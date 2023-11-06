AEW Rampage Ratings Report (11/3): Series hits lowest viewership level for regular timeslot, drop of over 150,000 from year-ago, more key data

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (11/3) episode of AEW Rampage on TNT drew an average of 298,000 viewers, the lowest rating in series history on its standard night and time and the lowest viewership since it drew 294,000 on May 19 out of its usual timeslot. It was down from 319,000 the prior week average was 361,000.

One year ago this week, Rampage drew an average of 455,000 viewers.

Last week, we reported that Rampage’s drop in viewership year-over-year during the 15 weeks since Collision was added to the weekly schedule was 48,000. This week the drop was more severe – 157,000.

In the 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.11 rating, up from 0.09 last week; the prior ten-week average was 0.12.

Friday’s episode included Trent Beretta vs. Daniel Garcia, Skye Blue vs. Marina Shafi, Penta vs. Vikingo vs. Kommander, and The Gunns vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal.

