WWE Raw Ratings Report (11/6): Viewership and demo rating up from recent weeks, comparison to year ago ten-week fall averages

Monday’s (11/6) episode of WWE Raw on USA Network drew an average of 1.523 million viewers, up from 1.391 million the prior week. The ten week averaged headed into this week was 1.495 million, so Monday’s episode drew a better than typical rating since the NFL returns to ESPN on Monday nights at the start of the fall season.

One year ago this week, Raw drew 1.593 million viewers with a prior ten-week average of 1.699 million.

In the core 18-49 demo rating, Raw drew a 0.47 rating, up from 0.43 last week and the prior ten-week average of 0.46. One year ago this week, Raw drew a 0.43 rating and the prior ten-week average was 0.47.

So the demo rating is essentially the same this fall as last fall, while viewership overall is down.

Raw is the last of the three main weekly live shows that WWE hasn’t announced a new broadcast partner for next fall, so these ratings are especially important as negotiations continue with potential partners.

