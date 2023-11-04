LECLAIR’S WWE CROWN JEWEL 2023 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Reigns vs. Knight, Rollins vs. McIntyre, Sky vs. Belair, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE CROWN JEWEL 2023 REPORT

NOVEMBER 4, 2023

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA AT MOHAMMED ABDU ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), WWE NETWORK (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole & Wade Barrett

-Various wrestlers on the card narrated the opening video package, backed by Imagine Dragon’s “Believer.”

-Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh after a sea of fireworks flooded the large stage. He tossed immediately to a video package for the World Heavyweight Championship match.

Seth Rollins was out of the curtain first. He led the crowd in a typical rendition of his song as fire shot up from the stage in steady increments. Cole noted that Rollins won the title in Saudi Arabia in May. Drew McIntyre entered to a strong reaction. He hoisted his sword into the air and marched to the ring.

The camera finally cut to the announcers desk, where Cole welcomed his partner Wade Barrett and the camera slid over to the Arabic announce team, positioned at ringside.

Byron Saxton, serving as ring announcer for the event, gave Championship introductions.

(1) SETH ROLLINS (c) vs. DREW McINTYRE – WWE World Heavyweight Championship match

Wade Barrett was quick to mention that the champion’s back issues seem to be worsening week by week. Seth Rollins approached Drew McIntyre in the center of the ring and the two locked up. The two stepped toward the corner and quickly released their grip. Rollins and McIntyre hit opposing ropes, ducking each other’s offense. Drew eventually caught Rollins with a shoulder tackle. The crowd cheered in delight, clearly supporting both men.

McIntyre and Rollins began trading chops. Cole talked about McIntyre’s journey to get here, noting that his downfall began at last year’s Clash at the Castle. Barrett said his bitterness has grown recently. Rollins tossed Drew to the outside and gave him a dropkick through the middle rope. He stepped out onto the apron and delivered a diving knee. Rollins slid back inside and coached the crowd. He got a running start, then dove through the middle rope, but Drew picked him out of thin air. He gave Seth an overhead belly-to-belly on the floor.

Michael Cole mentioned that Rhea Ripley wished luck to both men before the match began, noting her attempt to recruit both of them to Judgment Day. Back in the ring, McIntyre dropped Rollins with a Spinebuster for a the match’s first cover and two count at 4:25. The camera pulled back to show the well-lit, sold out arena. Cole mentioned (for the second time already) that Crown Jewel was the hottest ticket in the world and sold out in under two hours.

Seth and Drew traded chops before getting tied up in the ropes. McIntyre went for a modified Alabama Slam, but Rollins broke free and caught his challenger with a step-up Enziguri. McIntyre tried to charge the champion, but he side-stepped. Drew went crashing into the ring post. Rollins took advantage, hitting Drew with a number of kicks, then a knee to the face. He hit the challenger with a springboard Moonsault off the middle rope for a cover and two count just before 8:00. McIntyre pulled himself to his feet and went for a Suplex. Seth countered with a knee to the head. He delivered a Falcon Arrow for a near fall.

The camera pulled back again. Cole said this is the first of five Championship matches tonight. Rollins set McIntyre up for a Pedigree, but Drew blocked it with ease. He pulled Seth in for a Future Shock DDT, but Seth slipped out. McIntyre climbed to the top rope. Barrett said that’s a rarity. Rollins shot to his feet and leapt to the top rope to cut off Drew. He gave him a nice looking Superplex, then rolled through for a second. McIntyre blocked it and delivered one of his own for a cover and two count. The two men struggled to their feet. Drew hoisted Rollins onto his shoulders and began climbing the turnbuckles. Seth slid free on the top rope. He worked his body underneath McIntyre’s and pulled him away from the corner, looking for a Buckle Bomb. Seth’s back gave out on him and he set Drew down. McIntyre capitalized instantly, pulling the ailing Rollins in and delivering a Future Shock DDT for a near fall.

McIntyre retreated to the corner, calling Seth to his feet. The referee went to check on the champion, who was grabbing at his back. McIntyre stepped toward the champion and got caught by a surprise roll up for a two count. Rollins knocked McIntyre to the outside, then caught him with a dive through the middle rope. Seth grabbed at the small of his back again. Drew recovered quickly and tossed Seth, back first, into the ring steps. Rollins winced. Drew climbed the steps, picked Rollins up, and gave him a Sidewalk Slam onto the edge of the ring. Rollins screamed in agony. Drew just shook his head in frustration.

Back in the ring, Seth labored to his knees. McIntyre stood over him, willing him to the stand. He gave Seth a Glasgow Kiss. Seth staggered. Drew pulled him in for a short-arm lariat, but Seth flipped over his back and connected with a Pedigree. He covered for a near fall. Both men slowly rose to their feet as the match hit 14:45. Rollins threw a flurry of punches McIntyre’s way, then set up for a stomp. Drew moved out of the way. He immediately gave Rollins an overhead belly-to-belly, then hit another one. He called for the Claymore. The crowd counted down with him. Rollins cut him off with a Superkick. Seth stumbled to the corner, waiting for Drew to to rise. He hit the Stomp. Rollins hooked the leg for a believable near fall.

“Very few people have kicked out of the Stomp,” Cole said. Barrett said McIntyre has barely moved. Seth climbed to the top turnbuckle. He went for the Phoenix Splash, but Drew moved. Both men shot to their feet instantly. McIntyre caught him with the Claymore for a cover and last moment kick out at 17:20. The camera zoomed in on the exasperated, angry face of the challenger. He slid to the corner and looked around the crowd, who began chanting “one more time.” Drew called for another Claymore. Seth caught him with another Superkick. He pulled Drew in and hit a second Pedigree, immediately followed by a Stomp. Rollins hooked the leg for a three count.

WINNER: Seth Rollins in 18:24 to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Wade Barrett said Drew McIntyre must be wondering who he failed to win, and why he didn’t accept Judgment Day’s offer. Drew clutched his neck as he tried to collect his bearings against the ropes. Rollins sat exhausted on the opposite end of the ring. Drew left quietly, but then Judgment Day’s music hit. Damian Priest rushed to the ring, briefcase in hand and referee in tow. He was about to hand the briefcase over when he was attacked from behind by a man in a black hoodie. It was Sami Zayn. He grabbed Priest’s briefcase and escaped through the crowd, being swarmed by fans as he rushed to the back.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Really good opening match with a hot crowd to bring it up a notch. Rollins and McIntyre very much worked the traditional WWE title main event style here, but having it at the start of the show with a crowd deeply invested in both characters helped it stand out. McIntyre, despite his recent struggles in booking, felt like a far more credible challenger to Rollins than Nakamura did at any point. The presentation lent itself to bringing some credibility to a title that I think has struggled since its onset. Rollins’ back continued to be a focal point, and I do wonder if they’ve got a payoff in mind here, or if it’s simply being used as a storytelling device to place him in regular peril. Really strong start.)

-Backstage, Drew McIntyre was shown sitting on road crates, stewing. Rhea Ripley walked into frame. She shrugged her shoulders at Drew and walked away.

-Michael Cole tossed to a video package for the Women’s World title match for Plus subscribers.

-Byron Saxton introduced the Fatal 5 Way match for the WWE Women’s World Championship. Nia Jax was out first. Each of the four challengers received quick entrances. Rhea Ripley entered to far more fanfare. A number of men in traditional Saudi garb entered one by one, pausing to face the crowd, then forming lines on either side of the entrance. The stage was bathed in green. Ripley’s music hit and she sauntered onto the stage, slamming her foot down to an explosion of fireworks. She held the title out and up to a strong reaction. Ripley walked slowly and confidently to the ring.

Cole noted the strength of the Raw women’s division, also making mentioned of free agent Jade Cargill. He and Barrett wondered where she’d fit in.

(2) RHEA RIPLEY (c) vs. NIA JAX vs. RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ vs. SHAYNA BASZLER vs. ZOEY STARK – Fatal 5 Way match for the WWE Women’s World Champinship

Nia Jax immediately slid to the outside to begin the match. She played with her hair in front Cole of Barrett. In the ring, the remaining women traded quick roll up attempts for one and two counts. Raquel Rodriguez got the most interesting of the bunch, managing to cover both Zoey Stark and Shana Baszler in a sunset flip. Jax reached in from the outside and pulled her legs out from underneath her to break it up. Raquel helped Zoey Stark take Nia down with a Suplex, sending her back to the outside.

The three remaining challengers, and Rhea Ripley, stood in opposing corners in the ring before mayhem broke out. Raquel looked to give Rhea a Taxana Bomb, but Ripley blocked it took her down. The champion cleared the ring, then challenged Nia Jax to return. Jax stepped to her and the two began trading punches. Ripley tired to lift Jax onto her shoulders, but Nia blocked her. She gave Rhea some elbows to the back of the neck, then slammed her. Jax delivered a leg drop to the champion for a cover and two count, broken up by Zoey Stark.

Stark took Jax down and flipped in the ring from the apron, missing her mark and coming up grabbing her neck. In the center of the ring, Shayna Baszler trapped both Ripley and Raquel in toe holds. She grabbed Jax in a clutch for good measure as the match crossed the 5:00 mark. Stark, the only women free, delivered a kick to Baszler’s head to break all three holds. She covered for a two count. Zoey gave Rodriguez a capture Suplex. She climbed to the top turnbuckle, but Ripley cut her off. The two teetered on the turnbuckles. Rhea delivered clubs to the back. Raquel joined the fray. She and Rhea tried to Superplex Stark, but Zoey blocked them. Shayna ran in underneath to complete the tower spot.

Nia Jax tried to pick the bones, covering the nearest body for a two count. She dragged Stark to the corner and set up for a splash, but Ripley kicked her legs out. Raquel and Rhea exchanged shoves, chops, and punches in the center at 7:30. They delivered simultaneous big boots, leaving them both writhing on the mat. The two rolled out to the apron, jawing at one another. Zoey Stark gave him both a dropkick to the floor. Stark leapt onto the top turnbuckle, then to the top rope, and dove onto both Baszler and Ripley. She tossed the champion back in the ring and gave her a dropkick off the top rope. She quickly pulled Ripley up and into the Z360 for a cover. Jax broke the pin up almost immediately.

