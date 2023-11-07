News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/7 – The Fix Flashback (11-7-2016): Lashley-Lesnar, Orton-Bray saga, GSP-Bisping, Mick Foley’s Women’s HIAC segment, Lesnar/Heyman promo, more (108 min.)

November 7, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Nov. 7, 2016 episode covering these topics:

  • Review Raw and Smackdown
  • The Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman promo
  • The latest with The List
  • The Mick Foley Women’s HIAC segment
  • The latest with James Ellsworth
  • The Randy Orton-Bray Wyatt saga
  • A preview Hell in a Cell
  • TNA Impact analysis
  • FloSlam prospects
  • GSP-Michael Bisping talk
  • UFC office cutbacks
  • Bellator react
  • Bobby Lashley-Brock Lesnar chatter
  • And more

