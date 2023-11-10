FREE PODCAST 11/9 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Survivor Series news, great moment in on-site correspondent history, Becky replies, mailbag, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (11-7-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Greg Parks and Rich Fann provide to analysis of Smackdown with Survivor Series developments, Miz and Daniel Bryan sort of get along, Becky Lynch responds to Ronda Rousey, and much more. There is also an extended report from our on-site correspondent in Manchester with one of the great moments in WKPWP history happens mid-conversation, and then the Mailbag and closing comments.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade and enter code “wade” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO