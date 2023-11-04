VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #783 (November 8, 2003): WWE mortgages PPV buy rates to draw better TV ratings, Torch Talk with Raven, Mitchell reviews book “Chokehold,” Powell’s October Hitlist, McNeill on learning from history

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SUMMARY of #783 cover-dated November 8, 2003: This issue begins with a cover story headlined: “WWE mortgages PPV buyrates to draw better TV ratings”:… On Topic with Jason Powell: “October Hitlist: Heyman, OVW, McMahon, Hayes, TNA”… This Week with Wade Keller: Breaking down the latest editions of Raw and Smackdown… McNeill Factor: Those who fail to learn from history… Part ten of the Torch Talk with Raven: “I always liked him… but now I resent the hell out of him”… Bruce Mitchell’s feature column reviewing the book “Chokehold”… Plus the Torch Newswire, the Top Five Stories, TV reports, Live Event Results, End Notes with Wade Keller, and more…
