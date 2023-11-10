WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (11/10): Keller’s report on Lashley vs. Carligo, LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller, Bayley addresses status of Damage CTRL

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 10, 2023

COLUMBUS, OHIO AT NATIONWIDE ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Kevin Owens, Michael Cole



Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Tonight after WWE Smackdown, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Javier Machado to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-Kevin Owens made his ring entrance to start the show. He was wearing a red, white, and blue tie over his KO t-shirt. Michael Cole said Corey Graves couldn’t be there because he and his wife Carmella had a baby.

-Rey Mysterio led the Latino World Order to the ring – Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde. A clip aired of Logan Paul at Crown Jewel beating Rey for the U.S. Title and getting in Rey’s face afterward. Back live in the ring, Rey welcomed everyone to Smackdown. He said Logan stole his U.S. Title at Crown Jewel last Saturday. Boos rang out. Rey said he truly believes Logan couldn’t beat him without brass knuckles. He said he wanted a rematch. Carlito interrupted.

(Keller’s Analysis: Rey has the highest percentage, easily, of WWE wrestlers whose interviewed are interrupted in the first minute or two.)

Carlito said nobody wants to see Rey as U.S. Champion more than him. He brought an intensity and sharp tone. He said it wasn’t Logan’s fault, it was the fault of the person who left the brass knuckles on the ring apron for him. Escobra looked at Rey and assured him it wasn’t true. Del Toro and Wilde had to hold Escobar back. Escobar glared at Carlitop and then left the ring. Rey pursued him. Zelina trailed behind Rey. Carlito, meanwhile, made his case to Del Toro and Wilde.

(Keller’s Analysis: That moment where Escobar just needlessly left the knux right there on the ring apron had to turn into something. I like Carlito being the one to draw attention to it. Santos denying it to Rey right away like that was well played. Rey so badly wants to think Escobar is on his side and will be denial of probably mounting evidence for a while, perhaps until the rematch with Logan?)

-Bobby Lashley made his entrance. [c]

(1) BOBBY LASHLEY (w/The Street Profits) vs. CARLITO

Cole said it’s been a while since Lashley has been in a singles match. The bell rang 13 minutes into the hour. Cole said this is a throwback to another area with these two wrestling. Lashley went for a vertial suplex at 2:00, but Carlito reversed it and suplexed Lashley. “That was fantastic!” exclaimed Owens. “See, eating apples, that’s what it does.” Carlito clotheslined Lashley over the top rope. Carlito treid to ram Lashley into the ringside steps, but Lashley blocked it and rammed Carlito into them. Then he threw him into the ringside barricade. Lashley then put Carlito on his shoulders and rammed him into the ringside. They cut to a break. [c]

The Street Profits cheered on Lashley at ringside. Owens said his voice is rough because he caught a cold when camping with his daughter and her Girl Scout troop. They cut to B-Fab watching on a monitor backstage. Ashante “Thee” Adonis walked up to her and didn’t seem pleased. He led her away. Carlito slingshot himself over the top rope onto Lashley at ringside at 8:00. Carlito threw Lashley into the ring. Montez Ford pulled on his leg when he tried to reenter. Wilde punched away at Ford. Angelo Dawkins attacked him and threw him over the barricade. Escobar then ran out and attacked Ford and Dawkins. Lashley, meanwhile, speared Carlito and got a three count.

WINNER: Lashley in 9:00.

-Afterward, Lashley and the Profits attacked Carlito three-on-one. Escobar just watched from ringside. He stepped onto the ring apron. Cole said Escobar was doing nothing. Cole’s tone suggested he was judging him negatively for not getting involved. Rey then made his way out with a chair in hand. Lashley and the Profits fled. Rey eyed Escobar. Escobra pleaded with him to understand. When Rey went to check on Carlito, Escobar spun him back around. Rey shoved Escobar and said they’re all family. Escobar seemed distressed. Rey tended to Carlito. Escobar then charged at Rey and forearmed him. “Oh no!” gasped Patrick. Boos rang out. Escobar then kneeled down and explained himself to Rey before lifting him. Rey slapped him and knocked him down, then held his head with regret over everything. Fans chanted “Rey! Rey!” Rey then walked over and apologized to Escobar and said he loves him. Escobar shoved him hard into the ringpost. “What the hell has happened to Escobar?” Cole asked. Escobar yeleld at Rey. Zelina pleaded with Escobar to stop it. Cole said Owens isn’t allowed to get involved or he’d be suspended, a nice touch to explain why KO wasn’t coming to Rey’s aid.

(Keller’s Analysis: Well, that happened quicker than I expected! I think they could have effectively drawn that out for a while, but this is fine too. Everyone played their roles well.) [c]

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Escobar. He simply said Rey had it coming.

