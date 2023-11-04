WWE CROWN JEWEL RESULTS (11/4): Reigns vs. LA Knight, Rollins vs. McIntyre, Sky vs. Belair, Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio, Cody vs. Priest, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE CROWN JEWEL 2023 REPORT

NOVEMBER 4, 2023

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA AT MOHAMMED ABDU ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), WWE NETWORK (Int.)

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Byron Saxton

[KICKOFF SHOW]

(A) SAMI ZAYN vs. J.D. MCDONAGH

Sami came out to a huge ovation and showed a ton of enthusiasm. He went on the attack with vigor early. He monkey flipped McDonagh on a drop down while McDonagh rebounded off the ropes, but McDonagh didn’t seem to be expecting it and bumped awkwardly, deciding not to tuck and instead rolled on his side to avoid hitting his head, and in the process his shoulders and neck hit the bottom rope awkwardly. The ref ran to check on him. He staggered a bit as he stood and mouthed some frustration with the sequence.

McDonagh took over a minute later. As they continued to battle back and forth, a “This is awesome” chant gained some momentum at 8:00. McDonagh landed a Sanish Fly for a two count. Sami came back a minute later with an exploder suplex into the corner followed by a Helluva Kick and a Blue Thunder Bomb for the win.

WINNER: Sami in 10:00.

[MAIN SHOW]

(1) SETH ROLLINS vs. DREW MCINTYRE – WWE World Hvt. Title match

A lengthy video package previewed this match. The bell rang 13 minutes into the hour. The crowd was really into singing for Seth’s entrance and doing more singing and chants in the opening minutes of the match, reacting enthusiastically to everything. Cole noted that Rhea Ripley sent out a tweet that said, “Good luck boys, McIntyre and Rollins.” They fought at ringside early. Drew got the better of Seth. Back in the ring he shoved Seth’s head in a heelish manner. Seth fought back, but Drew countered with a spinebuster into a jackknife cover for a two count. Cole touted the event selling out in two hours.

They exchanged chops. Drew kicked Seth as he was mid-air, but completely missed. Seth sold it anyway. Barrett said Drew might’ve just grazed him. He said Seth was showing after-effects of the early-going. (Lots of covering for that clear missed move.)

At 10;00 Seth superplexed Drew, but Drew rolled through and suplexed Seth and scored a near fall. Drew lifted Seth onto his shoulders and climbed to the second rope. Seth slipped free and set up a powerbomb out of the corner, but his back gave out. Drew then landed a sudden Future Shock DDT for a near fall.

Drew took over including a side slam on the ring apron at 13:00. Seth rolled into the ring. Drew entered teh ring and had some words for Seth. Seth slapped him. Drew headbutted him. Seth hit a quick Pedigree for a near fall at 14:00. Barrett said Drew didn’t follow-up quick enough a minute earlier. Cole asked if he was showing a bit of sympathy or compassion for him. Barrett said he respects Seth, but he should’ve listened to the devil on his shoulder and gone after him more aggressively.

Seth set up Drew for a Stomp, but Drew caught him and drove him back-first into the corner. He followed with an overhead suplex and a neckbreaker. Drew kipped up and signaled for the Claymore. Seth superkicked him as charged, though. Seth landed a Stomp and scored a near fall. A minute later Drew avoided a top rope Phoenix splash and landed a Claymore for a dramatic near fall that the crow dropped for. With both men down, a “This is awesome!” chant broke out.

A frustrated drew went for another kick, but Seth kicked him instead. He followed up with a Pedigree and a Stomp for a three count.

WINNER: Rollins in 19:00 to retain the WWE World Hvt. Title. (***3/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match working in signature moves, counters to those moves, and effective near falls.)

-Damian Priest came out and was about to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase when Sami Zayn, covered in a black bodysuit, rammed Priest into the ringpost. He then stole the briefcase. Cole said Sami came through on his word that The Judgment Day won’t have all the power in WWE. He said he saved the day.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s a big silly that Cole is advocating for Sami sneak-attacking Priest and stealing his property when Priest won the briefcase legitimately and didn’t do anything wrong tonight.)

-They went backstage where Rhea Ripley walked up to a dejected Drew. She eyed him, then walked away after he noticed her.

(2) RHEA RIPLEY vs. NIA JAX vs. RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ vs. ZOEY STARK vs. SHAYNA BASZLER – Fatal Five-way for the WWE Women’s Title

Cole talked about Jade Cargill being a wildcard in this mix of badass women. The bell rang 47 minutes into the hour. Jax rolled to ringside when the other four walked toward her at the start of the match. Cole noted the match ends when anyone pins someone else, so you don’t need to pin the champion, “but it’d be a feather in your cap.” (WWE should give out feathers for honorable and prestigious wins, don’t you think?)

