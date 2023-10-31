WWE Raw Ratings Report (10/30): Viewership and ratings for Halloween-eve show, seasonal averages, year-ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode (10/30) of WWE Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1.391 million viewers, down from 1.476 million last week. The average viewership since Sept. 4 has been 1.475 million. The same nine-week period last year averaged 1.711 million viewers

Hourly Viewership:

1st Hour: 1.466 million

2nd Hour: 1.450 million

3rd Hour: 1.256 million

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.43 rating, down from 0.46 last week. The average since Sept. 4 has been 0.45. The same nine-week period last year averaged a 0.46 rating.

The overall cable rating was 0.93, the third straight week under 1.00 and the sixth time in the last eight weeks it drew less than a 1.00 rating. The average rating since Sept. 4 was 0.98. The average one year ago during the same nine-week period was 1.20.

Raw last night didn’t advertise any top level main event matches or special big name appearances. It headlined with Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest, plus featured Seth Rollins vs. J.D. McDonagh, Natalya vs. Chelsea Green, DIY vs. Imperium, Dominik Mysterio vs. Ricochet, and Xia Li vs. Candice LeRae.