-They went to the announcers on commentary. KO said he’s turned on a lot of wrestlers over the years, but Rey is probably the one person he would never do that to. “I don’t know what Santos is talking about,” he said. Patrick threw to a sponsored video package on Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel including the return Kairi Sane.

-Bayley then made her way to the ring. Bayley said she’s had a plan for Damage CTRL since it’s inception. She said everything she planned for came true. She listed their accomplishments. “It is Iyo’s era all thanks to my plan,” she said. Fans did the “What?” bit. Bayley repeated herself. Bayley said, “Good job, clap for yourself, you idiots.” Fans clapped. Owens said, “You never want to encourage the idiots.” Bayley said what happened with Kairi Sane is not how Damage CTRL handles things. She asked Sky to come out so “we can talk about this like adults.”

Sky made her entrance, accompanied by Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane. Bayley said she always has a plan, and Kairi wasn’t it. Sky said she had a plan. She asked Bayley why she isn’t grateful for Kairi helping her retain her title. Bayley said the last time they saw Kairi in WWE, this happened. She pointed at the video screen. A clip aired from July 27, 2020 of Bayley attacking Kairi backstage and throwing her into a garage door. Bayley said Iyo has to understand why she wouldn’t trust Kairi. She asked what was going on because she’s been around long enough to know what’s going on.

Dakota interrupted and said they brought Kairi aboard to make Damage CTRL stronger. She said they appreciate what Bayley does for them and they wanted to take some pressure off of her. She said Damage CTRL is stronger than ever so this should be a celebration.

Kairi then spoke. She said she respects Bayley as the leader of Damage CTRL. “And I forgive you,” she said. Bayley looked uncomfortable. They moved in for a four-way hug. Bayley said she doesn’t do that anymore. They hugged her anyway. Bayley smiled. Belair’s music then played.

Belair said her mistake was thinking Bayley had enough confidence in Sky to let her fight her one on one. “Oops, my bad,” she said. She said she learns from her mistakes. She said now she has to whoop all three of them. Bayley laughed and said nobody likes a sore loser. Belair said a lot of people don’t like Damage CTRL. Charlotte Flair then made her way out to her music. Belair said, “Guess who else was upset about Kairi joining Damage CTRL?” Out came Asuka. “It just keeps getting better and better,” said Cole. Asuka said some things on the mic that were gibberish sounding and ended, “No one is ready for Asuka!” Cole said Asuka and Kair used to be partners. Asuka’s music closed out the segment. Patrick said he has learned that match will take place later.

(Keller’s Analysis: Everyone spoke logically and made their case from their perspective. I’m intrigued with where Bayley is when the dust settles on this situation.)

-A vignette aired on Dragon Lee. [c]

(2) DRAGON LEE vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER

The match was joined in progress 47 minutes into the hour. Cedric dove through the ropes and tackled Lee at ringside seconds into the action. Patrick asked Owens about needing a big win to get back track, which is where Cedric is. Owens said he has proven himself many times and people should have more respect for him. After a high kick by Cedric, KO said he wishes he could kick that high. Lee flip dove onto Cedric. Cole asked if he wishes he could do that. KO said he has done that. Back in the ring, Lee countered a lariat by Cedric and then sitout powerbombed him to the mat and scored a two count.

More rapid-fire back and forth action continued including dramatic near falls by Cedric. Lee landed a knee to the chin and then finished Cedric with a float-over inverted DDT for the win.

WINNER: Lee in about 9:00.

-They went to the announcers on camera at ringside. Patrick said Rey is at a local medical facility. A sponsored video package aired on Logan’s wi over Rey and then ESPN, TMZ, CBS Sports, and Fox Sports headlines. Also, a photo of Logan sleeping and showering with the belt.

-The announcers sat with NFL team WWE Title belts. Owens said, “I know one thing I’m not going to do is take a shower with it and then take a picture with it and post it because I’m not a psychpath.”

(Keller’s Analysis: KO is so much fun on commentary.)

-They showed L.A. Knight backstage on his way to the ring. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-A video recap aired of Roman Reigns beating L.A. Knight at Crown Jewel.

-Knight stood mid-ring and said Crown Jewel didn’t go how he wanted. He said he could say he didn’t live up to expectations. Fans chanted, “Yes, you did!” Knight said he won’t say that because he’d be a damn liar. He said he did exactly what he said he’d do. He said he took Reigns to within an inch of that championship, dropped him on his head with a BFT, and had him down for a three count if not for Jimmy Uso. “I got robbed,” he said. “I ain’t gonna mince words about that.” He told Roman to give Jimmy a raise and a promotion because if he wasn’t there, he’d be the new champion standing in the ring.

Knight said he’s not going to the back of the line. He said he’s not done with the Bloodline and they’re not done with him until he owns Roman and owns the WWE Championship. He said he has to take out piece by piece. Grayson Waller’s music interrupted.