When Jax re-entered the ring, she got in some offense against Ripey. Stark went after Jax. Cole said many people say Stark will be a champion some day. Baszler put Baszler and Rodriguez in a leglock at the same time and then put a Kirafuda Clutch on Jax. Cole said if any of the three tapped, Baszler would be champion. Stark broke it up. Stark covered Baszler and got a two count.

Rodriguez and Ripley set up a superplex of Stark, but Baszler turned it into a superplex of all three. Jax made the cover on Starks with a maniacal facial expression. Baszler broke up the cover. Ripley and Rodriguez kicked each other mid-ring and both went down at 8:00.

Stark springboarded onto Ripley and Rodriguez at ringside. Back in the ring, she dropkicked Ripley and then landed her Z360 for a near fall, broken up by Jax. Rodriguez landed her Tahana Bomb on Jax for a two count at 9:00. Baszler put Ripley in a sleeper, but Rodriguez broke it up. Ripley then gave Baszler a Rip Tide for a near fall, broken up by Stark.

Ripley set up Stark for a Rip Tide off the second rope. Rodriguez, meanwhile, covered Baszler. Ripley slammed Stark onto the back of Rodriguez and then covered Baszler herself for the three count. Cole said Ripley defied the odds since she only had a 20 percent chance to win. An elated Ripley said “Mami’s always on top!”

WINNER: Ripley in 10:00 to retain the Women’s Title. (**1/2)

(Keller’s Analysis: A crowd-pleasing match with the expected sense of chaos and multi-person spots.) [c]



-A vignette aired with wrestlers touting Saudi Arabia and their Saudia airlines. Belair said it feels like home for her. Bayley and Belair touted how they were treated on the flight. Drew said everything is so modern and the people are so friendly. She said the city is amazing. Knight, Drew, Bayley, and Belair said in unison afterward, “Saudia – Bringing the World to Saudi Arabia.”

(Keller’s Analysis: There was no pressure to say good things, of course. Because the worst that can happen if you’re critical of Saudio Arabia is a literal death sentence.)

-A commercial aired for Survivor Series focused on the Hell in a Cell match.

(3) JOHN CENA vs. SOLO SIKOA (w/Paul Heyman)

As Solo came to the ring, Cole said Solo is one of two WWE wrestlers to have their first singles match on a Premium Live Event. He said the other was Barrett himself. Cena came out second to a big ovation. Cole noted Cena hasn’t won a singles match since he pinned Triple H in 2018 in Saudi Arabia. The bell rang 10 minutes into the second hour. The crowd engaged in a brief “Let’s Go Cena / Cena sucks!” chant early, but the “sucks” part felt halfhearted or muted.

Cena took control early including a side headlock and an arm twist. He checked Solo to the mat, scored a one count, and then settled into an armbar. Cena threw Solo to ringside and rammed his arm into the ringside steps. Solo took over by with a headbutt at 3:00 and methodically beat up Cena for a couple minutes. Cole wondered if this might be the final WWE match for Cena. Barrett said, “All good things must come to an end.”

Cena ducked a Samoan Spike, and then went for an AA, but Solo slipped free and kicked Cena in the chest for a two count. Cena put Solo in an STF, but Solo leveraged Cena’s shoulders down for a near fall. Solo went back to methodical offense. The announcers continued to portray Cena as having very little tread left on his tires. Cena avoided a Samoan Spike again and went into his finishing routine. He landed his Five-Knuckle Shuffle. Solo blocked the AA and then gave Cena a Samoan Drop for a near fall at 10:00. The crowd didn’t react to Cena’s kickout, which was odd. Solo landed a hip attack in the corner.

Cena went for an AA again, but Solo slipped out and landed the Spinning Solo for a near fall at 13:00. Cena blocked a Samoan Spike and then applied an STF. Solo grabbed the bottom rope, then caught Cena quickly with a Spike. Cena grabbed his throat. (He should chat with Toni Storm about the silent movie options out there!) As soon as Cena stood, Solo hit another Spike. He delivered another Spike as Cena stood again. And then he struck Cena’s throat seven times in rapid-fire fashion before scoring a three count. Cole called it an emphatic win and a massive statement. Cole called it one of the most hellacious beatdowns in Cena’s career and called it “a star-making moment” for Solo.

