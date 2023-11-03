FREE PODCAST 11/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Final Crown Jewel hype, Cena calls Solo Sikoa a bargain basement Taz, Reigns calls Knight a redneck version of his cousin, full Crown Jewel Preview (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown. They discuss this pre-taped episode of WWE Smackdown with the final developments leading into Crown Jewel including John Cena calling Solo Sikoa a bargain basement Taz and Roman Reigns calling L.A. Knight a redneck version of his cousin. Also, a weigh-in for Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul, Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, and more. They also give final thoughts on each match at Crown Jewel with predictions.

Then in a bonus section, last year’s previously VIP-exclusive Crown Jewel post-event Roundtable. PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to discuss the event start to finish including Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a cage, Bianca Belair defending against Bayley, Roman Reigns defending against Logan Paul, a Bray Wyatt in-ring speech, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade and enter code “wade” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO