he had to literally stop himself from hitting the floor for no good reason other than it wasn’t the planned finish. Batista caught up to him and grabbed his leg to “stop him.” That segment won’t be replayed.

[Q13]

Jericho struggled to get all the way to the floor once Batista grabbed him. As Batista grabbed Jericho’s tights, Lawler said: “Jericho might come completely out of his trunks. It’d be worth it to win the world title.” Jericho might disagree with that. Jericho slid Batista’s leg out of the cage door and then slammed the door on his leg. He did it twice, then dragged Batista back into the ring and continued to focus on his leg. Batista single-arm slammed Jericho to the mat and made the cover. Jericho kicked out. The mic picked up Batista calling the next spot. He threw Jericho into the corner and hit a clothesline. Batista’s leg gave out under him as he went for a spinebuster. Jericho scored a two count at 11:00.

Batista went for a spear a minute later, but Jericho side-stepped it and Batista flew into the cage. Jericho climbed to the top of the cage. Meanwhile, Batista opened the cage door and grabbed Jericho. “How brillian was that?” asked Cole. Cool spot. Batista threw Jericho back into the ring. Problem is, Batista then re-entered the cage when he had a clear path to victory. Batista returned to the ring and hit a spinebuster. Lawler said if he were Batista he would have left there. Cole said he wanted to decisively beat Jericho. Batista set up a BatistaBomb. Jericho countered by grabbed onto the side of the cage and trying to climb up and out. Batista followed him to the top at 13:00. They exchanged blows on the top rope. Jericho got knocked to the mat. Batista crotched the top rope. That looked nasty.

As Batista gasped, Jericho climbed to the top of the cage. Batista climbed to the top. Lawler asked, “How is Batista able to stand.” Batista set up a Batista Bomb off the top. Jericho held onto the support cables. He pulled off a metal cable ring and KO’d Batista with it. Batista dropped down and seemed out of it. Jericho slowly crawled over the top and began to climb down. Batista recovered and grabbed Jericho by the throat through the cage. Jericho kicked himself free, dropped down, and won. A disbelieving and now bloodied Batista looked down as Jericho was awarded the belt. Jericho had just bragged in a media interview that Raw was becoming more kid-friendly and hadn’t featured blood in a long time.

WINNER: Jericho in 15:00.

STAR RATING: ***1/2 — Good cage match. Dramatic finish. The botch where Jericho stopped himself from winning was pretty bad, though.

-Cole asked fans to join them next week “because we’ve only just begun.”

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Results (11-4-2013): Cena & Cody & Goldust vs. Real Americans & Sandow, plus CM Punk, Kofi, Big E, Ryback, Shield, Alberto, Orton

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Erick Rowan on how he’s coping with the deaths of Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee, working with The Rock at WrestleMania, why he won’t join the Dark Order in AEW