As Solo celebrated on the ramp, they camera went to Cena writhing in pain on the mat. They stuck with Cena as he sat up. Fans applauded as if to say good bye. Cena waved and nodded and left the ring looking contemplative about his future. Cole said he’s not sure “if the enormity of this moment can be overstated.” (Well, Cole is certainly giving it his best shot.) He said Cena is a man who defined sports entertainment for an entire generation, selflessly gave of himself to children worldwide, a true leader, and from a personal standpoint the man has done more for him in his career than anyone else in the business. He said he is truly the greatest of all-time.

WINNER: Solo in 16:00. (**1/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: The action was rudimentary in every way, but told the intended story effectively if not a bit heavy-handedly, especially on commentary.) [c]



-Cole plugged the “WWE Experience” attraction in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia opening in January. He said it’ll be awesome.

-Miz TV: Miz made his ring entrance. He said his guest is the star of the highest-grossing Saudi Arabian movie ever. He introduced Ibrahim Al Hajjaj. Cole said he’s won an award as the best actor in the Middle East. Cole said he’s toured the United States as a stand-up comedian. Fans cheered. Ibrahim encouraged fans to cheer Miz. As Miz began chatting with Ibrahim, Grayson Waller interrupted and walked down the ramp. He directed workers to replace the Miz TV set with the Grayson Waller Effect set. Miz couldn’t believe they were listening to him. “I’ve been here for 20 years, he’s been here for 20 minutes,” he said. Waller said it’s not 2005, and the hottest show in 2023 is The Grayson Waller Effect.

Ibrahim stepped between them and said he came to WWE to be part of the hottest talk show, which is Miz TV. Waller stammered and said he should try again. Ibrahim repeated Miz TV. Waller told him to get out of his ring. Ibrahim began unsnapping his sleeves and teasing he’d be up for a fight. Waller smiled and encouraged him. He kicked him and shoved him. Miz then kicked Waller and delivered a Skull Crushing Finale. Ibrahim and Miz stood together, arms raised. Fans chanted “Miz TV! Miz TV!” Ibrahim then did a People’s Elbow.

-They went to Cole and Barrett at ringside.

-A video set the stage for the U.S. Title match.

-A video aired of Logan Paul driving a race car in the desert. Then they cut outside the arena where Logan arrived in the same vehicle as he was mic’d up and trash-talking Rey. Logan then drove the vehicle onto the stage.

(4) REY MYSTERIO vs. LOGAN PAUL – U.S. Title match

The bell rang 52 minutes into the second hour. Logan methodically controlled Rey in the early minutes. Cole said it’s a pace that favors Logan. Logan pressed Rey above his head, dropped him behind him, and then ran the ropes and landed a running splash, a sequence the announcers noted Ultimate Warrior made famous. Cole said he studied film.

At 10:00 Rey avoided a charging Logan, who went shoulder-first into the ringpost. Rey then dove onto him at ringside. Rey threw Logan back into the ring and landed a top rope senton and springboard crossbody for a near fall. Rey rolled up Logan for a quick two count. Then he scored two more quick leverage two counts. Logan slingshot himself into the ring and did his somersault clothesline. Cole noted his knee buckled a bit when he landed. Logan said he’s got to end this. He swung, but Rey ducked and then took Logan down and applied a crossface mid-ring.

Rey springboard flipped at Logan. Logan was supposed to catch him, and did, but barely, and Rey landed landed on his head. Logan then powerslammed Rey for a two count. “That was almost a disaster!” said Cole. Barrett said he almost got tombstoned on his head. Logan pulled Rey top the top rope and landed a moonsault fallaway powerslam for a near fall at 17:00. Barrett said he’s met maybe three men capable of pulling that move off. Logan kipped up.

Rey countered Logan and head scissored him into a 619 position. When he went for it, Logan grabbed his legs. Rey came back with a kick. Logan grabbed his legs on the top rope and then lifted him onto his shoulders. Rey sunset bombed Logan to the mat and then hit a Code Red for a near fall.

A Logan assistant handed Logan brass knuckles. Barrett said that’s how he beat Ricochet at Summerslam. Rey shoved Logan and the knuckles fell to the mat. Logan’s assistant crawled toward them, but Santos Escobar showed up and stepped on them. He put the knuckles on the mat and chased the assistant away. Rey set up Logan for a 619, but Logan grabbed the knuckles. Rey hit the 619, but as he dove at Logan, Logan KO’d him with the knuckles for the win. Logan told Rey he loves him and he did what he had to do. Rey said he knows what he did.

