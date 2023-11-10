News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Premiere Episode – Dehnel & Kanner discuss this week’s AEW Dynamite and list their current 5 likes and dislikes in AEW (159 min.)

November 10, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner kick off the first ever episode of new Dailycast show “All Elite Conversation Club” running down each segment of AEW Dynamite, as well as going in-depth on their current likes and dislikes of the AEW product leading up to the Full Gear pay-per-view.

