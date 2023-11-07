WWE and UFC parent company TKO releases quarter three financial report with breakdown of revenue for both entertainment brands

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The parent company of WWE and UFC, TKO, released its first quarterly investor’s report this afternoon.The report detailed third quarter financial highlights including revenue of $449.1 million in revenue (July 1, 2023-Sept. 30, 2023 for UFC and Sept. 12-Sept. 30, 2023 for WWE).

The report broke down the revenue by company. UFC’s revenue was $397.5 million during the three month period. WWE’s revenue was $51.6 million through the 18 day period included. WWE overall in the third quarter earned $287.3 million including the time before the TKO purchase was finalized.

The report notes that there were “Certain legal costs” of $6.3 million which it attributed to including “costs related to certain litigation matters including matters where Vincent K. McMahon has agreed to make future payments to certain counterparties personally.”

The full investors report can be read HERE.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: NXT to become exclusively available on The CW Network starting in October 2024

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Jonathan Coachman says he never wants to return to WWE, claims a large XFL check bounced and he was not reimbursed