WINNER: Logan in 20:00 to win the U.S Title. (**1/2)

(Keller’s Analysis: This was a poor version of a Logan match. Slow and needlessly drawn out in the first half, and clunky at times in the second half, but it still had big moments of amazing athleticism. The finish is strange because it could be seen as a hint of a heel turn by Escobar since he needlessly left the knuckles on the ring apron, but then why make the save in the first place if he didn’t have Rey’s best interests in mind? It was also a bit too convenient that the knuckles were in the exact spot Rey put Logan as a set-up for the 619. Logan parading around with the U.S. Title on social media will be a boost for that title’s profile.)

-Cole plugged Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia on Feb. 24.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Belair backstage. She said he’s getting payback and her title back.

(5) IYO SKY vs. BIANCA BELAIR – Women’s World Title match

Belair made her ring entrance. The bell rang 18 minutes into the third hour. Belair controlled the first few minutes until Sky avoided a Belair charge in the corner. Sky focused on Belair’s knee. Belair avoided a second rope dropkick by Sky at 6:00. Both were slow to get up. Belair kipped up, but grabbed at her knee. She rallied with three bodyslams. Sky blocked a fourth bodyslam attempt. Belair countered Sky into a gut-buster for a two count. Sky came back and hung Belair upside down in the corner. Sky dropkicked Belair’s knee and then scored a two count. Sky applied a submission hold at 9:00. Belair broke free with an overhead suplex and then she scored a near fall.

Sky yanked Belair by her braid toward the ringpost, but Belair pulled Sky back. Bayley showed up at ringside and yelled at the ref. Sky in the background crawled over and covered Belair. The ref was slightly delayed making the count due to Bayley yelling at her. Bayley told Sky to trust her and she’s watching closely. Sky didn’t seem excited to see Bayley. Belair countered Sky and set up a K.O.D. Sky slipped free and kneed Belair in the head several times while holding her braid. Sky signaled for a top rope move. She dove at Belair at ringside with a moonsault. Both were down at ringside and slow to get up.

A minute later Belair rallied and had Sky covered. Bayley distracted the ref. Belair got up and knocked Bayley off the ring apron. She turned and clotheslined Sky over the top rope. Belair then slingshot herself onto Bayley at ringside. Sky charged at Belair, but Belair moved and Sky hit Bayley inadvertently. Belair threw Sky into the ring, but Bayley grabbed Belair’s boot. Belair punched to break free. She set up a K.O.D. on Bayley at ringside. Kairi Sane showed up and punched Belair. She threw Belair into the ringpost next. The ref began counting Belair out. Cole talked about the longtime friendship between Sky and Sane. Sky then gave Belair a top rope moonsault for the win.

WINNER: Sky in 17:00 to retain the Women’s Title. (***)

-Afterward, Sky and Sane attacked Belair. Sane landed a top rope elbowdrop on to Belair as Sky held Belair down. They hugged as Bayley looked on. Cole said Bayley wasn’t sure what was happening. Cole noted that the last time they saw Sane, Bayley was the one who injured Sane.

(Keller’s Analysis: Interesting twist with Sane. It’s not clear whether this is a step toward a Bayley babyface turn since Sky and Sane seem closer than Sky and Bayley, not to mention Sky wasn’t thrilled to see Bayley show up. Throw in the history between Bayley and Sane and this could go a number of ways. The match itself was good throughout, but not great, and the lack of crowd energy hurt.)

(6) CODY RHODES vs. DAMIEN PRIEST

Priest entered the ring first. When Cody entered the ring, Priest jumped him. The ref pushed Priest back and checked on Cody. Cody leaped right past the ref and attacked Priest, so the ref called for the bell 45 minutes into the third hour. (See how easy that is, AEW?) Cody went on a flurry of offense. Priest rolled to ringside. Cody set up a dive, but Priest walked out of range. Priest then kicked Cody at ringside and threw him into the ringside barricade.

At 5:00 Priest set up a Razor’s Edge onto the announce desk, but Cody escaped and then threw a charging Priest into the ringpost. Cody then dove through the ropes and knocked Priest into the announce table. Cody set up a move on Priest on the table, but Priest countered and delivered a Reckoning on the table. Priest rolled Cody into the ring and set up a Reckoning. Cody countered and delivered a Crossroads. Finn Balor walked out to distract the ref. McDonagh tried to attack Cody from behind, but Cody turned and punched him. Priest then hit Cody with a quick chokeslam for a near fall at 13:00.

Dominik Mysterio walked to the ring with a chair. Jey Uso cut him off with a superkick. He superkicked Balor and McDonagh too. Jey chased the rest of Judgment Day to the back. Cody rolled up Priest from behind for a two count. he followed with a Cody Cutter and a Bionic Elbow for a near fall. Fans chanted “Cody! Cody!” Cody hit a leaping Cody Cutter from the top rope a minute later for a near fall. A minute later Cody hit three Crossroads in a row for a three count.

