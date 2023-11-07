VIP AUDIO 11/7 – The Fix Flashback (11-7-2016): Lashley-Lesnar, Orton-Bray saga, GSP-Bisping, Mick Foley’s Women’s HIAC segment, Lesnar/Heyman promo, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Nov. 7, 2016 episode covering these topics:
- Review Raw and Smackdown
- The Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman promo
- The latest with The List
- The Mick Foley Women’s HIAC segment
- The latest with James Ellsworth
- The Randy Orton-Bray Wyatt saga
- A preview Hell in a Cell
- TNA Impact analysis
- FloSlam prospects
- GSP-Michael Bisping talk
- UFC office cutbacks
- Bellator react
- Bobby Lashley-Brock Lesnar chatter
- And more
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply