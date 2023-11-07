NXT TV RESULTS (11/7): Hazelwood’s live report on Valkyria’s return, Dar-Tozawa, Stratton-Henley, Breakker-Wagner, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

NOVEMBER 7, 2023

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

Tonight after the show, join the PWT Talks NXT self-proclaimed “gang of idiots” to break down the show with calls and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 15 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (515) 605-9345

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: pwtorchnxt@gmail.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW POST-RECORDING

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with a recap of last week’s Halloween Havoc Night Two.

-Vic Joseph welcomed viewers. Akira Tozawa’s music hit and he was accompanied by Alpha Academy. Joseph mentioned that Dar is 0-7 against Tozawa heading into this match. Dar gave the Heritage Cup a deep kiss before placing it on the ringside stand, then spoke to it a bit.

(1) NOAM DAR (c) (w/Meta-Four) vs. AKIRA TOZAWA (w/Alpha Academy) – NXT Heritage Cup Championship match

Each wrestler has three seconds at ringside. Dar took back control immediately, but Tozawa transitioned to left arm control. Dar and Tozawa went at it with some quick reversals and holds as you’d come to expect from these matches in NXT. Dar pushed Tozawa into a corner, but Tozawa ducked and Dar punched the turnbuckle. Tozawa took off the headband and used his agility to get a few quick pin attempts on Dar. Dar kicked out Tozawa’s foot with about 1:15 left in the round (I’m going to keep a running clock). Dar went for a suplex, but Tozawa countered into one of his own and gave a bit of an Otis hip swivel. Tozawa was sent to the apron, but he hit an enziguri to Dar. He went to climb, but Meta-Four distracted him. He was able to catch Dar with a belly-to-back with ten seconds left, but the round ended with Dar hitting a big superplex.

Round two began with both being tentative, Tozawa caught a kick and went into guard. The two men traded positions and then a few quick pins as Dar hit a rollup with the tights for the first fall and then hit a superman punch after the bell. [c]

Noam Dar up 1-0

Round three ended as they came back from break, but Dar had Tozawa in a triangle choke and just rained down about five elbows after the bell, once again attacking after the bell.

Round four began with immediately rushing Tozawa in his corner and hitting a release Northern Lights. He hit a running lariat, but Tozawa kicked out of the pin. Dar put Tozawa into an ankle lock all while taunting AA, but Tozawa caused him to go outside and then hit a tope, but the second one hit Oro Mensah instead. Dar went to kick Tozawa, but he moved and Dar kicked the post. Tozawa hit a wheelbarrow and rolled through, putting on an ankle lock to get the tap.

Tied 1-1

Joseph said Tozawa was on the verge of his eighteenth title in WWE (remember all those 24/7 reigns?). Tozawa hit two rushing kicks and a Saito suplex for a two-count. He went for a suplex, but Dar caught him with a spinning back elbow for a two-count. Dar put the pinky up to signal for the Novaroller, but Tozawa caught him with a rana pin and then a German suplex bridge, both for two-counts. Dar countered into an ankle lock at 1:30 left, but Tozawa shifted and hit a deadlift German. He hit a cyclone kick and set up for the top rope senton. Mensah distracted the ref after getting kicked and Lash Legend used that to pull Dar to safety. He then hit the Novaroller. After the match, Mensah was taunting Tozawa. Maxxine Dupri slapped him and Chad Gable hit a German. Otis then hit a big running splash. They posed after, but Dar won the match, so yeah.

WINNER: Noam Dar at 13:17 elapsed time (Novaroller) to retain the NXT Heritage Cup

-Joseph and Booker T then hyped Deadl1ne and the Iron Survivor Challenge qualifiers for tonight. They were selected by Mick Foley through an IG video: Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley and Tyler Bate vs. Dijak.

-They showed Gabi Butler (I think?) with Lyra Valkyria in the back. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: The one little thing that Shawn Michaels and Triple H could do to vastly improve the product would be to scrap all DQ and interference finishes. Just go straight up winner and loser and let it be that way. That’s different than Dar, a heel, bending the rules with consecutive attacks after the bell. It’s just annoying that you know there will be interference in a match before it even begins, and this has been plaguing WWE for a long, long time. The match was fine, a good opener, and I like the idea of having the Heritage Cup open NXT when it’s scheduled.)

-They returned with an earlier today video of Lola Vice walking in with Elektra Lopez on Kelani Jordan, Ariana Grace, and Karmen Petrovic, bragging about her contract. Jordan stepped to her and said if it wasn’t for Lopez, she would have won. Grace tried speaking, but Lopez interrupted. She tried again, but Vice cut her off. Roxanne Perez walked in and said it’s one thing to win the contract, but doesn’t make you an automatic champion. Vice and Perez said something in Spanish to each other. The four left and Grace went to say something, but Petrovic just said, “Will you shut up?”

-Valkyria made her first entrance as Women’s NXT Champion. She received a good pop from the crowd. She was in all black, which of course means she’s turning heel (I kid, I kid).

