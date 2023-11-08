News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

November 8, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Where: Portland, Ore. at Moda Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,095 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,948.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Samoa Joe vs. Keith Lee – ROH World TV Championship
  • MJF vs. Daniel Garcia – AEW World Championship
  • Mark Briscoe vs. Jay White
  • Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Outrunners
  • Red Velvet vs. Julia Hart
  • Hikaru Shida & Toni Storm sitdown interview with Tony Schiavone
  • Swerve Strickland vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/1): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Bullet Club Gold vs. MJF & Acclaimed & Gunn, Cassidy vs. Claudio, Skye Blue chooses sides, Bucks lose patience, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Tony’s Takes: Tony Khan’s important announcement, how the WWE, NXT, and AEW television landscape could look one year from now, the return of TNA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022