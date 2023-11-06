WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (11/3): Viewership and demo rating drops, year to year averages and comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Friday’s (11/3) episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox drew 2.119 million viewers, the lowest viewership on Fox since Sept. 8, which drew 2.097 million viewers. It’s the eighth time this year Smackdown on Fox has drawn under 2.2 million viewers.

The average of the 42 episodes on Fox this year is 2.329 million. The average through this week last year waws 2.146 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.53 rating, down from 0.59 two weeks ago on Fox. The Oct. 27 episode that aired on FS1 drew a 0.35 rating. The average demo rating on Fox this year is 0.61.