The crowd booed as Jax pounded her chest. She dragged Stark into position again, but Raquel cut her off. She gave Jax a Texana Bomb off the middle rope. Ripley returned, but got caught in a clutch from Baszler. Raquel broke it up. Ripley tossed her aside. Rhea gave Shayna the Riptide and covered, but Zoey broke it up. Stark worked Ripley to the corner, and up onto the turnbuckle. The two struggled. Rhea eventually gained control and worked Stark into position for the Riptide. Below, Rodriguez slammed Baszler and covered her. Ripley delivered Riptide to Stark off the middle rope, onto the cover below. She covered for a three count.

WINNER: Rhea Ripley in 11:01

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was fine. It was the kind of chaos you’d expect from this kind of match. What struck me most strongly was the disparity in star power between Ripley and her four challengers. I’m not sure the reaction for all four women combined would’ve equaled that of Rhea’s. With that said, this didn’t necessarily feel like much of a showcase for Ripley. Instead, it felt more like a collection of spots with an eye toward protecting Nia Jax for a one-on-one match in the near future. Shayna, Zoey, and Raquel all got cool moments to hit their signature moves, while Jax spent most of the match on the outside, or trying to set up her offense in the ring. There was a concerted effort to keep her interaction with Ripley to a minimum, and a clear effort to signal her status above the other three challengers. Ripley visually pinned everyone BUT Jax. I don’t sense there’s much interest in seeing Jax in this position, but we’ll see what they’re able to drum up.)

-After an extended break and video package, Solo Sikoa headed to the ring. Michael Cole said that Sikoa is the sixth man to have his debut singles match against John Cena at a Pay-Per-View or Premium Live Event. Solo looked on toward the entrance, awaiting his legendary opponent. A hush fell over the crowd before an explosion of emotion as John Cena’s music hit and he ran onto the stage. “It’s been a long road, time to turn the math around,” Cena told the camera before running to the ring. Michael Cole said the last time Cena won a singles match in WWE was against Triple H in Saudi Arabia in 2018.

(3) SOLO SIKOA vs. JOHN CENA

Solo Sikoa and John Cena circled the ring. Cena looked timid. Solo looked poised. Sikoa held his thumb back in a striking position. Cena kept an eye on it. Solo went for a quick shot. Cena ducked it and gave Sikoa a side headlock takeover. Cena kept Solo on the mat, turning his arm over and applying pressure to the hand. Barrett said it was smart strategy, attempting to limit the use of Sikoa’s hand that he uses for the spike.

Cena tossed Sikoa to the outside and slammed his wrist and hand into the steps. Cena worked the arm against the edge of the ring. He tossed him inside and gave him no separation, rushing him to the corner and twisting the arm against the taut end of the rope. Solo broke the grasp with a headbutt. Cena fell to the mat and Solo began stomping away at the veteran. Solo gave Cena a number of headbutts. He began talking trash to Cena. He shook out of the hand, selling the damage Cena had already done. He gave John a spin kick. Cole wondered if this could be the last time we see John Cena in a WWE ring. “Father time is undefeated,” Wade concluded, “John Cena will be the first to know when it’s over.” Cole said it might be Sikoa who tells him.

Sikoa continued to methodically beat down Cena. With a flurry of energy, Cena hoisted Sikoa onto his shoulders for an Attitude Adjustment, but Solo easily slid down his back and dropped him with a Superkick. Sikoa downed Cena in the corner as the match crossed 6:00. He gave Cena a running hip check. Cole said it was homage to Umaga. Cena crawled out of the corner slowly. He grabbed onto Solo’s shorts to steady himself. Solo called for the spike. Cena ducked it. He pulled Solo down and into the STF. Solo screamed out. He reached desperately for the ropes, but was too far away. Instead, he used his body weight to roll Cena over and break the hold. He popped to his feet and gave John a big clothesline.

The enforcer of the Bloodline adjusted his jaw and went back to work. He hung Cena upside down in a tree of woe position and threw his body at him with a leaping headbutt. Sikoa covered for a two count just after the 8:00 mark. Solo delivered a belly-to-belly Suplex for another two count. He motioned toward Cena, looking around at the crowd mockingly. Cena dragged himself to the corner. Solo gave him another running hip check. Cena again used Sikoa’s shorts to steady himself. Sikoa went for the spike a second time. Cena ducked again. He hit a pair of shoulder tackles, then the spin-out Powerbomb. Cena delivered the Five-Knuckle Shuffle. He hoisted him up for the AA, but Solo slid free again. He hit him with a Samoan Drop for a near fall.

“Just as Cena was looking re-energized, it was immediately taken away by the Samoan,” Barrett said. He and Cole agreed that this may the most impressive Sikoa has ever looked. Solo gave John a third hip check in the corner. Cena collapsed in a heap, halfway out of the ring. Solo approached. Cena slid to the outside and caught him with a guillotine. Cena climbed to the top rope and delivered a cross body to Sikoa. He lifted Sikoa for an AA again. Solo slid free. He went for the Spike, Cena blocked it. John gave Solo a Chokeslam for a cover and two count.

Both men traded punches in the center of the ring. Cena went for another Attitude Adjustment, but Solo slid free again. He gave Cena the Spinning Solo for a near fall. He called for the spike again. Cena blocked it with both hands. He tripped Sikoa into the STF a second time. Sikoa crawled desperately toward the ropes, eventually reaching them. Cena gave no quarter. He charged at Sikoa as soon as he stood, looking for a shoulder tackle. Solo caught him in the air with a Samoan Spike. Cena collapsed, but Solo couldn’t take advantage. He clutched the injured hand, trying to shake it out. Cena dragged himself to his feet slowly. Sikoa gave him another spike.

Cena clutched at his neck and chest. He used the ropes to stand. Solo gave him a third spike, this time appearing to get all of it. He shook out of the hand. Cena stumbled against the ropes, trying desperately to recover. Sikoa grabbed Cena by the back of the neck and gave him another spike. He held Cena’s head in his hand and delivered countless spikes to the neck of Cena. John collapsed in a heap. Sikoa covered him for a three count.

WINNER: Solo Sikoa in 16:07

After the match, Cena rose slowly and looked around at the crowd as he received a standing ovation. He left the ring slowly, clutching his neck and looking solemn. Cole said that Cena is the most important Superstar of his entire broadcasting career.

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was an effective use of John Cena. It’s clear that he lacks the stamina he once had, and there’s still some considerable rust, but he’s still a master as willing a crowd to life and building sympathy during extended beat downs. It was more interesting seeing him in a one-on-one match as opposed to a tag, where he couldn’t just act as a damage sponge, and instead had to string together some sustained offense. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett did a fantastic job not only selling the dominance of Solo Sikoa, but the gravity of his performance and impact of his offense. Given how hard they’ve sold the spike as a finish, seeing it delivered multiple times felt especially violent and cruel. I liked, too, the fact that Cena never kicked out of the move. Solo just kept delivering it, aiming to punish Cena but knowing he had it won. I thought this did exactly what it needed to do.)

-The Miz came to the ring for an unannounced Miz TV segment. The crowd gave him a warm welcome. He introduced Ibrahim Al Hajjaj, a Saudi actor. He received a big ovation. He and Miz exchanged pleasantries before sitting down to talk. Miz said that Hajjaj’s character in his new movie has a dream to be a WWE Superstar. Before he could speak, Grayson Waller’s music hit. Waller said it was nice to have an “actual movie star” in the ring. He called for crew to clear the Miz TV set and get ready for the Grayson Waller Effect.

Miz said that the Waller Effect looks like cheap Australian Public Access. He and Waller began to argue. Hajjaj interrupted them, saying there’s enough of him to go around. He promised an interview with Grayson later, but said he came to Crown Jewel for an appearance on WWE’s hottest talk show – Miz TV. Waller told him to try again. Ibrahim said the same thing. Waller told him to get out of his ring. Miz tried to step to Waller, but Hajjaj stopped him.

Hajjaj seemed to challenge Waller to a fight. Grayson kicked him in the gut. Miz attacked Waller from behind. He fed Waller to Hajjaj for a kick, then gave him a Skull Crushing Finale. Ibrahim gave Waller a People’s Elbow and the crowd popped big.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Looks like The Miz’s transition to babyface is complete. I think this would’ve been better served being left off the broadcast and shown only to the live audience.)

-Cole tossed to a break, or video package for the U.S. Championship.

-Out of the break, Cole tossed to a video of Logan Paul riding a dune buggy in the desert. They cut to Paul driving the same buggy on the streets of Riyadh, then right into the arena. “What an arrival for the Maverick,” Cole said. Rey Mysterio entered to a good reaction. Cole and Barrett talked about the weigh in last night.

(4) REY MYSTERIO (c) vs. LOGAN PAUL – WWE United States Championship match

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett discussed what Logan Paul needs to do to win the title from Rey Mysterio. Barrett concluded that it’s going to come down the Paul’s deadly right hand. Logan backed Rey to the corner and patted him on the head to begin the match. “That’s not going to sit well,” Cole said. Mysterio joined Paul in the center of the ring and the two locked up. Paul’s size advantage allowed him to take quick control. He lifted Mysterio into the air, arm twisted. Rey screamed in pain, but managed to work himself back to the ground, releasing the pressure. He flipped over Paul’s back, then leapt onto his shoulders for a sunset roll through.

Paul rose to his feet quickly. He backed Rey into the corner, but again Mysterio wrestled out with ease. Rey dragged Logan to the mat, looking for a hold, but Paul slid to the outside to regroup. Paul returned to the ring slowly, grabbing a waist lock. Rey turned it into one of his own, so Paul gave him an elbow to the neck. Rey hit the ropes. Paul tried to leapfrog him, but Rey stopped himself. He clapped at Paul mockingly. Paul knocked Mysterio to the apron, but Rey caught him with a forearm. He leapt to the top rope and jumped. Paul caught him on his shoulders for a roll through. He gave Mysterio a springboard Moonsault off the middle rope for a two count at the 4:00 mark.

The challenger whipped Mysterio to the corner and caught him with a number of body shots. He whipped Rey to the opposing corner, but Mysterio just collapsed. Paul looked around at the crowd with a mix of bewilderment and arrogance. He took Rey down by the waist as the crowd tried to will the champion to life. Rey got his feet underneath him and returned to a vertical base. Paul ducked Mysterio’s back elbows, so Rey stomped on his foot. Off the ropes, Paul hit Mysterio with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for a cover and two count just before 6:30. Paul pressed Mysterio above his head and dropped him. He gave him a running splash for a cover and two count.

