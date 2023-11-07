News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/7 – Everything with Rich & Wade: NXT headed to The CW, AEW Collision ratings sink, NWA cocaine skit costs them, War Games, Ricochet judgment, Sting’s fave partner, Caster-MJF, more (92 min.)

November 7, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

  • NXT headed to The CW and an overview of the pro wrestling TV scene in fall 2024
  • AEW Collision ratings sink, is AEW showing any recognition of problems
  • NWA cocaine skit costs them game-changing deal with CW
  • War Games takes shape, but was story told well
  • Ricochet’s judgment at non-TV event on the mic
  • Sting’s favorite partner comments continue
  • Trying to make sense of the Max Caster-MJF saga

