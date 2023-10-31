NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed PPV Results (10/28) – Lansdell’s report on Kingston-Henare, LIJ vs. Just5Guys tag, Tonga vs. Takagi

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW FIGHTING SPIRIT UNLEASHED 2023 REPORT

OCTOBER 28, 2023

LAS VEGAS, NV

SAM’S TOWN HOTEL

AIRED LIVE ON FITE TV

REPORT BY CHRIS LANSDELL PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Walker Stewart and Veda Scott

PRE-SHOW

Welcome folks to our recap and report of NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2023! It’s a big card with some big names, including my first look at Giulia. Ready? Let’s do this!

(a) BUCK SKYNYR vs. MATT VANDAGRIFF

We started the Buy-In with a matchup between two NJPW Academy students, as Walker Stewart (in his NJPW commentary debut) welcomed us to Sam’s Town. Vandagriff has a touch of Alex Zayn about his presentation. Skynyr looks bigger and stronger, like CJ Parker in NXT (now Juice Robinson).

Vandagriff started off hot but was brought to a halt by the power of Skynyr with a shoulder tackle. Early on Vandagriff hit a slingshot dropkick from the apron into the ring, and a running shooting star press for a one count. Veda Scott explained that Vandagriff impressed Rocky Romero to land this opportunity, while Skynyr was picked by Fred Rosser. NJPW already doing more exposition in 3 minutes than AEW does in 2 hours.

Vandagriff got cocky with some soft boots to the chest, and Skynyr fired back with a big right hand. Big back body drop from Skynyr and a leaping elbow drop got a two count. Skynyr went for a Boston crab but Vandagriff fought it off. Skynyr changed approaches and laid in some crossface forearms before locking in a chinlock.

Vandagriff escaped the hold but got slapped full in the face. He staggered but was able to fire back and the pair exchanged blows. Vandagriff got the upper hand with a kick to the gut, and followed up with Kawada kicks. He lifted the big man and delivered a buckle bomb, then ran right into Skynyr’s right foot. Yokosuka cutter from Skynyr only got a one count.

Skynyr went to the top rope but was intercepted by Vandagriff, who dropkicked him off the top and to the apron. Vandagriff hit a moonsault from the top to the floor at the 5 minute mark, rolled Skynyr in and hit a pretty 450 splash for the win.

WINNER: Matt Vandagriff via pinfall in 5:00. (*½)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: This was a little bumpy, but Vandagriff has some promise to him. Plenty of charisma and ring presence. Skynyr is big and doesn’t look totally lost in the ring, and he comes from the Johnny Rodz school, but he is in need of a fair bit more polish.)

(b) TEAM FILTHY (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson & Danny Limelight) vs. BALIYAN AKKI & TITUS ALEXANDER & JAKOB AUSTIN YOUNG

Just on initial impressions, Baliyan Akki has something to him. He does have some history in CMLL. Danny Limelight has been on AEW a few times and showed a lot of promise. Isaacs and Nelson are an established team, the West Coast Wrecking Crew.

Nelson and Alexander started us off with some ground exchanges before a sweet dropkick from Alexander levelled Nelson. Akki and Limelight tagged in, and Akki went to work on the arm. He tagged in Young who hit a pair of running chops in the corner. Crisp tornado DDT from Young. Remember when that was a finisher?

Limelight hit a gorgeous springboard blockbuster after some outside interference and tagged in Isaacs. Backbreaker connected for a two count. Isaacs looks like a taller John Silver. Isaacs shrugged off a pair of chops and tagged Nelson who hit a pounce right through Young. Team Filthy posed before Nelson got a two count on Young.

Young capitalised on some grandstanding by Nelson and hit a knee lift and a flatliner, enabling him to tag in Alexander. Limelight also tagged in only to get levelled by a rampaging Alexander. Handspring rebound cutter from Alexander got 2 at the 5 minute mark.

The match broke down as all 6 men came in. Akki hit a Stinger splash on Limelight, Young hit a Helluva kick and Alexander hit the Chaos Theory for a two count. Nice sequence. Team Filthy broke up the pin at 2 before clearing Young and Akki out of the ring.

Limelight hit a running penalty kick on Alexander. He tagged in Isaacs before hitting a corkscrew splash to the outside onto Young and Akki. Alexander tried to fight off both Isaacs and Nelson, but methinks he will fail at this task. The referee meanwhile was apparently trying to conduct an orchestra. Pop-up German by Isaacs, springboard cutter by Nelson, and Team Filthy got the W.

