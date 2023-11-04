AEW RAMPAGE TV RESULTS (11/3): Penta vs. Vikingo vs. Komander, Garcia vs. Trent, Skye Blue vs. Shafir, Gunns vs. Daniels & Sydal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 3, 2023

RECORDED AT THE KFC YUM! CENTER IN LOUISVILLE, KY

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Paul Wight, and Tony Schiavone

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired as Excalibur welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone.

(1) PENTA EL ZERO MIEDO vs. EL HIJO DEL VIKINGO vs. KOMANDER – Lucha del Dia de los Muertos

Penta set the tone from the bell as he went for a quick pin on Vikingo for two. Komander was launched over the top onto Penta as Vikingo followed him out next. Vikingo walked the barricade and took Komander down before Penta took each man down with a sling blade. Inside the ring, Vikingo hit a springboard corkscrew splash onto Komander for a pin attempt before Penta broke things up. Penta flew over the top rope onto both opponents and landed on his feet.

Penta placed Komander against the ropes and laid in a stiff chop to the chest. QTV was shown backstage. Penta then took it to Vikingo and nailed him with a huge chop across the chest. Penta went back to Komander and slowly took his glove off before throwing it to Alex Abrahantes. Penta chopped Komander across the chest for a second time. [c]

Penta still had the upper hand as he took it to Vikingo in the corner. Penta hit a running kick to the face of Vikingo but missed a follow up charge in the corner. Vikingo ran to the top rope and flew off the post right into a powerbomb by Komander. Komander followed it up with a rope walk shooting star press that Penta caught with a double knee strike. Komander got up in time to hit a Canadian Destroyer on Vikingo as all three men laid on the mat.

Vikingo and Komander fought on the apron as Komander draped Vikingo on the top rope. Vikingo was able to get to his feet and push Komander to the floor. Penta raised Vikingo on his shoulders but Vikingo fired back with a poisonrana on the apron. All three men were on the apron as Vikingo came off the top and fell right into a thrust kick by Penta. Penta put Vikingo on his back then hit Komander with a Fear Factor at the same time.

Penta and Vikingo battled in the middle of the ring. Vikingo got the upper hand until Penta caught him in a spinning drive to the mat for two. Penta came off the ropes for a Destroyer that Vikingo caught and turned into a slam to the mat. Vikingo went to the top and nailed a 630 senton for a pin attempt that Komander broke up. Komander hit double knees on Vikingo, then climbed to the top to hit an implosion splash as Penta broke up the pin. Penta hit Fear Factor on top of Vikingo, then covered Komander for the win.

WINNER: Penta in 13:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Woof, I’m exhausted. Just go watch this one to get the full experience; I’m not sure I could do it justice.)

– Alex Marvez was backstage with Jeff and Karen Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh. They talked about not needing Ortiz’s help after trying to recruit him last week. Jeff then takeda about Lethal being the next ROH champion. They walked off as Ortiz appeared and said he would deal with that crew next week.

(2) THE GUNNS (Austin & Colten w/ Juice Robinson & Jay White) vs. CHRISTOPHER DANIELS & MATT SYDAL

Sydal went to work on Austin’s legs with a series of stiff kicks. Daniels made the quick tag as he and Sydal double teamed Austin. Sydal hit a standing corkscrew before heading to the apron. Austin missed a running splash in the corner but was able to tag into Colten who took it to Daniels. Colten hit a vertical dropkick on Daniels, then covered for a close count. The Gunns made quick tags as they kept Daniels on their side of the ring. Austin pulled Cardblade out from under the ring as Juice and White posed on the outside.

Daniels finally made the tag to Sydal who took out both Gunns by himself. Sydal went to the top rope and hit a double knee to the chest of Austin for two. Daniels was thrown to the outside as Sydal attempted a pin on Colten. The Gunns hit 3:10 to Yuma on Sydal out of nowhere for the win.

WINNERS: The Gunns in 5:30

– After the match, Austin took the mic and said they would take the ROH Tag Titles at Full Gear. Colten ended with “guns up.”

