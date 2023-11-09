VIP AUDIO 11/9 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): NXT to The CW, thoughts on each of the top possible successors to MJF as AEW Champion, New Japan Power Struggle review, TV show analysis, UFC review and preview (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- Reaction to and analysis of NXT heading to The CW next October
- Review of AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite.
- Thoughts on each of the top possible successors to MJF as AEW Champion
- Review of NJPW Power Struggle
- Review of NXT
- Review of Smackdown before Crown Jewel and Raw after Crown Jewel
- A review of UFC Fight Night from Brazil and a preview of the next UFC event