Waller jiggled onto the stage. Waller said Knight needs to face it that he’s not the guy. He said he knows someone who is the guy. “Look everyone, it’s Kangaroo Jackass,” said Knight. Waller said he’s a comedian. He said he has a question for him. He asked if he really thinks he belongs in the ring with Reigns. Fans yelled “Yeah!” It was a little clunky and never fully got in sync, though.

Knight said he had a question for everyone. He asked if the Grayson Waller Effect is “some sort of an STD.” He said Waller got dropped by a Saudi movie star. He asked if he’s really asking if he belongs in the ring with Reigns. He said Waller has a five dollar haircut and looks ready for his school pictures. He said when he looks at him, he gets the feeling he’s not allowed with 50 yards of a school. He called him a creep. He said he’s got a match with him because he liked to play on the Internet. “I guess you can take the boy out of a mother’s basement, but you can’t take the mother’s basement out of a boy,” he said. Waller said he means the fans, not him.

Knight said he was coming at him with a lot of energy on Twitter. He said he’s found him in the ring with a very frustrated version of him, so he’s going to stomp him into the ground and show everyone whose game this is. Knight punched Waller with a mic and threw him out of the ring. He followed up by splashing water on him. Knight returned to the mic in the ring and led the crowd in chanting his name. [c]

-Back from the break, Cole hyped WWE’s return to Australia for Elimination Chamber next February.

(3) L.A KNIGHT vs. GRAYSON WALLER

The bell rang 13 minutes into the hour. Knight took it to Waller for the first few minutes. Waller made a comeback and they cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

Back from the break, Knight rallied and pinned Waller after his Blunt Force Trauma.

WINNER: Knight in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A little clunky at times, but the right finish. Knight cut a good promo. I appreciate when babyfaces aren’t shy about calling out cheating by heels rather than meekly moving on from injustices as not to sound like complainers. I think their fans want them to defend themselves. Knight sometimes walks the edge of entering into tawdry territory with his insults, though, and it feels a little off-brand for a WWE babyface rather than edgy.)

-KO mocked Waller getting splashed with water this week. Then he used a telestrator to circle the faces of Austin Theory and Waller as he punched both of them with one swing.

-They showed Asuka, Belair, and Charlotte backstage getting warmed up for the main event. [c]

-A video package aired on Solo Sikoa beating John Cena at Crown Jewel.

-They went to the announcers who reacted to Cena’s loss. Cole said if Solo did indeed retire Cena, all they can say is thank you to John. Owens then said Cena’s career could be over, but how about they cheer everyone up by revisiting the punch of both Theory and Waller again. Waller and Theory heard enough and made their way to ringside. Theory shoved KO. Cole said he was going to get suspended. Waller poured water over KO’s head and then threw the empty bottle at Patrick. Owens put his headset back on and said he can handle the shove and water, but he won’t stand for the water bottle being thrown as his colleagues. Owens charfged at Theory and Waller in the ring. Theory slipped out of the ring. Waller came up behind him. Owens gave him a stunner. Cole said Owens will now have to deal with Nick Aldis.

(Keller’s Analysis: Could this eventually lead to Owens vs. Aldis?)

-Damage CTRL made their ring entrance.

-A Raw commercial hyped Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Cody & Jey Uso and Miz vs. Ivar next week. [c]

-Jimmy Uso said if Knight wants him next week, “yeet.” He then got a call from Reigns. Reigns told him no more “yeets,” apparently. Jimmy said in a sinister voice, “No yeet!”

-Patrick hyped Knight vs. Jimmy Uso, plus the return of Solo.

(4) BIANCA BELAIR & CHARLOTTE FLAIR & ASUKA vs. DAMAGE CTRL (Bayley & Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane w/Dakota Kai)

Ring entrances for the babyfaces took place. The bell rang 47 minutes into the hour. They cut to a very early break. [c]

Back from the break, the babyfaces were in control. Bayley eventually beat down Belair for a while. Belair reached for a tag, but Bayley pulled her back at first. Belair took Bayley down with a spinebuster and then leaped for a tag to Asuka. Asuka puleld her hand away and laughed. Belair looked up. Asuka sprayed mist in her face. Asuka then roundkicked Belair in the head. Kairi seemed surprised, but then moved in and hugged Asuka. Sky joined n. They invited Bayley to join them. Bayley looked surprised and relieved. Charlotte jumped them, but she was overwhelmed. The ref called for the bell.

WINNERS: No contest in 8:00.

-Shotzi charged out to try to help Belair and Charlotte. She was outnumbered. The newly expanded Damage CTRL gathered over the fallen bodies of Charlotte, Belair, and Shotzi at the show ended.

Tonight after WWE Smackdown, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Javier Machado to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.