(Moynahan’s Take: A fine tag team match that gives some credibility to The Gunns’ ROH tag title hopes.)

– RJ City was backstage with Danhausen, who quickly appeared and said he would actually be returning next week. [c]

– Alex Marves was with Ruby Soho and Saraya backstage. Soho said she wished Toni Storm was still with them, as Saraya calmed her down and told her to shut up. Saraya apologized and told Soho she would be a star if she stuck with her. Angelo Parker appeared and asked Soho if she needed help before Soho walked off. Matt Menard appeared and asked Parker why he couldn’t take Chris Jericho out in their recent match. Parker said he didn’t want to talk about it and walked off to help Daniel Garica prep for his match tonight.

(3) SKYE BLUE vs. MARINA SHAFIR

Shafir and Blue shook hands as Shafir took the legs out from under Blue. Blue bailed to the outside to regroup before making her way back to the apron. Blue nailed Shafir before hitting a DDT. The two fought on the floor, with Blue nailing Shafir with a few shots against the barricade. Blue hit a series of forearm shots before Shafir fought back with a takedown and a chop across the chest. Shafir missed a kick which allowed Blue to fire back. [c]

Blue went for a cover for two as she maintained control. Shafir took out the legs of Blue then nailed her across the back with a kick. Blue ducked a kick but not a second as Shafir planted Blue to the mat for a two count. Blue hit an enziguri but Shafir locked in a front facelock. Blue bit Shafir to escape the hold, then hit two thrust kicks before hitting Code Blue for the win.

WINNER: Skye Blue in 8:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Another fine match with Blue getting a good win. That said, I don’t see why Shafir isn’t getting much of anything in AEW outside of loss after loss.)

– Darby Allin and Lancer Archer were both shown talking about their match tomorrow on Collision. [c]

– Mark Henry introduced a video package hyping the main event. Henry said it was “time for the main event.”

(4) DANIEL GARCIA vs. TRENT BERETTA

Both men traded moves in the early going before ending in a stalemate. Garcia hit a dropkick to Trent’s face to get the upper hand before Trent fired back with an elbow to the midsection. Garcia rolled Trent up into a pin attempt for two. Garcia locked in a chin lock but Trent got the ropes for the break. Both men fought to the outside as Trent drove Garcia to the floor. [c]

Trent had Garcia perched on the top rope and took him down with a superplex for a two count. Trent hit Garcia with two short-arm clotheslines before Garcia ducked a third and hit a backdrop. Garcia fired away with a series of shots that drove Trent into the corner. Garcia hit a double knee strike, then rolled right into a brainbuster on Trent for two.

Trent hit a half-and-half suplex, then a DVD for two as Garcia kicked out in time. Trent hit a German suplex, then another. Trent successfully hit a third as Garcia tried breaking his grip. Garcia switched things around and hit his own series of German suplexed before Trent fought his way out. Trent hit a rising knee as both men fought back and forth. Garcia hit another suplex as Trent fired right back with a knee strike and a piledriver for two. Both men slowly got to their feet as they traded shots. Garcia nailed a stiff slap across the face of Trent, then danced before hitting a piledriver for two.

Garcia hit Trent across the neck, then locked in a submission for the quick tap out.

WINNER: Daniel Garcia in 14:00

– After the match, Garcia took the mic and tagged about his ongoing winning streak. Garcia said it’s been six months since he’s had a singles match, and said it was time to win a title. Garcia said he had a fetish for greed and gold, then called out MJF. Garcia almost called himself a pro wrestler before stopping then saying he was the best sports entertainer in the world.

(Moynahan’s Take: A really great main event, where both men shined. It’s nice to see this one get some time as Garcia and Trent could certainly be used more effectively.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: If there’s anything you must go out of your way to watch, it’s the opening match. Maybe outside of the main event, if you miss anything else on tonight’s show, you won’t be missing much. With that in mind, this was a fine hour of pro wrestling with solid in-ring action and a little dash of backstage storyline progression. Until next week, stay safe everyone!