Unsatisfied with the count, Paul tried again. Rey kicked out with more vigor this time. Logan slapped the mat in frustration. He sized Mysterio up for more. Paul grabbed the champion and applied a bear hug. He slung Mysterio around. Rey stayed on his feet, refusing to fall imp. Logan broke the hold and buried his knee into Mysterio’s stomach. Rey managed to give Paul an arm drag into the corner to create some separation. Paul was quick to recover, changing position and cornering Rey. He drove his shoulder into Rey’s mid-section, then challenged him to stand up. Paul continued to punch Rey. He went for a running shoulder, but Mysterio moved. Paul slammed into the ring post and fell to the outside. Mysterio dove through the middle rope onto Paul.

Mysterio returned his challenger to the ring after a four count. He climbed to the top rope and hit a Senton from the top, following by a spring board cross body for a two count. Mysterio flipped Paul into an inside cradle for two, then another roll up for the same. Rey kept tying up Paul’s limbs in various ways, unable to get more than a solid two count. The camera pulled back as Cole reset the scene. In the ring, Paul pulled Mysterio’s body against the ropes. He leapt to the apron and hit a Buckshot Lariat. Paul’s knee buckled just a bit, and Cole said he didn’t quite get all of the clothesline. Barrett said Paul suffered a serious knee injury during his match with Reigns at last year’s Crown Jewel.

“It’s been fun, Rey, but I’ve got to end it,” Paul said. He sized him up for the right hand. Rey ducked it. He tripped Paul up into a Crossface. Paul stretched out and eventually reached the bottom rope as the match crossed 12:45. Mysterio kicked at Paul’s legs. He went for a springboard Moonsault off the middle rope. Paul fell to his knees and caught Mysterio at the last moment, averting disaster. He popped to his feet and hit a Powerslam for a two count. The challenger hoisted Mysterio to the top turnbuckle, but Rey fought him off. The two jockeyed for position at the top. Logan managed to deliver a Moonsault Fallaway Slam off the top for a cover and near fall.

Logan climbed to the top rope. He gave a little Eddie Guerrero shake and dove. Mysterio moved. He tripped Paul into the ropes and went for the 619. Paul caught Rey’s legs. He swung him around, but Rey held onto the apron. He leapt to the top rope. Paul rose to meet him. The two teetered dangerously on the top. Mysterio hit a Sunset Bomb off the top. He followed up with a Code Red for a cover and near fall. One of Logan Paul’s friends showed up at ringside. He slipped Logan a pair of brass knuckles. Mysterio tripped Paul into the ring post. The knuckles went flying to the outside. Paul’s friend went to retrieve the weapon, but was cut off by Santos Escobar. The knuckles were left on the apron.

Mysterio tripped Paul into the ropes. He delivered a 619. He went for the splash, but Paul shot to his feet and caught Rey with the brass knuckles for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Logan Paul in 17:48 to win the WWE United States Championship

Logan approached Rey in the corner. He said he did what he had to do. “You’re a legend man, I love you.” Rey told him he knows what he did. “I don’t know what you’re talking about, fair and square,” Paul said.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Really fun match. I continue to be newly amazed by Paul every single him he wrestles. Despite being an incredibly unlikable guy, it’s impossible to deny how naturally gifted he is and how high of a level he’s working at. Mysterio was a great opponent for his style, and the two worked exceptionally well together. I thought the interference was unnecessary. Paul has proven himself enough at this point that I don’t think it would be a stretch for him to win matches without interference or weapons. I’m all for the idea of putting the U.S. title on Logan Paul at this point, though I do wonder how wise it is to essentially commit to two part-time guys with your two major Smackdown singles titles. This would’ve made a lot more sense if either he or Reigns were on Raw. Even still, though, I’m intrigued to see what kind of stories they can tell with Paul in this position.)

-Backstage, Jackie Redmond was joined by Bianca Belair. Belair said she could not be more excited to face Iyo Sky. She said what she did to Bayley last night was phase one, and Sky is phase two. She put on her glasses and turned toward the curtain as her music hit.

Bianca Belair headed to the ring, followed by Iyo Sky. Barrett said that people often take shots at people who win titles via Money in the Bank, but he listed the quality of opponents Sky has defeated since winning the title. He called it a bad faith argument. Byron Saxton gave Championship introductions.

(5) IYO SKY (c) vs. BIANCA BELAIR – WWE Women’s Championship match

Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair went to work as soon as the bell rang, trading quick waist lock takeovers and shoulder take downs. Belair dumped Sky to the outside and slid underneath the bottom rope to meet her. She slammed Sky’s face off the ring apron and tossed her back in the ring after a four count. Bianca gave Iyo a great stalling Suplex before hitting her signature handstand Moonsault for a cover and two count just over a minute into the match. Belair slammed Sky into the southwest turnbuckle and mounted her for counting punches. Sky slipped out before ten and grabbed Belair’s ponytail. Bianca fought her off and flipped over her.

