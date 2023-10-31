10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Results (10-30-2013): Enzo & Big Cass vs. Rusev & Lafort, plus Sasha Banks, C.J. Parker (Juice Robinson), Paige, Summer Rae, Jason Jordan

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE NXT Results

October 30, 2013

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] No pre-credits video this week. Byron Saxton, William Regal, and Renee Young have the call tonight. Saxton has done a fine job in the past, and I am glad that he is getting another turn in the booth.

Enzo Amore (with yet another new haircut) and Colin Cassady hit the stage for a hot opening to the show. They call out The Legionnaires for cutting corners and cheating, that’s “no backbone” and “chicken tenders” and Sylvester Lefort is a “sloppy jalopy” and “S-A-W-F-T.” Amore actually has a Komen ribbon shaved into the side of his head. So weird to hear a WWE wrestler actually use the word “cheating” to cal out their opponents. Sylvester Lefort and Alexander Rusev come out to meet the challenge. Where is Scott Dawson? No 2×4 for Rusev.

1 – ENZO AMORE & COLIN CASSADY vs. THE LEGIONNAIRES (Alexander Rusev & Sylvester Lafort) – Tag Team match

Cassady immediately gets sent into the corner by Rusev. Cassady takes Rusev’s brutal assault with heart. Rusev hip-tosses Amore into the ring for good measure and beats him down too. Lefort comes into the ring and Rusev knocks him to the mat with a belly splash for no obvious reason. The Accolande on Cassady who taps like mad.

WINNERS: Rusev & Lefort in 1:15. Well, I suppose one way to put over Rusev as a one-man wrecking crew is to have him voluntarily turn the match into a two-on-one handicap match AND take out his own partner for no good reason at the same time.

Post-match, the mystery blonde comes to the ramp to admire Rusev. Rusev does not acknowledge her at all and goes to the back without Lefort.

Regal says that he sees Rusev as a World Champion in one year. That is an extremely bold claim from the usually realistic Regal. I think Rusev has the tools from what I have seen, but a year? No way.

Aiden English requests a spotlight for his musical interlude. “Say hello to your favorite thing inside that ring, the drama king.” There is someone getting paid to write this, and I envy them. He has upped the arrogance of his lyrics to help get the needed boos. He manages to finish with his usual dramatic “WWE.” He still is getting cheered.

2 – AIDEN ENGLISH vs. JASON JORDAN

Jordan with offense early on, but English flies into a series of melodramatic fist drops to turn it around. Sleeper hold as English starts seeing a lullaby as Jordan fades. Jordan gets out of the sleeper hold, but an uppercut lets English land “The Director’s Cut” for the win (it looks kind of like Ted DiBisase’s Dream Streets). Isn’t Goldust’s finisher also called “The Director’s Cut?”

WINNER: Aiden English in 1:00. English’s in-ring work has done a superb job of conveying his personality, with every movement being over-the-top dramatic without coming off as comical. It’s a mid-card gimmick at best, but it’s so good at that and I look forwards to seeing him in a feud, or perhaps pairing with Tyler Breeze.

Post-match, English gives us an encore of his song. People throw roses from the audience into the ring, and English picks them up. Regal sells being in tears.

Interview of Adrian Neville from after his loss to Corey Graves last week. He is furious at Graves for trying to injure his knee which is the basis of his livelihood and vows revenge. Short, simple, and to the point, and definitely one of Neville’s best promos in NXT.

[Q2] No smiles to the crowd from Paige as she storms out to face Summer Rae.

3 – NXT Divas champion PAIGE vs. SUMMER RAE (w/Sasha Banks) – Non-Title match

Paige immediately controls Rae, and throws her halfway across the ring by the hair. Then she repeats it. Rae goes running out of the ring crying to Banks about her hair. Paige wants to follow up with a baseball slide but they dodge and Rae shoves Banks in front of Paige to block. Rae slips into the ring. Paige tries to sunset flip into the ring, but Rae blocks and sits down on it. Paige reverses and rolls up Rae for two. Paige destroys Rae with headbutts, then kicks the stuffing out of her in the corner. Banks grabs Paige’s foot, and instead of throwing the match out, the ref sends Banks to the back.