WINNERS: Team Filthy via pinfall in 6:00 (**)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Everyone got a chance to show out here, and most of them did just that. Akki and Alexander stood out on the one team, but all of Team Filthy showed enough to be intriguing.)

Scott and Stewart broke down the night’s big matches as we prepared for the main card.

MAIN CARD

(1) SATOSHI KOJIMA vs. FRED ROSSER vs. JEFF COBB vs. ALEX COUGHLIN

I cannot stop thinking of Dan Severn when I look at Alex Coughlin. Dude is shaped like an inverted triangle though. Never skip leg day, kids. Kojima got a nice reception from what seems to be a packed (if small) venue. You would have to consider Cobb to be the favourite in this one, I would imagine. Winner gets a shot at the Strong Openweight champ, whoever that may be after tonight. Whoever ends up winning, I imagine Rosser is taking the fall.

Rosser and Cobb squared off in the ring while Coughlin and Kojima battled on the floor. Rosser caught Cobb in midair and hit an impressive power slam. Rosser laid in hip attacks in the corner and hit a pump kick followed by a charging hip attack. Coughlin came back in and hit a Boss Man slam to send Rosser to the apron.

Kojima took his turn on offence, peppering Coughlin with machine gun chops in the corner. Kojima hit a hip toss and a shoulder tackle on Coughlin, who retreated to the floor. Cobb had recovered enough to hit his own machine gun chops on Kojima, followed by a delayed Angle slam for a near fall.

Cobb continued with the stolen offence, hitting Mongolian chops on Kojima. All four men were then in the ring, Cobb lifted Kojima and Coughlin lifted Rosser for a delayed suplex. Cobb and Couglin kicked at each other while holding on to their respective suplex victims. I cannot imagine the strength required to do that. Cobb and Coughlin dropped their opponents and slugged it out with each other before Kojima interrupted with a Koji cutter on Cobb.

Kojima measured Coughlin for the lariat, Cobb cut him off with a dropkick. Cobb went for his standing moonsault, Kojima moved, Coughlin hit Cobb with a deadlift German suplex from the mat. Wow. We are at the 5 minute mark.

Kojima tried a suplex but Rosser escaped before running into the outstretched arm of Kojima. Cobb flew in out of nowhere with a European uppercut and all four men were down. Four-way slugfest in the middle of the ring as they exchanged chops. This spot feels very contrived when it’s more than two people. They separated into pairings with Kojima hitting the machine gun chops on Rosser in one corner. Cobb and Coughlin both tried to intervene and we ended up with a triple stack of dudes getting chopped by Kojma.

Running forearm to Rosser by Kojima, who went up top but was caught by Coughlin. A whole lot of awkward nothing happened before Coughlin caught a charging Kojima and hit a popup powerbomb. Rosser broke up the pin at 2. Rosser hit a gutbuster on Coughlin but Cobb prevented him from following up. Kojima levelled Cobb with a lariat, but Rosser rolled up Kojima for a near fall. Emerald Flowsion from Rosser got another near fall.

Rosser tried for the crossface chicken wing but Kojima hit a brainbuster for two. Lariat by Kojima! 1…2…3!!!

WINNER: Satoshi Kojima via pinfall in 10:00. (**)

(Lansdell’s Analysis:That was not good for most of it, and the result was something of a surprise. Kojima looked very off the pace and awkward, which really stilted the match. Kojima vs Kingston is the obvious match coming out of this, but Henare vs. Kojima would be interesting too.)

(2) STEPHANIE VAQUER & ZEUXIS vs. JOHNNIE ROBBIE & LLUVIA

I confess to having no idea what to expect in this one. Vaquer is the CMLL women’s champ, and as a team Vaquer and Zeuxis are the tag champs. Lucha rules in this one, so no tags needed. Gulp. This will be a challenge.

Lluvia and Vaquer started us off with some mat work. Zeuxis just decided to come into the ring and kick Lluvia in the buttocks, breaking up a surfboard attempt to take control for her team. Is that allowed? Lluvia fought off both women with some flying headscissors, before Robbie came in with a crossbody on Vaquer. A backslide and a crucifix both got two for Robbie. Double knee codebreaker by Robbie and Vaquer rolled to the floor, which allowed Zeuxis to come in.

Robbie managed to stay in the driver’s seat with some quick strikes before hitting a nice springboard DDT for 2. This is the fastest women’s match I have seen in a long time. Vaquer pulled the hair of Robbie from the apron, allowing Zeuxis to hit a stiff basement dropkick. Vaquer came in, as did Lluvia since Robbie rolled to the floor. Dropkick to the shins by Vaquer followed by a meteora from Zeuxis only got a two count.

