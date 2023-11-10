FREE PODCAST 11/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Premiere Episode – Dehnel & Kanner discuss this week’s AEW Dynamite and list their current 5 likes and dislikes in AEW (159 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner kick off the first ever episode of new Dailycast show “All Elite Conversation Club” running down each segment of AEW Dynamite, as well as going in-depth on their current likes and dislikes of the AEW product leading up to the Full Gear pay-per-view.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO