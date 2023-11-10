John Cena, days after his loss to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel, announces he’s had arm surgery

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Cena announced this morning that he had one arm “fixed” and has one arm to go. He thanked the Dr. Jeff Dugas at Andrew’s Sport Medicine and Orthopaedic Center.

With the actor’s strike settled and Cena having surgery on apparently both arms, it tends to indicate his run in WWE for now is over. He lost clean to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel. As part of his storyline, he teased that he might retire if he couldn’t get a singles win. Although certainly that wasn’t meant to be Cena’s last match ever, it could be his last match for quite a while.

Thank you @JeffDugasMD and your entire team in Birmingham! One arm fixed, clean & headed for therapy … one arm left to go! Thank you again and see you ASAP for the next one!! — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 10, 2023