Robbie came back in and got her shins dropkicked as well. Vaquer applied a headscissor lock, rolled over and repeatedly bounced Robbie’s head off the mat. I have seen that spot many times but never has it looked so physical. Lluvia broke up the pinfall attempt.

Vaquer and Zeuxis both charged their opponents in opposite corners, and both missed. Lluvia and Robbie took the momentum, with Robbie hitting a cannonball on Zuexis in one corner while Lluvia hit a basement dropkick on Vaquer in the other. Robbie hit a nice combo ending in a brainbuster on Zeuxis, before Lluvia hit another basement dropkick for 2.

Robbie hit a Kamigoye on Vaquer but Zeuxis broke up the cover as we passed five minutes. Zeuxis and Robbie were the legal competitors, Robbie ducked a clothesline and hit a bridging German for 2. Vaquer came in and hit a DDT for 2 on Robbie, Lluvia broke up the pin and tied up Vaquer in the ropes before hitting a dropkick for two.

Zeuxis charged at Lluvia who avoided the attack. Zeuxis cut short Lluvia’s attempted rally by knocking her to the floor, and followed her outside. She tossed Lluvia over the barricade, and Vaquer hit a SOARING springboard crossbody over the barricade from the ring! Merciful mother that was obscene!

Back in the ring, Zeuxis hit a top rope Spanish Fly on Robbie. A powerbomb backbreaker by Vaquer is enough for the win.

WINNERS: Stephanie Vaquer and Zeuxis via pinfall in 8:00. (***1/4)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Wow. I am not at all familiar with most lucha talents, but this was an incredibly quick and smooth women’s match that put most North American women’s wrestling to shame. Vaquer did some amazing stuff, but Johnnie Robbie looked very good for someone with under two years of experience. I could stand to watch more of that.)

Vaquer took the mic post match and said in Spanish “As everyone knows, I speak Spanish. But today, I want to be very clear. Mayu Iwatani! I want to challenge you for the IWGP Women’s Championship! I want to hold three championships. I will see you in Dallas, Texas!”

(3) GABE KIDD vs. TOM LAWLOR

Kidd came out with the Pacific Northwest championship, which he apparently purloined from its rightful owner.

Kidd started early with some slaps to the face, but Lawlor fired back with his own and a knee lift for two. They exchanged forearms but Lawlor got the upper hand with a counter into a t-bone suplex. He hit a Saito suplex, both men exchanged clotheslines but Lawlor levelled Kidd with an enzuigiri.

Both men rolled to the floor, then repeatedly ran into each other on the outside with clotheslines. Lawlor won the exchange and rolled inside long enough to break the count before taking the battle into the audience. Lawlor ran halfway across the arena, building zero momentum and wasting all sorts of energy to hit a penalty kick on Kidd.

Lawlor continued his striking offence on the outside with a stiff chop, but Kidd came back by shoving Lawlor into the ring post and hitting an overhead belly to belly on the floor. Kidd rolled back into the ring, hoping for the countout win. Lawlor made it in at 19 and promptly got run over by Kidd at the 5 minute mark.

The match devolved into a brawl with each man hitting strikes. They did another forearm exchange that Lawlor once again won, pounding Kidd down to the mat. A stiff spine kick from Lawlor and a pair of whirlwind right hands allowed Lawlor to whip Kidd to the corner, he followed with a flying tackle. He went for a kick in the corner but Kidd caught the leg and applied an ankle lock while sitting on the top rope.

Kidd dropped the ankle lock but clamped on a guillotine choke, still sitting on the top turnbuckle. Big swing by Kidd was transitioned into a half crab. Lawlor made it to the ropes for the break. Kidd went for a piledriver but Lawlor countered with a backdrop. Arm drag by Lawlor followed by a running kick in one corner, and a flying tackle in the other. He slammed Kidd and hit a big head kick for a near fall.

Kidd countered a knee strike and hit a brainbuster for 2. He grabbed the championship belt he brought to the ring but the referee tried to confiscate it. Lawlor came up behind Kidd and locked in a sleeper, but with the referee still trying to take away the belt Kidd was able to kick Lawlor in an ungentlemanly fashion. Kidd clocked Lawlor with the belt while the ref was down. Is this a House of Torture match? Piledriver from Kidd and was enough for the win.

WINNER: Gabe Kidd via pinfall in 12:00. (**)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: This was not for me. It was mostly a brawl with a couple of minutes of decent action. A surprising result with Kidd being a tag team guy. The commentary put the match over as having future title shot implications so we might see Kidd getting in the title picture soon. Not sure why Coughlin got a straight up number one contender match while Kidd had to go through Lawlor just to get in the picture, but I guess that’s pro wrestling.)

