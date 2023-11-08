10 YRS AGO – WWE NXT Report (11-6-2013): Rusev vs. Lefort, plus Leo Kruger, Ascension, Kassius Ohno, Luke Harper, Mojo Rawley, Ty Dillinger

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE NXT Results

November 6, 2013

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] Pre-credits, Sylvester Lefort, dressed like Rob Halford meets Miami Vice and tanned darker than The Miz, complains to the mysterious blonde that until she showed up and demanded answers, he and Alexander Rusev were cool. She responded in Russian. Quick, someone call Aksana to translate!

Post-credits, Lefort makes his way to the ring with a kinda-sorta handful of money that he keeps counting nervously. Tom Philips lets us know that Rusev has announced a split with Lefort. The mystery blonde kills an intro in Russian to Rusev. Between Lefort’s outfit and the Russian blonde, I feel like this is treading dangerously close to Rocky IV territory. Lefort is begging for mercy and trying to hand Rusev the money. It is revealed to be a pile of tens and other assorted low denomination bills.

1 – SYLVESTER LEFORT vs. ALEXANDER RUSEV (w/Mysterious Blonde Woman)

The bell rings and Rusev just wrecks Lefort with a single lariat, then applies The Accolade while stuffing the cash into Lefort’s mouth.

WINNER: Alexander Rusev in 0:10. Where is Scott Dawson? There has been no write-off for him at all at all, no mention of him at all.

Backstage, Bayley and Charlotte are checking out Bayley’s new headband. Bayley gives a “Woo!” and Charlotte says, “You are not my dad.” Summer Rae and Sasha Banks come in. Rae and Banks fake-apologize for breaking Bayley’s headband, and they brought her a new one. To her delight, it has kittens on it. Rae and Banks fire up when Charlotte acts protective of Bayley. Charlotte shows a bit of personality here while Rae talks up how great their lives have been and hints that Bayley should join them. Charlotte takes an insult and Bayley holds her back, tells her to breath deeply, and accidentally makes another “Woo!” while breathing deeply. Charlotte is pretty angry.

Scott Stanford reminds viewers of Kassius Ohno against Luke Harper, and the return of Leo Kruger. Given the recent expansion NXT roster, I hadn’t really noticed he was gone, and he has already had a few returns over the last year.

El Local is out for his first match in a few months. He’s facing Leo Kruger, who gets a bit of a pop.

2 – LEO KRUGER vs. EL LOCAL

El Local comes out of the bell with a quickness that you would not guess from his physique. He gets bounced off the ropes and into a spinebuster for two. Kruger takes control, knocks El Local down, but runs into a boot. El Local to the second rope, but Kruger sweeps his feet with an arm to reassert himself.

Kruger with The Slice followed by a snap suplex and then another. The announcers are talking up his “mercenary” past, I guess he isn’t a big game hunter anymore? El Local taps to a double underhook headlock-like submission move.

WINNER: Leo Kruger in 2:15.

Backstage from last week, WWE’s cameras caught Emma and Paige arguing after their mix-up last week. Emma says it was an accident, but Paige doesn’t want to hear it. Emma isn’t too afraid.

Travis Tyler and Troy McClain are already in the ring for tag team action. They are facing The Ascension, who still can’t get any heat.

3 – NXT tag champions THE ASCENSION (CONOR O’BRIAN & RICK VICTOR) vs. TRAVIS TYLER & TROY MCCLAIN – non-title Tag Team match

Victor and Tyler start as the crowd settles into a “Let’s go these guys” chant for the second week in a row.

[Q2] Tyler gets isolated and demolished. Fall of Man puts Tyler down.

WINNERS: The Ascension in 2:00. Champions shouldn’t need squash matches to gain credibility. NXT’s formula is to keep matches with title holders special and rare, but The Ascension are feeling less and less special every week because they’ve replaced creating a legitimate issue with a real contender with squash matches, in no small part because the once-promising tag team division has been stripped bare by the separation of Neville and Graves and The Legionnaires, and The Wyatt Family going to the main roster.