The challenger charged, but Sky moved and sent Belair crashing into the ring post. Sky gave Belair a dragon screw, immediately going to work on the previously injured knee. Cole and Barrett wondered if Bianca’s knee could possibly be at 100%. Sky worked Belair to the corner. Bianca tried to kick her away, but Sky grabbed her leg and slammed it into the mat. She covered Belair for a quick one count. Sky lifted Belair’s injured leg and drove her boot into the thigh. Bianca kicked the champion away and gave her a pair of Suplexes. Sky popped to her feet and took Belair down by the leg again. She went right back to work on the knee. Iyo covered for a two count at 4:30, then rolled Belair over into a leg lock.

Belair writhed in pain on the mat, trying to break the hold with forearms to the face. After a number of shots, Iyo finally let go of the hold. She tried to pounce again, but Belair fought her off. Sky climbed to the top rope. She dove, but Belair avoided her, not so much by ducking, but because her knee gave out. Belair used the ropes to steady herself. She gave Sky a back elbow, then avoided a charge in the corner. She followed up with a Fallaway Slam. Belair shook her leg out and kipped up, immediately grabbing at her leg. She gave Sky a trio of body slams. She went for a fourth, but Sky slid down her back. Belair still managed to catch her with a tilt-a-whirl slam onto her own injured knee. She came up limping.

Bianca worked Iyo to the northeast corner of the ring and hoisted her onto the top turnbuckle. She climbed up to meet her, looking for a Superplex. Sky slid between her legs and tripped the challenger into tree of woe position. She delivered a sliding dropkick to Belair’s upper body, then immediately applied a Stretch Muffler on the injured leg. Belair used her good leg to power herself up and over Sky, delivering a release German Suplex to buy herself some time.

Both women rose to their feet slowly, trading punches. Sky caught Belair with a shot to the knee. She went for a headscissor, but Belair lifted her into Powerbomb position and gave her a face-first bomb. The camera pulled back for a reset as the match crossed 10:45. In the ring, Belair and Sky tussled near the corner. Belair wound out on the apron. Sky tried to pull her in by the ponytail, but Belair slammed her. Bayley appeared at ringside, distracting Belair. Sky pulled her to the mat by the ponytail. She covered her for a two count. Sky seemed to question Bayley for coming out. Belair tried to hoist Sky up for the K.O.D., but Sky spilled onto the apron. She knocked Belair to the outside, then called for a Moonsault. She connected, dropping Belair on the floor and initiating a double count.

Sky answered the count first, returning Belair to the ring and then hitting her with a springboard Senton for a cover and two count. Sky hit the ropes, but Belair exploded with a Spinebuster for a cover and two count. Bayley looked on with vested interest. Belair and Sky traded waist locks. Sky slid through the bottom and middle ropes, pulling Belair into the ropes as she departed. Sky returned to the ring and got dropped by the challenger for a cover. Bayley immediately leapt onto the apron to distract the referee. Belair dove onto Bayley and beat her against the barrier. Sky flew into frame, but Belair ducked. Sky took out Bayley instead.

Belair slid Sky into the ring. Bayley grabbed Bianca’s leg. Belair kicked her away. She hoisted Bayley into position for the K.O.D., carrying her to the announcers desk. A woman attacked Bayley from behind. It was Kairi Sane. She delivered a jumping knee to Belair off the crowd barrier. The referee finally returned to position, distracted for far too long by Sky. She counted to nine before Belair returned to the ring. Sky immediately hit her with the Moonsault for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Iyo Sky in 16:33 to retain the WWE Women’s Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: I thought this started well enough, with a compelling story being told about Belair’s injured knee and Sky’s dominance by continuing to exploit it. What felt like a logically sound, well-paced match at the start quickly devolved into the usual Damage CTRL fodder, with Bayley getting involved despite being previously barred from ringside on last night’s Smackdown by general manager Nick Aldis. There was no mention made of this stipulation by Cole, nor Barret. It’s like they just conveniently forgot. The set up for the finish was equally disappointing. The referee was conveniently distracted by an “injured” Iyo Sky for what felt like 2-3 full minutes so that the Bayley/Kairi Sane spots could happen on the outside. It was just too long a sequence to not feel overbooked and unbelievable. I’m glad to see Kairi Sane back with the company, but I wish they’d have found a better way to execute this.

It’s also notable that, despite Wade Barrett’s case at the start of the match for Sky defeating a number of credible opponents, she’s been in obvious positions of defeat in nearly every title defense, only bailed out by copious amounts of interference from her Damage CTRL cohorts. Winning the title via a cash-in is inherently a weak way to start a reign, but that can be overcome by credible defenses. Sky has had none.)

-Cole tossed to a video package for Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest for Plus subscribers.

Damian Priest was out first. Cody Rhodes received a massive star reaction, the crowd sang along to every word of his theme. Priest paced angrily back and forth, awaiting his arrival to ringside. Priest attacked him as soon as he hit the ring. The referee managed to separate the two before too long.

(6) DAMIAN PRIEST vs. CODY RHODES

Cody Rhodes pounced as soon as the bell rang and the two picked up right where they’d left off seconds before the referee tried to gain some control. He and Priest traded some quick punches and Cody dropped Mr. Money in the Bank with a clothesline. Priest rolled to the outside to collect himself. Cody followed. Priest cut Rhodes off and slammed him against the ringside barrier. He tossed Cody back in the ring and began mocking the fans, who sprang to life with a “let’s go Cody” chant. Priest tossed Rhodes to the corner and charged. Cody moved out of the way, but immediately stepped with a limp, favoring his ankle.

Cole quickly brought up the attack to Rhodes’ ankle by Judgment Day a couple of weeks ago. Priest cut Rhodes down with a sliding shot to the ankle. He continued to play to the crowd, too long this time. Cody exploded out of the corner with a perfectly placed dropkick. He delivered his signature short jabs to Priest, then gave him a spinning Powerslam. Cody grabbed at the injured ankle again, then pounded his chest. He hit Priest with a Disaster Kick for a cover and two count at 3:30.

Priest rolled to the outside, shadowed by his opponent. Rhodes slammed Damian against the ringside steps, then went to clear the Arabic announcers table. He turned around and was met with a clothesline from Priest. Damian went for a Razor’s Edge onto the table, but Cody slid down his back and into the ring. Rhodes dove through the middle rope onto Priest, collapsing him onto the table. He climbed up to meet him. Cody set Priest up for the Cross Rhodes. Priest blocked it hit his own version, the Reckoning. The table didn’t break. Priest tossed Rhodes back in the ring. He called for the Reckoning in the ring. Rhodes blocked it and hit Cross Rhodes.

Both men were down in the ring. Cody began to stir first. Finn Balor jogged down the ring. Cody turned his focus to him. Finn tried to get in the ring, distracting the referee. J.D. McDonagh slid in the ring and attacked Cody from behind. Rhodes made short work of him, but it opened up Priest to hit South of Heaven. He covered Rhodes for a two count. Balor looked toward the stage, calling for more. Dominick Mysterio headed to the ring with a steel chair in hand. When he got to ringside, he was met with a Superkick from Jey Uso. Jey gave one to Finn, then to J.D. too. He took the steel chair, looking on toward Priest. He chased Judgment Day to the back.

In the ring, Rhodes hit Priest with the Cody Cutter. he hit more short jabs, then a bionic elbow for a near fall at 8:45. Cody set up for Cross Rhodes again. Priest caught him with a kick to break free. he gave Rhodes a Snapmare, then a kick of his own. Both men stood quickly. Cody leapt to the top rope and delivered another Cody Cutter for a near fall. Rhodes slumped against the ropes, willing the crowd to aid him. He threw his arms back, but Priest grabbed him and lifted him up for a Powerslam. Rhodes slid free, hooked Priest and delivered Cross Rhodes. He held on and delivered a second, then a third for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Cody Rhodes in 11:02

(LeClair’s Analysis: Solid enough match that didn’t overstay its welcome. I think going hot out of the gates with these two was the right call, and there’s no question that Rhodes needed a clean, decisive win here. Another match that featured significant interference, and more shenanigans to keep the referee distracted long enough for stuff to happen. Though the situation was less egregious than in the previous match, it’s grating to see it be such a significant piece of two back to back bouts.)

-After a break, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett previewed Monday’s Raw before tossing to a video package for the main event.

LA Knight was out first to a big reaction. Hundreds of “Yeah!” signs filled the screens, held up in all sections of the arena. Cole and Barrett said that Knight is playing with house money, and he’s on the precipice of an historic win. Roman Reigns’ music hit and the Tribal Chief sauntered onto the stage, flanked by Paul Heyman. The crowd stood in admiration. He threw a finger to the sky and fireworks exploded. “For 1,160 days, Roman Reigns has been champion. 3 and a half years,” Cole exclaimed. He said this will be Reigns’ 29th title defense, taking on one of the fastest rising stars ever.

Byron Saxton provided Championship match introductions. Reigns jawed at Knight throughout.

(7) ROMAN REIGNS (c, w/ Paul Heyman) vs. LA KNIGHT – WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match

LA Knight came out hot, immediately teeing off on Roman Reigns as the bell rang. Roman weathered the storm and quickly dropped his challenger with an uppercut. He mocked Knight’s crowd point with contempt. Knight dropped Roman with a shoulder tackle, but Reigns shot to his feet instantly. He tossed Knight to the outside. Knight landed on his feet and looked back at Reigns confidently. He turned to the apron and launched himself off the top rope, catching Reigns with a tackle. He covered for a one count at the 2:00 mark.

Roman Reigns hit the ropes. Knight scooped him out of the air and delivered a Powerslam for a cover and a two count. Feeling the pressure early, Paul Heyman called on Knight’s attention, allowing Reigns to roll to the outside and regroup. Heyman circled the ring to council him. Knight dove through the middle rope, dropping the champion. LA Knight cleared the announcers desk. Cole said that many of Roman’s past opponents have been intimidated out of the gates, unable to capitalize early in the match. He applauded Knight’s aggression. Reigns slammed Knight into the announcers desk, then tossed him into the ring steps.

“When Reigns weathers the early emotional storm, it’s very hard for his opponent to crawl back into the match,” Cole said. Barrett mentioned that you can beat Roman Reigns senselessly for five minutes, only to empty your tank and panic when he mounts an inevitable comeback. Reigns slid back in the ring. Knight beat the referee’s count at seven. Roman settled into his usual pace, stepping on Knight as he threw a finger up. He tossed Knight into the turnbuckles, then waved the fans off, telling them to quiet down. Reigns gave Knight a Suplex for a cover and one count. Roman smirked. He grabbed a side headlock. Knight struggled to a knee, but Reigns grounded him. The camera zoomed in on the champion’s face. “Not a chance. Not a chance, man,” he said arrogantly to the camera.