Emily Mae was backstage with Hyan, who puts over Giulia before promising to win the title.

(4) ATLANTIS & ATLANTIS JR. & MISTICO & HIROSHI TANAHASHI vs. ADRIAN QUEST & ROCKY ROMERO & SOBERANO JR. & TIGER MASK

Mistico was Sin Cara in WWE. One of them, anyway. Atlantis came out with his son Atlantis Jr., and I cannot imagine the thrill that must have been for them both. Before the match Atlantis was presented with a bouquet of flowers to commemorate 40 years of his North American career. Known hayfever sufferer Rocky Romero attacked Atlantis from behind with the flowers, and Rocky’s team blindsided the still-posing good guys much to the crowd’s dislike. I have to side with Rocky here, that was an unsafe work environment!

All eight men brawled in the ring, I do not believe there has been a bell yet. Things finally calmed down slightly to the point Tanahashi was in the ring with the entire opposing team. Tiger Mask hit a charging elbow in the corner. Quest and Soberano followed with clotheslines, before Romero did his Forever Clotheslines bit. Atlantis Jr came in and instantly got kicked down. We had Quest and Atlantis Jr in ring and the match finally got underway.

Quest and Romero hit a double hip toss and Quest hit a standing shooting star for a one count. Mistico came in but got blindsided by Romero. All four of Romero’s team were in the ring beating down Mistico. Romero draped Mistico over the ropes while Soberano went to the ropes and hit a moonsault on the elevated Mistico. Innovative. Mistico was too close to the ropes and the cover only got a one count.

Atlantis came in and got decked by one Romero chop. Romero stomped away at Atlantis, who tried to come back with an arm drag. Each of Romero’s partners tried to hold Atlantis for Rocky, but Atlantis dodged each time. Rocky then tried to hold Atlantis for a double clothesline by Soberano and Quest, and again Atlantis ducked. Double Japanese arm drag by Atlantis to Soberano and Quest. Hiptoss to Romero! Backbreaker to Soberano! And to Quest! And to Romero! Hat trick!

Atlantis Jr came in and then left again very quickly with a tope to the floor onto the opposing team. That left Tanahashi and Tiger Mask in the ring. Kicks by Tiger Mask sent Tanahashi to the mat. Tiger Driver attempt was blocked, but Tiger Mask hit a mule kick. Tanahashi came back with a dragon screw for…well, everyone. He even hooked the leg of the ref for a fifth one, but thought better of it.

Atlantis Jr and Quest came in. Quest got a quick pair of kicks but got flattened by a powerslam. Romero charged in but got flapjacked on top of Quest. Nice combo there. Soberano held Atlantis Jr for Rocky to chop and…well, that didn’t work any better than it did with his dad. Romero remonstrated with Soberano before eating a headscissors from Atlantis Jr. After an exchange of dodges Atlantis Jr superkicked Soberano, then hit a pair of high monkey flips.

Mistico tagged in, as did Romero, as these two brought their rivalry to NJPW Strong. Forearm exchange was won by Mistico following a misdirection, but Quest nailed Mistico from behind. Mistico ducked and dodged basically everything and took Soberano to the outside with a flying headscissors. He had another one for Romero, and a back handspring elbow for Tiger Mask. Soberano came in and went out again after a lucha-style arm drag.

Speaking of in and out, Atlantis Jr came in the ring long enough to hit a tope to Soberano on the floor. Back in the ring Mistico again hit a headscissors sending Romero to the floor at the ten minute mark. He too hit a tope to the floor onto Romero this time. Tanahashi cut off an attempted tope from Tiger Mask by hitting the slingblade, then hit a slingshot crossbody to the floor.

Deep breath! Quest and Atlantis were alone in the ring. Atlantis just about murdered Quest with an attempted tilt-a-whirl backbreaker that actually just dropped Quest on his head. Jackknife powerbomb by Atlantis gets the victory.

WINNERS: Atlantis, Atlantis Jr, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Mistico via pinfall in 11:00. (**1/2)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: That was hard to follow and had too many arm drags and headscissors, but it did the job it was meant to do in giving Atlantis a win.)

We got a video package in an old West-style bar with an unknown person throwing darts at Toru Yano. It is revealed to be Joey Janela, who will be at Lonestar Shootout in Texas.

(5) GIULIA vs. HYAN – NJPW STRONG Women’s Title Match

I am exceedingly hyped to see Giulia. She has apparently been shopping at the same place as Tanahashi. She just oozes charisma, no wonder everyone is high on her. Hyan is no slouch herself though.

They locked up and exchanged hip tosses early, then they exchanged takedowns. Giulia avoided a charging Hyan and hit a hair beale into the corner. Charging back elbow, snap mare out of the corner and a dropkick to the back of the head got a two for Giulia. Octopus hold applied by Giulia in the middle of the ring, Hyan rolled through but got rolled up for a quick two.

Hyan came back with a clothesline and a running knee. Back suplex by Hyan was only enough for two. She measured Giulia for…something that didn’t work. Back body drop by Giulia countered a powerbomb, and was followed up with a basement dropkick. Giulia went to the top rope and connected with a missile dropkick flush to the chest for a near fall.

At the five minute mark Hyan blocked the Glorious Bomb attempt and the pair exchanged forearms. I feel like that should be the free space on NJPW bingo. Giulia blocked a pump kick but Hyan used her head…literally. Both women tried for a suplex and had it blocked. Hyan tried again, Giulia countered with a DDT for a near fall.

Giulia locked in an STF, but Hyan got to the ropes. Hyan went for a sunset flip from the apron to the inside but Giulia sat down and got a two count. Hyan shoved Biulia off the cover and to the floor, then hit a tope to the outside. She rolled Giulia inside and went up top, but was caught. Giulia with forearms on the top rope, Hyan fired back with some of her own, and now it is Giulia’s turn to hit a headbutt. Double underhook brainbuster off the top by Giulia! She rolled through! Hyan countered into the Falcon Arrow! Both women were down.

Another exchange mid-ring, this time just open-handed smacks. Hyan ducked a clothesline and hit a flying back elbow and a pendulum backbreaker into a powerbomb for a very near fall at the ten minute mark. Glam Slam attempt by Hyan was countered by Giulia, that led to a series of escapes and ended with a German suplex by Giulia,

A series of stiff forearms from Giulia staggered Hyan. Giulia charged right into a spear from Hyan, and a beautiful one at that. A cover got two for Hyan. Giulia came back with a Saito suplex and V-trigger for a near fall. Northern Lights Bomb connected! 1…2…3! Giulia retained.

WINNER: Giulia via pinfall in 12:00. (***1/2)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: This was very good, even if there was not great chemistry between the two styles. This wasn’t a good women’s match, it was just a good match regardless of gender. Hyan is 31 so not exactly young, but she’s clearly very good. Giulia is as advertised. If she ever leaves Japan there will be a mad scramble for her signature. I wonder if Giulia vs Mercedes Mone is next?)

A video package aired for Guerillas of Destiny and Monster Sauce.

(6) GUERILLAS OF DESTINY (El Phantasmo & Hikuleo) vs. ALEX ZAYNE & LANCE ARCHER – NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title Match

Monster Sauce has to be one of the best tag team names ever. I am an unabashed Alex Zayne fan, and I have liked Lance Archer since I first saw him in TNA. As you might expect. Archer annihilated a member of the ring crew during his entrance. I cannot believe I am about to type these words…GoD are accompanied to the ring by Sesame Street’s Bert and Ernie. Because of course they are.

Lance Archer destroyed Bert and Ernie on the outside with clotheslines.I have no words.

Zayne and ELP were the two legal men to start the match. ELP escaped a head scissors from Zayne with a cartwheel, then hit a dropkick. He chopped away at Zayne before tagging in Hikuleo. Zayne ran away from Hikuleo and tagged in Archer and we got our kaiju fight nice and early.

Archer and Hikuleo ran into each other several times. They exchanged forearms, Hikuleo was the first to get two shots in a row and briefly had the upper hand. They each blocked a suplex attempt before Archer hit a Thesz press. He tagged in Zayne and then hiptossed him into Hikuleo in the corner. Very nice.

Zayne went up and over a powerslam attempt from Hikuleo and hit a step-up enzuigiri. Kick to the gut from Zayne, but his charge was cut off by a back drop from Hikuleo. ELP tagged in and ducked a pair of clotheslines before hitting a springboard crossbody to Zayne. He rolled through and hit a slingshot crossbody onto Archer on the floor, then came back in with a springboard senton into a lionsault combo. Silken wrestling right there.

ELP set up for CR2, Zayne blocked it but ELP hit a sitout powerbomb for two. Archer broke up the cover, and Hikuleo came in to take Archer out to the floor. Inside the ring ELP walked the ropes…and encountered Archer doing the same thing from the other corner. They walked towards each other and ELP hit a weak chop before just going for the purple nurple. A neat idea for a spot but sadly it ended poorly with both Archer and ELP falling somewhat gracelessly to the mat.