Mojo Rawley comes out with high energy for his second match. Really infectious personality that he displayed during his entrance. He’s facing Ty Dillenger.

4 – MOJO RAWLEY vs. TY DILLENGER

Rawley wins the lock-up with ease, but shows good sportsmanship. He no sells a chop, then runs over Dillenger with a shoulder block. Dillenger slips out of a slam and responds with a side Russian legsweep. Slaps to Rawley’s face wake him up, but Dillenger keeps control. The smaller Dillenger keeps Rawley grounded. Rawley with a bodyslam out of nowhere, then a high-speed attack. A pair of Stinger Splashes, a rear view, and a seated senton to the prone Dillenger for the win.

WINNER: Mojo Rawley in 2:45. Rawley has fantastic potential, but this match didn’t quite click. I think Rawley needs some ring time against someone like Corey Graves or Antonio Cesaro or perhaps Alexander Rusev, who can help him take his game to where it can be. I wish he wouldn’t do Naomi’s Rear View move.

Raw Rebound, the first in a very long time. Let’s not make this a habit.

Advertised for next week is Charlotte and Bayley against Summer Rae and Sasha Banks, and a Two out of Three Falls match between Adrian Neville and Corey Graves. That feud feels like it is moving too quickly.

Harper and Ohno make their way out for the main event, with plenty of time left on the clock. Kassius Ohno is noticeably slimmer then his previous run.

5 – KASSIUS OHNO vs. LUKE HARPER

Ohno starts with an enzigui, but Harper fights out the corner, and a brawl is on.

[Q3] Ohno with big boots and elbows and knees. Back body drop lets Harper take control. Ohno can’t catch a break as Harper picks him apart. Kassius with a surprise elbow to send Harper out of the ring and a quick follow up to send it to break.

[ Commercial Break ]

Ohno is still on a roll, until Ohno gets booted right off the apron. The ref starts a ten count, but Ohno rolls into the ring at the last moment. Philips talks up Ohno’s heart as harper toys with Ohno. Ohno dodges a corner charge and tries a schoolboy for two, but takes a right in retaliation and folds up like a birthday card.

Harper with a through-the-ropes catapult. Ohno shows defiance. Harper runs the ropes, but Ohno does too across the ring and lands a kick. Ohno with rights. Ohno plays to the crowd instead of following up. Ohno with a top rope blockbuster for a nearfall. Phno runs into a side slam. Harper with a big boot out of the corner for a nearfall. Harper wait too long and eats a rolling elbow for a very close nearfall. Ohno’s offense looks desperate, but he runs into a clothesline so stiff he flies back a few feet.

WINNER: Luke Harper in 12:00. Plodding match. Harper’s style need either a tag team partner for variety, or the opponent to get more offense in, to maintain interest in the match. There has been virtually no story behind this at all. Ohno can be a great character, and put on some fantastic matches, but this isn’t playing to his strong spots. The only payoff I can see here is if he ends up teaming with William Regal, or much less likely, C.M. Punk and/or Daniel Bryan to take on the Wyatt Family. Actually, that’s not so far-fetched given the last few weeks on Raw and Smackdown…

FINAL THOUGHTS

I feel like this episode had too many matches for no good reason. It’s going to happen from time to time. The backstage segment from last week between Paige and Emma was totally unnecessary, their staredown last week had far more intensity. Hats off to Alexander Rusev, Sylvester Lefort, and Mysterious Blonde Woman for having me genuinely intrigued. Rusev has managed to be at the center of an interesting story without saying a word or losing any of what makes him interesting to watch. The main event wasn’t a “disappointment,” per se, as I didn’t expect a great match, but the outcome was a bit of a surprise and I think they need some promo time to make it worth investing in. The Regal-Ohno feud may well be considered “feud of the year” for WWE if you are really honest about it, and I would like to see more of that level of work from Ohno post-Regal.