[ Commercial Break ]

Post-break, instead of going back to the match, they cut to a Raw Rebound. Talk about signaling that a match doesn’t matter!

Paige is still trying to ruin Rae’s face. Leg sweep knocks Paige off the apron and to the floor. Rae with her leg-based attack. Rae wants a Thesz Press, but Paige catches her and counters with a suplex. A big kick puts Paige down and Rae throws a tantrum. A kick to the thigh and the Paige Turner wraps it up.

WINNER: Paige in 10:15. Another 10+ minute Diva’s match on NXT (though much of it was a Raw Rebound). Much more entertaining than Paige against Emma last week. Regal’s commentary is really suffering from having Renee Young out there, as he is spending too much time trying to chat her up instead of calling the match.

Post-match, Sasha Banks returns to attack Paige, but Emma makes the save with an extremely aggressive attack. Paige wants to help out, but Emma gets confused and clobbers Paige. This prompts a stare down from Paige worthy of Randy Orton at his finest as Emma tries to explain. The Paige – Emma title match is building nicely, especially if they can channel this kind of intensity into it.

Backstage, Tyler Breeze makes his way to the ring holding the pieces of C.J. Parker’s hair that he cut off last week. He vows to send “that derelict” “back to the streets where he belongs.”

Video package from Luke Harper, saying that he has found a new “plaything” in Kassius Ohno. Scott Stanford promises Harper against Ohno next week, as well as Sylvester Lefort against Alexander Rusev.

[Q3] Tyler Breeze has a furry phone cover, and a pink furry vest and boots and belt. I think he shops at the same place Enzo Amore does. Parker tries to come out hot, running to the ring and then dancing at Breeze. Parker is doing the pee-pee dance as Breeze eases into the ring.

4 – C.J. PARKER vs. TYLER BREEZE

Breeze looks like a little girl as Parker chases him around the ring. Parker finally catches him and starts to beat Breeze’s face in. Breeze ducks and covers to protect his face. Parker wants ten punches in the corner but Breeze slips away so Parker hits a cross-body instead. Parker with an airplane spin to boos. Breeze stumbles around but he rolls out of the ring because Parker played to the crowd instead of following up.

[ Commercial Break ]

Breeze still hasn’t landed any offense. Breeze charges across the ring, but Breeze slips down to protect his face and slams Parker off the ropes to finally get some traction. Breeze sends Parker to the corner, then goes to his own corner to take selfies. Breeze nervously goes up top, letting Parker throw him off. Parker shakes a dreadlock and vows to beat Breeze’s face in, which he does. Jawbreaker gets Breeze out of trouble. Parker blocks a powerbomb, then dodges the Beauty Shot, and hits back with the Third Eye for the win.

WINNER: C.J. Parker in 8:15. Awful match. Parker’s offense is bland and generic, his character begs you to cheer whoever he is facing, he looks incredibly weak for taking more than eight minutes to take out the cowardly Breeze, and he did way too much goofing around for what I would think was a blowoff match to the feud. Breeze has great upside as an undercard comedy act, but Parker has no upside that I can see in the current incarnation.

Post-match, Parker returns with a giant pair of scissors to cut Breeze’s hair, but Breeze rolls away and Parker doesn’t even try to chase him or follow up.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Pretend that the Divas match ended the show, and this was a really nice episode of NXT. Alexander Rusev is going in a direction I never saw coming, Aiden English is becoming a real delight, and Paige was intense beyond believe in her match and then the post-match confrontation with Emma. Kassius Ohno working with Luke Harper makes perfect sense. If Ohno keeps toeing the corporate line, he can go over Harper and insert himself into the NXT Title slot quickly. If they decide to pull the plug on him, a loss to Harper makes a decent write-off (though it would be better to have Alexander Rusev get that rub instead).