Knight fought to his feet. He backed Reigns toward the ropes and sent him across the ring. Roman toppled him with a leaping clothesline for a cover and two count just after 7:00. The camera pulled back as a frenzy grew amongst the crowd, trying to will LA Knight to life. Reigns down him in the corner again. Roman continued to soak in the jeers from the crowd, toying with them. He gave Knight a clothesline in the corner, then tossed him haphazardly across the ring. Reigns charged at Knight again, but Knight caught him with an elbow, then a boot to the face. Knight climbed to the middle rope and hit a DDT on the champion.

Neither man was quick to his feet. Knight tired to shake away the damage, but it was Reigns who rose first. They traded punches. Knight got the upper hand with combination rights and lefts. He ducked a clothesline from the champion and hit a Russian Leg Sweep, followed by a DDT for a cover and two count at 10:15. Reigns retreated to the corner. Knight didn’t let him, stomping him to a chorus of “Yeah!” from the crowd. Reigns powered to his feet and gave Knight a powerful Uranagi. He cocked his fist for the Superman Punch, but Knight ducked it. He scooped Reigns onto his shoulders and hit a spinning neckbreaker. Knight set up for the Mic Check Elbow. He hit the ropes, but Reigns shot his feet and hit the Superman Punch. He covered for a near fall.

The Head of the Table began talking trash again. He threw his arms back for the Spear, but Knight leapt over him. Reigns connected with the turnbuckle. Knight drove his shoulder into Roman’s ribs repeatedly. He hoisted him onto the top turnbuckle. Knight tried for the Superplex, but Reigns blocked it with body shots, knocking Knight back to the mat. Knight was undeterred, he leapt to the top rope and delivered the Superplex. LA connected with the leaping elbow for a cover and near fall just past 14:00.

The referee turned his focus toward the entrance way. Solo Sikoa was surrounded by officials, preventing him from coming to ringside. Back at the ring, Jimmy Uso was trying to interfere. Knight knocked him away, but the distraction allowed Reigns to hit a Superman Punch and Spear for a cover and near fall. Reigns shook his head in disbelief. Knight crawled desperately toward the corner, gasping for breath. Reigns began hurling rights at Knight, talking more trash. “You’re a flash in the pan,” he told the challenger. Knight used Roman’s pants to drag himself up. The champion applied the Guillotine. Knight fell to a knee. Reigns dropped to his knees to apply additional pressure. Knight flexed his hand, trying to stay alive. He kicked at the mat, willing on the crowd. He worked back to one knee, then two. Reigns shook is head in shock. Knight stood, firing off punches to Reigns’ ribs.

LA Knight forced the champion into the corner, but Roman didn’t let go. Knight began to fade again, but he got his foot on the bottom rope. He broke free and caught Reigns with Blunt Force Trauma. Knight covered. The referee counted to three, but Jimmy Uso placed Reigns’ foot on the bottom rope and the referee waved off the count. Knight slid to the outside and slammed Jimmy’s head into the announcers desk repeatedly. Reigns headed outside and received the same treatment. Uso tried to give Knight a Superkick, but he caught his leg, scooped him up and slammed him through the announcers desk. Knight turned around and ate a Spear through the timekeeper’s barricade.

Reigns tossed Knight back in the ring and gave him a Spear for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Roman Reings in 20:02 to retain the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

Cole said it’s the “same old story” as Roman Reigns survives again.

(LeClair’s Analysis: A fairly prototypical Roman Reigns match. It felt like they were going for a slightly different method at the start, with Knight getting a lot of offense in early. Reigns quickly snuffed the flame and settled in to his usual plodding, methodical style. Despite being a massive fan of this run, and some of the matches along the way, I have to admit that the formulaic title defense have grown a bit old. Knight had the crowd in the palm of his hand, and there was unquestionably devoted interest in his success, but I also got the sense that even the Saudi crowd didn’t really feel like Knight had a real chance here. Once again, the match was marred by significant interference at a key point in the match. Solo Sikoa stood on the apron long enough to distract the referee, which allowed Jimmy Uso to get involved. His involvement eventually cost Knight the match, and yet another Roman Reigns opponent gets a visual victory over the champion. Those spots were novel in the early days of this reign, but they’ve become too commonplace to mean much of anything now.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A solid enough show that felt consequential in the sense that there was a great deal of star power as opposed to the company’s last two premium live events. Every match was solid enough, but much of the card was marred by overwrought, overdone interference and overbooking. The luster of Roman Reigns’ title run, despite being defended with such rarity at this point, feels like its lost a bit of its luster, which led to a main event that felt rather uneventful. From a coverage standpoint, I’ve tried my best to pull back on heavy criticism of the very existence of these shows because my opinion is well documented, and at this point, there’s nothing new to say. I also thought WWE had done a better job with recent events in quelling the overt Saudi propaganda. Today’s show felt like a bit of a backslide, with multiple promo packages that felt a little too wrought with praise. It made the show feel a little closer to the first couple of years of Saudi events, despite the existence within normal WWE storyline cannon. That, to me, knocks it down a peg. Still, a mild thumbs up show and an entertaining afternoon of wrestling.