Zayne knocked Hikuleo off the apron and hit an innovative face first spike side suplex kind of thing for two. A few people in the crowd started a “What the [heck]” chant, and Archer looked at them perplexed saying “I don’t even know what that was.” That got a smile from Zayne and a laugh from me. Archer tagged in and a double team combination got a near fall.

Zayne tagged back in but ELP countered the double team move. Hikuleo came in and knocked Archer to the floor. ELP and Hikuleo hit the combination airplane spin-big boot combo on Zayne for a two count. ELP went to the top but was cut off by a running knee strike to the head from Archer. Xayne charged and hit a huracanrana off the top on ELP! Chokeslam from Archer! That was a lot of height. Archer slammed Zayne onto ELP in a moonsault, which got another two count before Hikuleo broke it up.

Archer and Hikuleo both gripped each other’s throats, Archer broke it off and ran into the snap powerslam from Hikuleo. Chokeslam to Archer! Zayne escaped the same fate and hit an enzuigiri on Hikuleo, but turned around into Sudden Death from ELP. Godsend from Hikuleo while ELP hit a tope on Archer on the floor. ELP flew back in with the Thunderkiss ‘96 and the pinfall.

WINNERS: G.o.D via pinfall in 10:00. (**1/2)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: I liked this, but with three guys in the match I greatly enjoy that was always likely. I didn’t feel like the result was ever in doubt and that hurt the rating. I do want to see more Monster Sauce though.)

Post-match, West Coast Wrecking Crew attacked the champions. They cut a very good promo complaining about “fly-by-night, thrown-together tag teams” getting all the opportunities before they laid down a challenge for Lonestar Shootout.

We got a video recap to build up the next match.

(7) EDDIE KINGSTON vs. HENARE – NJPW STRONG Openweight Title Match

This one should be physical.

Lots of posturing to start the match, until Henare got a boot to the gut and a high boot to take Kingston down. Spinning kick by Henare, followed by a running knee, and Kingston went to the floor. Henare followed, and the brawl was on. Henare beat down Kingston on the floor and rammed his back into the apron. Henare whipped Kingston to the barricade but Kingston rebounded with a clothesline and then rolled Henare back inside.

Henare regained control with right hands to the midsection and a big shoulder tackle. Henrae choked Kingston on the ropes and hit a pair of solid knee strikes to the side of the head. Kingston tried to fire back with some chops but got kneed in the gut and then felled by a headbutt as we passed the five minute warning.

Henare stalked Kingston before connecting with a kick to the spine and a senton for 2. Eddie called for more as Henare struck with kicks to the chest. Eddie got to his feet…and quickly went back down courtesy of a big boot from Henare. Henare went for a running knee in the corner but Eddie dodged.

Machine gun chops in the corner by Eddie, followed by a T-bone suplex. They exchanged big chops in the middle of the ring, and down came one of Eddie’s straps. Eddie got the upper hand and ran the ropes…right into a jumping knee strike. Henare clamped on Ultima, but transitioned to the full nelson slam. Henare measured Eddie and hit the running rising knee, followed by a running spear for two. A running penalty kick got two more. Henare was frustrated as the ten minute warning was announced.

Henare attempted Streets of Rage, Eddie countered with the Uraken! Knee strike by Henare! Another Uraken from Eddie! Headbutt by Henare! Uraken number three from Eddie! Henare went down and Eddie collapsed on top of him! 1…2…no!

Both men were on their knees mid-ring. They chopped each other to their feet, then switched to forearms. Henare got the upper hand but ate an Uraken, a Saito suplex and a half Nelson suplex! Uraken! Another Uraken! Kingston retains!

WINNER: Eddie Kingston via pinfall in 12:00. (***)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: It was a little slow at times, not just slow for the sake of psychology but actually plodding. That said it picked up nicely at the end and the finish made Kingston look unstoppable.)

Satoshi Kojima came out after the match to face off with Kingston. He congratulated Eddie and said “You are very strong, but! I love bread.” Speak your truth, Satoshi-san. He challenged Eddie for Dallas, and threatened to kick his ass. Eddie said “See you in Texas, unpleasant person,” to paraphrase.

(8) LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON (Hiromu Takahashi & Testsuya Naito) vs. JUST FIVE GUYS (Sanada & Yuuya Uemura)

Apparently Hiromu has managed to win the DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight championship. He joins such illustrious title holders as Ladder, Vince McMahon’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the title belt itself. Best not to ask. Walker Stewart said “Chaos is in full effect here tonight” so I have to assume he has been cancelled now.

