VIP AUDIO 11/7 – The Fix Flashback (11-7-2016): Lashley-Lesnar, Orton-Bray saga, GSP-Bisping, Mick Foley’s Women’s HIAC segment, Lesnar/Heyman promo, more (108 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Nov. 7, 2016 episode covering these topics:

Review Raw and Smackdown

The Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman promo

The latest with The List

The Mick Foley Women’s HIAC segment

The latest with James Ellsworth

The Randy Orton-Bray Wyatt saga

A preview Hell in a Cell

TNA Impact analysis

FloSlam prospects

GSP-Michael Bisping talk

UFC office cutbacks

Bellator react

Bobby Lashley-Brock Lesnar chatter

And more

