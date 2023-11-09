IMPACT WRESTLING TV RESULTS (11/9): Lilly’s report on Shelley vs. Gresham, Purrazzo vs. Steelz, Dreamer vs. Steve

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 9, 2023

CHICAGO, IL AT CICERO STADIUM

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of Turning Point.

(1) TASHA STEELZ vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO

Before the match, they showed a clip from Bound for Glory of Tasha accidentally kicking Deonna, leading to MK Ultra winning the match. They shook hands at the start. They battled on the mat. Fan support was split. Tasha worked on Deonna’s leg. They traded pin attempts. A “TNA” chant broke out. Tasha took Deonna to the mat with a rana, then did a celebration dance. Deonna tied Tasha in a knot and dropkicked her. Deonna imitated Tasha’s dance and the fans chanted “one more time!” and she did it again.

They got back to business and countered each other’s moves. They traded pin attempts, then knocked each other to the mat. Fans chanted “Knockouts wrestling”. They traded punches on the mat. Deonna got the armbar on Tasha, but she escaped. Tasha took Deonna to the mat and put on the Venus De Milo. Deonna escaped and put on an armbar. Tasha scratched Deonna’s eyes to get out. They argued and pushed each other. Tasha slapped Deonna and threw her into the turnbuckle, followed by a cutter. Tasha followed with another cutter and got the pin. Hannifan speculated about if they could continue being friends after this.

WINNER: Tasha Steelz in 10:00.

(D.L.’s Take: It seemed like both wrestlers were having fun during the match. The match told a story of them being evenly matched. The fans were into this throughout. I hope they continued to be paired together because this could go in a lot of directions.)

-Alex Shelley backstage promo. He talked about Jonathan Gresham and how he whines about rule breaking. He said may the best man win. [c]

-Clip of ABC beating the Rascalz for the tag team belts at Bound For Glory.

-ABC talked in the locker room. Ace Austin said he talked with DDP and Chris Bey said he talked with Ric Flair. They said they would be the tag team champions of the new generation of TNA. Santino Marella walked in, quickly followed by Kenny King and Sheldon Jean. King asked where was his rematch for the Digital Title. He talked about the old days of going to the club. King and Jean argued with ABC. Santino said he would make a title match between the teams for next week. Santino left and the teams continued to argue.

(2) TOMMY DREAMER (c) vs. CRAZZY STEVE — Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title match

They locked up and rolled out of the ring to start. Dreamer threw Steve back in the ring. Steve raked Dreamer’s back and punched him. Steve bit Dreamer in the thigh. Steve sang out “The angel of death came to Tommy’s room and said it’s time to go.” Steve continued to attack Dreamer. Dreamer superplexed Steve. They traded punches. Dreamer gave Steve a reverse DDT and got a two count. Steve raked Dreamer’s eyes. Steve gave Dreamer a cannonball. He said it wasn’t enough to beat Dreamer; he had to end him. Steve put the briefcase on the apron and brought out a fork. Dreamer stopped Steve from stabbing him with the fork. Dreamer bit Steve’s arm. Dreamer got the fork and stabbed Steve in the head with it. The referee called for the bell. Dreamer continued to stab him after the bell. Steve bled from the head, then laughed up the ramp. [c]

WINNER: Crazzy Steve by DQ in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Not much to the match, but it was as good as it was gonna be. Looks like this feud will continue. The fans were into it.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Jonathan Gresham. He vowed to win the match tonight and bring honor to the title by any means necessary.

(3) BRIAN MYERS vs. JOE HENDRY

Hannifan noted that Myers has the most eliminations in a Call Your Shot Gauntlet match. A clip was shown of Hendry beating Frankie Kazarian to win the Glasgow Cup. Hendry took the mic and talked about the rebrand. Fans chanted “TNA.” He said the rebrand would start tonight; Myers would no longer be known as “Edge’s bitch” — he will now be known as “Adam’s bitch”. Fans chanted “Adam’s bitch”. Hendy did his “we believe” bit. The bell rang and Myers attacked Hendry. Fans continued to chant “Adam’s bitch”. Hendry made a comeback and threw Myers out of the ring. Hendry fought Myers down the ramp and threw him back in the ring. Hendry got a two count. [c]

They battled on the floor and Myers kicked Hendry while he was getting back in the ring. Myers threw Hendry into the post. Myers gloated. Myers stomped Hendry when he got back in the ring. Myers put Hendry in a chinlock. Hendry suplexed Myers. Hendry gave Myers three fallaway slams and got a two count. Myers kicked Hendry and gave him a DDT for a two count. Hendry gave Myers a pop-up powerbomb for a two count. Myers poked Hendry in the eyes (the referee didn’t see it) and hit the Roster Cut for the pin.

WINNER: Brian Myers in 11:00.

(D.L’s Take: This built to a good match. I was surprised that Myers got the win. This seems to be building to a program.)

-Eddie Edwards and Alisha were shown walking up the steps. [c]