WINNER: Cody in 11:00. (**3/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: The action was just fine. The distractions at least didn’t lead to the finish, but it was the third match in a row where someone at ringside had a role in trying to end the match. The crowd woke up for Cody.) [c]

(7) ROMAN REIGNS (w/Paul Heyman) vs. L.A. KNIGHT – Undisputed Universal Championship match

Reigns brought just one belt to the ring with him. Cole talked about the 1,061 days Reigns has held the title. He said only Bruno Sammartino and Hulk Hogan have held it longer. He said Bruno’s second-longest reign at over 1,200 days and Hogan’s 1,474 day reign are in reach. Cole said the fastest-rising star in WWE is trying to end it tonight. After formal ring introductions, the crowd chanted “L.A. Knight!”

The bell rang 11 minutes into the fourth hour. Knight went on the attack right away. Reigns reversed Knight into the ropes and landed an elbow to his chest on the rebound. Knight went down hard. Reigns stomped away at him. Cole said he’s never been in this situation before at this level. Knight slidekicked Reigns’s ankle at 1:00 to take over. Cole said Knight doesn’t show any nerves on the outside, but rather exudes confidence. After a flurry of offense by Knight, Heyman yelled at him. Reigns dropped to ringside to get a pep talk from Heyman. Knight wrecking ball kicked Reigns and then leaped off the ring apron with a flying clothesline. Cole said Knight cannot win the title by countout.

As Knight cleared the announce table, Reigns popped up and attacked Knight and drove him face-first into the ringside steps. Reigns grounded Knight in the ring. Cole noted this is Reigns’s first match since Summerslam. Reigns clotheslined Knight in the corner. Reigns wagged his finger at the crowd and then hit another clothesline in the corner. Fans booed as he paraded around the ring. Cole told viewers to take it in as Reigns is the greatest champion of this generation and among the greatest of all time.

Knight lifted his boots and caught a charging Reigns. He landed a leaping DDT. Both were down and slow to get up. They went to a wide shot as Cole wondered if Knight could capitalize. Knight got the better of Reigns once they both stood. Reigns reverse-whipped Reigns into the ropes, but Knight landed a shoulder tackle and Russian Leg Sweep. He followed with a DDT for a two count. Knight stomped away at Reigns in the corner as fans chanted “Yeah!” with each stomp. Reigns fired back with a sudden Rock Bottom for a near fall.

Knight avoided a Superman Punch attempt and then delivered a neckbreaker. He followed with a set-up for his elbow drop routine, but Reigns landed a sudden Superman Punch instead leading to dramatic near fall. Cole said Knight should’ve gone for the cover after the neckbreaker. Reigns taunted the crowd again. He then charged with a spear, but Knight leapfrogged him. Knight drove his shoulder into Reigns’s midsection over and over in the corner.

Knight went for a superplex, but Reigns blocked it and headbutted Knight. Knight leaped to the top rope and superplexed Reigns. He followed with a running elbowdrop for a near fall. Solo tried to talk to ringside. The ref stared at that situation as security blocked him. Jimmy Uso then pulled Reigns to safety at ringside. Knight grabbed Jimmy from behind. Reigns then Superman Punched Knight. Reigns then hit his spear and scored a near fall at 16:00.

Reigns showed frustration as he regathered himself. He then stalked Knight and trash-talked him. He called him “a flash in the pan.” He looked down at him disdainfully. A loud “Roman sucks!” chant broke out. Roman applied a guillotine choke mid-ring. Cole said Knight was fading. Knight stood and punched Reigns. He broke free briefly, but Reigns reapplied the guillotine. Knight dropped Reigns over the top rope and then hit his Blunt Force Trauma, but Jimmy put Reigns’s boot on the bottom rope. Jimmy ducked down and then scurried away.

Knight rolled to the floor to go after Jimmy. Jimmy claimed to Knight, “I like you.” Knight punched away at him and rammed him into the announce desk a few times. Reigns went after Knight, so Knight rammed his head into the desk a few times. He followed by whipping him into the ringpost. Barrett said it’s been a long time since he’s seen Reigns in this much trouble. Knight turned back to Jimmy and slammed him on the announce desk. Reigns then speared Knight through the ringside barricade in the time keeper’s area. Back in the ring Reigns speared Knight and got the three count.

Cole called it a courageous effort by Knight and said he proved to the world he belongs on the stage. Cole said Reigns is tearing down the walls and march even further in history.

WINNER: Reigns in 20:00 to retain the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. (***3/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: A good main event, but nothing great. That said, they told the story that made sense to tell and did so smoothly when that wasn’t a given going in.)