LYRA VALKYRIA IN-RING PROMO

She took a mic and said she never dreamed it would happen the way it did, but she’s the champion. She said whoever said never met your heroes clearly never met Becky Lynch because she is a true legend (she spoke right through some of the chants too). She said she didn’t just meet her, but beat her, and icon, and the finest prize in NXT is around her waist. She said something she’ll always remember is that the fans made the place feel like magic and they showed the world what a main event women’s title match is all about. She said every bit of her story is true, but she knows she’s not the only one with dreams of holding her title. Suddenly, Xiz Li made her way from the crowd as security tried to keep her away, but Valkyria said let her through.

Li yelled for a mic and entered the ring. Security was on the apron. Li asked if Valkyria watched what she did to “your hero” to Lynch last night on Raw? Valkyria retorted it’s because she told you to go win a title. Li said now she plans to take hers. The two security entered to back them up and Li hit one with a spinning back kick right to the face (that move is becoming the hottest move in WWE, no?). The two jawed at each other.

-A video on Bate aired where he said don’t mistake his way of being as a weakness because he is always laser focused. He said he needs to win because he’s tired of living on his resume of the past. Good line.

-Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs were hyping up Henley in the back as she told them she doesn’t need them out there because she’s locked in, that Tiffy Time is over.

-Stratton’s music hit as she made her entrance. Her and Valkyria eyed each other as the latter made her way back up the ramp. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: I thought it was kind of funny how Valkyria just ran over the chants for her to begin her promo as if she didn’t even hear them. I like how they roped in what happened last night to give Valkyria a first challenger when there really wasn’t a clear option right now. Vice is for later, Stratton was just champion and booked into the Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier, Perez has been booked like Bate, and Thea Hail has been teamed with Jacy Jayne. It’s also a great way to get Li on TV, a skilled striker who I’m excited to see in the ring once again.)

-Joseph hyped Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia for February.

-Alpha Academy was in the back giving Tozawa a pep talk saying they knew it wouldn’t be easy with his match against Shinsuke Nakamura last night and Dar tonight. Tozawa said he wanted to unlock his potential now and Dupri said they’d be back next week for Supernova Sessions. Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, and Myles Bourne came through and Gulak mocked Gable. Dempsey said he would stretch them all out. Otis said why don’t you stress this and started swiveling and hip thrusting. Gable did his shoosh. Otis then challenged Gulak for tonight. A big “Otis” chant rung out.

-Ref Daryl Sharma was shown leaving Micahels’ office and was asked by an off-camera person what it was about. He said he was told to use his discretion in the match between Bron Breakker and Von Wagner. Ava walked into Michaels’ office in the background.

-Henley made her entrance.

(2) TIFFANY STRATTON vs. FALLON HENLEY – Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match

The bell rang 42 minutes into the first hour. They locked up and did their travel around the ring. Stratton pushed off Henley, but Henley slapped her and slammed her to the mat. She hit an alley oop as Stratton has hanging on to the rope, then she slid through a run into a single leg crab. Stratton crawled and reached. She then rolled outside. Henley followed, but ate a big right hand. Back in the ring, Stratton climbed only to be met by Henley. She went for a superplex and hit from the second rope for a two-count. Henley reapplied the single leg crab in the middle of the ring. Henley pulled her back to the middle after a bit of a crawl, but Stratton eventually made it only for Henley to slide out and hit a right hand like her two buddies. [c]

They returned with the two trading blows including a headbutt from Henley. Stratton bodyslammed her into the ropes, targeting the leg. Henley came back with a second rope crossbody, but Stratton rolled through, lifted her, and simply just dumped her through the second rope and outside. She then put her back in the ring to work the left leg on the post. Henley kicked her with her right leg, but Stratton came back to hit the leg and hit a sit-out spinebuster for a two-count. She then went right back to attacking the left leg and knee, but Henley fought back with right kicks. She then hit a flurry of offense, favoring the leg yet still using attacks with her left leg as the plant leg, and scored a two-count. Stratton came back with a basement dropkick to the knee. She then caught Henley onto her shoulders and hit You Can’t Escape and then rolled through the PME as Henley moved. Stratton forced her into a turnbuckle and hit a chop block, then the PME. Her knee almost landed across Henley’s face.

WINNER: Tiffany Stratton at 10:29 (Prettiest Moonsault Ever)

-McKenzie Mitchell was in the back with Wes Lee, both dancing, then she welcomed him back and asked why. Lee said he couldn’t leave with his head hanging low. He said he was on a never-ending hamster wheel and he needed to step off. He pulled out a list of who he wanted to get back at with Dominik Mysterio at the top. Baron Corbin interrupted and said no one cares about Lee. Lee said Ilja Dragunov is going to beat the brakes off of Corbin, but he wants to do it himself. Corbin said him and Dragunov will have something in common: they both failed.

-They showed Breakker making his way as Kelly Kincaid approached him and asked if he’s concerned about tonight. Breakker said he’s going to desecrate whatever’s left of that corpse in Wagner tonight. His music hit as he made his entrance. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: If I was booking on who needed to be in the match most, Henley would have gone over as Stratton can eat losses and be fine. At this point, I wonder if Henley ever moves beyond just beyond title contention. The match itself was a good showing for both and Henley really showed an added emphasis to her offense tonight. It was a good story told and hey, what do you know, basically a clean finish with no interference! Hooray!)