In an interesting move, Sanada and Naito started us off. They locked up, Naito pushed Sanada to the ropes and gave him a clean break before spitting in his face. Classy. Sanada was enraged and threw Naito to the floor, but his dive attempt was cut off when Naito recovered quickly. Naito in turn was stopped from diving by a trip from Uemura.

Sanada tags in Uemura who applied a side headlock. Naito broke free but Uemura hit an arm drag for two. Uemura knocked Hiromu off the apron, which proved to be a poor decision as Naito came back with an inverted atomic drop and Hiromu hit a dropkick to the knees. Naito hit a sliding dropkick and held Uemura in place for another one from Hiromu.

Hiromu tagged in and retained control with some big chops. Naito came back in and a tandem clothesline got a two count. Naito locked in a submission hold but Uemura made it to the ropes. Hiromu tagged back in, and after a series of reversals Uemura hit a back suplex. Naito tagged in and prevented Uemura from making the tag. Uemura countered a whip with an arm drag and an arm wringer on the mat, then tagged in Sanada.

Sanada hit a pair of dropkicks on Naito, kipped up, and tried for the Paradise lock. Naito kicked him off, but Sanada hit a huracanrana and tried for it again, this time successfully. He played to the crown before freeing Naito with the posterior dropkick. Fireman’s carry by Sanada, Naito escaped and hit a neckbreaker which allowed him to tag in Hiromu.

Sanada blocked a whip from Hiromu and connected with a Russian leg sweep. Uemura tagged in and charged Hiromu in the corner. A bulldog from Uemura got a near fall. Both men exchanged running uppercuts, and after a series of counters Uemura hit a crossbody for two at the ten minute mark.

Uemura hit a charging back elbow in the corner, but Hiromu avoided the second one. Naito came back in with a hiptoss to Uemura, then Naito and Hiromu hit a tandem basement dropkick for a two count. Falcon Arrow by Hiromu got a two count. Naito and Sanada fought on the outside while Hiromu and Uemura slugged it out in the middle of the ring. Hiromu went for Time Bomb, it was blocked, Uemura went for Deadbolt, and it was blocked. They exchanged headbutts, Hiromu hit a superkick, Uemura hit a dropkick, and both men were down.

Sanada and Naito tagged in and went to town on each other. Naito got wrist control and hit some elbows to the side of the head, then spit in the face of the Sanada who doesn’t want to be cool. Sanada once again did not enjoy this and hit a Saito suplex.

Uemura rejoined Sanada in the ring and they hit a double dropkick on Naito. Magic screw neckbreaker from Sanada got a two count. Sanada locked in Skull End, complete with the swing, as we reached fifteen minutes. Hiromu tried to get in to break the hold but Uemura held him back. Naito finally made it to the ropes.

Backbreaker by Sanada, he went up top for the moonsault but Hiromu held his leg. Naito capitalised on the distraction, once again spit in the face of Sanada, then did it a fourth time in the match. Naito went back to wrist control and hit some back elbows, then nailed Esperanza out of the corner. Only three minutes left in the match. Naito measured Sanada, blocked the dropkick attempt, and hit a step-up enzuigiri. He went for Destino but Uemura interfered with a dropkick. Hiromu stepped in and levelled Uemura with a massive clothesline, then hit Sanada with a superkick as the announcer called the two minute warning.

Sanada avoided a tornado DDT attempt from Naito and hit an enzuigiri to Naito, followed by a dropkick to Hiromu. Shining Wizard to Naito! All four men were down as time ticked away. Sanada and Naito squared off with a minute left, slugging it out. Sanada hit a TKO with 30 seconds left but Hiromu broke up the cover. Skull End was applied with ten seconds left, but time expired before Naito could tap.

WINNER: Time-limit draw in 20:00. (***1/4)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: These preview tags rarely end in time-limit draws, so this was novel. The match was good, entertaining stuff, but felt a little paint-by-numbers for these guys. Well, until the result.)

Danny Limelight tried to pin Hiromu for the DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight title as he exited up the ramp, but was unsuccessful.

(9) SHINGO TAKAGI vs. TAMA TONGA – NEVER Openweight Title Match

Veda told us that Shingo hasn’t lost in the US since 2013, against Johnny Gargano. Interesting stat.

Both men tried to show strength in the early going, before exchanging hammer locks. The commentators mentioned that Shingo wants to defend the title against the likes of Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi, who Tonga thinks disrespected NJPW. I did not expect to hear Ibushi’s name on any NJPW show ever again.

