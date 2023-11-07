VIP AUDIO 11/7 – Everything with Rich & Wade: NXT headed to The CW, AEW Collision ratings sink, NWA cocaine skit costs them, War Games, Ricochet judgment, Sting’s fave partner, Caster-MJF, more (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:
- NXT headed to The CW and an overview of the pro wrestling TV scene in fall 2024
- AEW Collision ratings sink, is AEW showing any recognition of problems
- NWA cocaine skit costs them game-changing deal with CW
- War Games takes shape, but was story told well
- Ricochet’s judgment at non-TV event on the mic
- Sting’s favorite partner comments continue
- Trying to make sense of the Max Caster-MJF saga
