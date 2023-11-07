VIP AUDIO 11/7 – Everything with Rich & Wade: NXT headed to The CW, AEW Collision ratings sink, NWA cocaine skit costs them, War Games, Ricochet judgment, Sting’s fave partner, Caster-MJF, more (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this week's episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Wade and Rich cover these topics:

NXT headed to The CW and an overview of the pro wrestling TV scene in fall 2024

AEW Collision ratings sink, is AEW showing any recognition of problems

NWA cocaine skit costs them game-changing deal with CW

War Games takes shape, but was story told well

Ricochet’s judgment at non-TV event on the mic

Sting’s favorite partner comments continue

Trying to make sense of the Max Caster-MJF saga

