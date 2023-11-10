WWE MAIN EVENT TV RESULTS (11/8): Apollo Crews vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Noam Dar & Oro Mensah vs. Indus Sher

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 8, 2023

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Wade Barrett

Apollo Crews returns to battle Ludwig Kaiser

(1) META-FOUR (Noam Dar & Oro Mensah w/ Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend) vs. INDUS SHER (Veer & Sanga w/ Jinder Mahal)

Dar started against Sanga, and Dar wouldn’t be intimidated by his larger opponent – at first. Dar was soon knocked silly by Sanga, so he tagged in Mensah. He laid in futile chops to Sanga’s chest, then Sanga clotheslined him to the mat. Mensah retreated to his corner and tagged Dar back in. Dar stepped through the ropes, then tagged Mensah back in, and stepped back onto the apron while shaking his head, “Nope!” Dar and Mensah bickered for a moment, then Sanga charged in with a big boot. Dar dropped off the apron, causing Sanga’s boot to get hung up on the top rope. Mensah took advantage with a flurry of strikes. Sanga shoved Mensah to the mat, then booted him out of the ring.

Meta-Four was slowly retreating up the ramp, so Sanga took to the floor after them. The two women blocked the path and distracted Sanga, allowing Mensah to charge in from behind them with a flurry of chops. Sanga rolled Mensah into the ring and body slammed him there. Veer tagged in and dropped a big elbow. Sanga tagged back in and tried out his own elbow drop, then tagged Veer. Mensah dodged two attacks, then nailed Veer with a spinning kick. Dar tagged in and landed a series of kicks to Veer. Veer came back with a big knee strike, knocking Dar to the mat. Dar escaped from a fireman’s carry and applied a sleeper hold, but Veer flung him to the mat. Dar ran the ropes, tagging in Mensah during the rebound, and hit Veer with a running front kick. Mensah, now the legal man, zapped the stunned Veer with a missile drop kick, then covered for a two-count.

Dar tagged in and, with Mensah, attempted to suplex Veer. Instead, Veer suplexed both of them simultaneously. Veer got to his feet and vertically splashed both opponents in the middle of the ring, then tagged in Sanga, who splashed Dar into a corner. Sanga tagged Veer, then held Dar aloft for Veer to hit a guillotine leg drop from the middle rope. Veer covered Dar for the three-count.

WINNERS: Indus Sher by pinfall in 6:50.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Fun match! Between the wrestling style and the wrestlers involved, this felt nothing like a Main Event match. Dar actually made me laugh with his lightning-fast conversion from bravado to shameless cowardice.)

(2) LUDWIG KAISER vs. APOLLO CREWS

The men locked up and Crews looked bored with Kaiser’s strength. Kaiser applied a side headlock, but Crews fired him off. Kaiser hit a shoulder block, but Crews didn’t budge. Crews shoulder pressed Kaiser into the air, but Kaiser wriggled free. Crews smashed Kaiser’s face into the top turnbuckle a few times. Kaiser caught a front kick with his hands, then smacked Crews across the face. Kaiser admired his own handiwork for a moment, then Crews leveled him with a drop kick. He clotheslined Kaiser over the top rope to the floor, and we cut to break.

Kaiser gained control during the break, stomping Crews against the mat. Kaiser hit a baseball slide, knocking Crews to the floor. Kaiser went to the floor and taunted the crowd before rolling Crews back into the ring. Crews landed body blows, but Kaiser came back with a clothesline and covered Crews for a zero-count. Kaiser was shocked. Crews landed punches and an enzuigiri. Kaiser slapped Crews, knocking him from the top turnbuckle out to the floor. Crews crawled back in, only to be kicked by Kaiser and covered for a two-count. Kaiser applied a chinlock on the mat. Crews got free and splashed Kaiser in the corner, then clotheslined him to the mat. Crews hit an atomic drop and followed up with a running somersault neckbreaker. Crews gorilla pressed Kaiser, then tossed him to the mat. He covered Kaiser for two. Crews suplexed Kaiser, who was now bleeding from his nose. Crews landed a standing moonsault and covered for two. Kaiser kicked Crews in the face, then took him down with a twisting DDT. Kaiser covered Crews for the three-count.

WINNER: Ludwig Kaiser by pinfall in 7:55.

(Meyers’s Analysis: They certainly let Crews get some of his stuff in on his return match before losing to Kaiser. Decent action, and Kaiser really dialed up his pompous and arrogant behavior.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.4

