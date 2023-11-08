AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Where: Portland, Ore. at Moda Center
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,095 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,948.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Samoa Joe vs. Keith Lee – ROH World TV Championship
- MJF vs. Daniel Garcia – AEW World Championship
- Mark Briscoe vs. Jay White
- Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Outrunners
- Red Velvet vs. Julia Hart
- Hikaru Shida & Toni Storm sitdown interview with Tony Schiavone
- Swerve Strickland vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