Takagi got the upper hand in a strike exchange, but Tonga flattened him with a shoulder tackle. Tonga laid in some big crossface strikes and a leaping elbow drop for a one count. Shingo cut off his momentum with a back elbow, a headbutt, a stiff right and a left-arm clothesline. Tonga rolled to the floor and Shingo followed.

On the outside, Shingo stood on Tonga’s face and hit a fireman’s carry drop on the apron at the five-minute mark. He followed up with a DDT on the floor. Shingo rolled Tonga back inside and hit a slingshot knee drop. A snap mare and an elbow drop from Shingo got a two count. He locked in a body scissors, then clapped the ears of Tonga on breaking the hold.

A suplex from Shingo was good for a near fall. Shingo hit a senton, and grandstanded for the crowd. One fan yelled out “you suck Shingo!” and was roundly booed. Shingo went for a pumping bomber but ate a beautiful dropking from Tonga, which left both men down.

Tonga hit a charging clothesline in the corner, and then just beat Shingo down. He hit another corner clothesline, then levelled Shingo with a lariat. Stinger splash connected, followed by a powerslam for two just after the ten-minute call.

Shingo blocked a whip attempt but his attempt at offence was countered into a scorpion deathlock. Shingo made the ropes after a lengthy struggle. Shingo fought back with some elbows, then faked out Tonga with a feint before hitting a DDT. It’s Shingo time!

Tonga reversed a whip and went for another dropkick but Shingo had it scouted. Sliding lariat from Shingo, but he grabbed his knee and could not follow up. Shingo went for Made in Japan but Tonga blocked. They ran into each other with clotheslines, Shingo looked to have the upper hand but Tonga hit an exploder at the fifteen-minute mark.

Shingo retaliated with his own exploder, Tonga came back with a release northern lights, and Shingo replied with a Saito suplex. Their poor necks. Tonga hit a leaping DDT, Shingo held on and hit a spinning neckbreaker. Both men looked spent.

From their knees the men exchanged headbutts and forearms. Tonga took control with an enzuigiri and rolling Death Valley driver, then connected with Supreme Flow! 1…2…no! That was a close one. Tonga charged right into a Gory bomb.Both men struggled to their feet.

Shingo was first to come to his senses. Pumping bomber by Shingo! Made in Japan! Only a near fall for Shingo. Shingo set up for Last of the Dragon but Tonga blocked it. Shingo tried again, Tonga escaped and hit a Cross Rhodes at the twenty minute mark.

Tonga was first up and after a series of blocks was able to hit an implant DDT for a near fall. Tonga went for the DSD but Shingo blocked. Gun Stun attempt by Tonga also blocked! Shingo avoided an attack and rolled through a backslide into a…oh yikes that was a nasty powerbomb, almost directly on Tonga’s head. Sliding forearm by Shingo, followed by repeated elbow strikes, into the grounded manjigatame. Shingo wrenched the hold multiple times but Tonga was able to get to the ropes.

Back to their feet, Shingo nailed a pumping bomber but Tonga shot out of it at one. A flurry of forearms by Shingo into Last of the Dragon…countered into the Gun Stun! Tonga with the cover! 1…2…no! At 25 minutes, Tonga again tried the double underhook but Shingo blocked, then countered to a jackknife cover for 2.

They exchanged headbutts, then Shingo countered DSD with a huracanrana. Gun Stun by Shingo!! Pumping bomber! 1…2…still not enough! Last of the Dragon! 1…2…3!

WINNER: Shingo Takagi via pinfall in 27:00. (****)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: That was an exceptional, hard-hitting contest. This is what Henare vs. Kingston wanted to be. Shingo seems to have found his niche, putting on absolute bangers with extremely physical opponents. I’m curious what this will mean for Tama Tonga going forward, but the prospect of Shingo travelling to AEW to defend against Powerhouse Hobbs, Miro, Wardlow, or Takeshita is tantalising.)

Shingo took the mic and put over Tama Tonga before asking who is next. Nobody came out, which I don’t think was the plan. As Shingo’s music hit, the lights went out and a video played where Trent Beretta challenged Shingo for November 10 in Dallas.

Overall thoughts: This show felt longer than it needed to be. There were good matches, but there was also filler. That said, I came away feeling entertained overall, and as usual the closing matches all delivered.

A lot of groundwork was laid for the Dallas show, which has a pretty stacked card. Who knows, maybe you’ll see me back here for that one.

Aside from Walker’s error in the tag match the two commentators were pretty good all night, Veda being significantly better. Walker tried a little too hard at times, but I can forgive that on debut.

You can contact me at lansdellicious@gmail.com or on Twitter/X @lansdellicious . Thanks for joining us!