News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/7 – WKH – The News: Details and analysis of NXT to The CW, AEW ratings drops this weekend, NWA blows CW deal, TKO financials, Danielson-Okada, more (26 min.)

November 7, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including details and analysis of the NXT-CW TV rights deal starting next fall, TKO financials, AEW’s viewership drops for Rampage and Collision last weekend, the NWA blowing their prospects of a big-money CW deal, the Bryan Danielson-Okada match announcement, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022