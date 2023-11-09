ROCKET STRAPS: Using Key Metrics to Rank the Top Ten Wrestlers Prioritized By WWE this week, including Solo, Stark, Sami, Miz, Reigns, LA Knight, Damage CTRL, Seth, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last week, six previously unranked performers appeared on the Priority Top 10. The turnover continued this week with four additional fresh names making the cut. Two of the four were those either winning or retaining gold at Crown Jewel, another is a pair of champions appearing on both shows, and the last a surprising name receiving a new push coming out of the PLE.

Members of the Bloodline, L.A. Knight, John Cena and Judgement Day are the only wrestlers to place consecutively over the past three weeks.

Additionally this week, the hype towards and action from the PLE allowed us to view and, thusly, rank members of the Bloodline individually for the first time in a couple months. On Raw, a clear distinction has appeared with the presentation of Rhea Ripley. Her appearances on behalf of the Judgment Day are credited towards the group, while her actions pertaining to the women’s division are valued separately.

As always, the information taken into account to accumulate these lists include metrics such as quarter-hour ratings, who is featured in the open, closing, and top of the hour segments, names promoted in each shows preview, championships, and wins. I also factor in estimated monthly merchandise sales leaders, whose appearances begin with a higher floor than the others.

Priority Top 10

1. Seth Rollins (5)

More weeks than not since the start of this column, the metrics employed have not indicated that the World Heavyweight Champion is as highly prioritized as the other big names on Raw. Now, a month removed from his lengthy feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins is on a roll.

Opening and closing the show with segments that both exceeded their initial quarter hour, both Seth and his counterpart this week, Sami Zayn, benefitted in a big way. Doing his part as both a fighting champion and someone with issues extending beyond one feud, Rollins is getting involved in numerous ways on Monday nights, and the points are adding up.

His successful title defense at Crown Jewel only served to further indicate the company does not plan to move him out of the spotlight any time soon. While the War Games announcement at the close of Raw told us there will likely not be a Heavyweight Title match at Survivor Series, it also lets us know that Rollins involvement with various names on the roster is just getting started.

From Judgement Day to Drew McIntyre to a number of those he’s now scheduled to team with, including Cody Rhodes, who just last week Rollins mentioned he does not like, the focus of the brand finally seems to be centered squarely on the Champ. Monday Night Rollins, indeed.

2. Roman Reigns (2*)

The additional taping of Smackdown prior to the trip to Saudi Arabia provided what is now considered rare back-to-back appearances by the Head of the Table. His focus was as a defending Champion and not so much as leader of the Bloodline, thusly earning him individual consideration.

The show opening segment coupled with a victory in the main event of Crown Jewel along with his considerable merchandise sales was enough to give Reigns the top spot on the Smackdown side of things this week. That said, if he’ll be sitting out Survivor Series, his televised role may once again be reduced to phantom phone call appearances and it’s likely we won’t be finding the Tribal Chief on this list again until the new year.

3. Sami Zayn (6)

His placement on the Crown Jewel pre-show was followed up by a main event championship match on Raw. That seems fitting for someone who continues to feel as though they’re spinning their wheels at the moment. He’s earned a spot on the top 10 for the second consecutive week, though, which tells us the company is clearly prioritizing Sami Zayn. It’s as if WWE knows they have something with him, they’re just not sure what.

Now that Sami’s been announced as a part of the War Games match, we’ve got at least a few more weeks before he’s through feuding with the Judgement Day. From there, it’s anyone’s guess, but it feels as though we’re being reminded of Sami’s friendship with Jey Uso quite often lately. Is it possible there’s another feud (and potential heel turn) in the on deck circle?

4. L.A. Knight (3)

Now we’ll get to see how the company truly feels about L.A. Knight. Following a month of high profile showdowns with the Bloodline, Knight predictably fell to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. It was a main event spot WWE couldn’t deny him and he came through in a way that should give the higher ups some confidence, but you can’t feud with the Tribal Chief forever.

When Crown Jewel concluded with Reigns standing tall as Knight simply rolled out of the ring and off camera, it told us it’s onto other things for the Fastest Rising Star in WWE™. A program with the new United States Champion, Logan Paul, would be the closest thing to a lateral from the main event and certainly something Knight could sink his teeth into.

It could also be just the thing to keep him in show opening and closing segments which, along with his mammoth t-shirt sales, would be more than enough to keep him towards the top of the Priority list.

5. Solo Sikoa (2*)

It feels as though its been since WrestleMania that we’ve been waiting for the gas to get pumped on Solo and perhaps we’re finally here. Following his complete annihilation of John Cena, it would be difficult for WWE to show their audience they’re prioritizing the enforcer of the Bloodline any more convincingly.

His program and subsequent match with Cena was kept entirely separate from Roman, which earns Sikoa his first, uh, solo ranking. Another hiatus from the Tribal Chief will only provide him with more room to thrive, but are we set for the reemergence of the Bloodline’s backup QB, Jimmy Uso? While I certainly hope so, Paul Heyman’s mic work will go a long ways in showing us where the power dynamic between the two truly lies.

6. Damage CTRL (NR)

It’s been impossible to separate Iyo Sky from Damage CTRL for the sake of these rankings, but following the events of Crown Jewel, we may finally have our opportunity. In the meantime, we’re taking into account here, not only Sky’s successful defense against Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel, but also Bayley’s lengthy show-closing battle with the EST on Smackdown.

WWE appears to be toning down the role of Charlotte Flair these days about as much as they are Cody Rhodes. It speaks to a potential concern of burning out the audience on either main event talent, but one benefit in the case of Flair is the amount of attention it’s provided both active members of Damage CTRL.

The return of Kairi Sane assures us of additional fireworks and now, a group that many complained earlier this year was “not clicking” is suddenly finding themselves routinely prioritized on Friday nights.

7. John Cena (4)

With the Hollywood writers strike officially over, it seems so too is the weekly involvement on Smackdown of John Cena. His contributions far exceeded anyone’s expectations, and I’ve sung the praises of his usage regularly here. It almost wrapped up seamlessly, right down to the definitive victory given to Solo Sikoa, but I feel we could have done without the classic self-serving Cena cheap shot during last week’s go-home promo.

It’s possible the “bargain basement Taz” insult was created in the writers room, but Cena has a history of popping off with spontaneous one-liners he feels are funny, and he’s clearly above requiring approval for his lines. Perhaps it will ultimately prove harmless, but to a degree it diminishes so much of the work Sikoa has done to establish his own unique character over the past year and a half.

What’s worse, it was a comparison that never even sort of came to mind for me throughout Solo’s run, and now, as Javier Machado put it on last Friday’s Smackdown Post-Show, it’s hard not to see it. I feel Sikoa will be able to overcome such a thing relatively quickly, but for someone who is clearly on the company’s fast track, it was a hurdle that never needed to exist in the first place.

In the end, it seems John Cena’s fruity pebbles attire is no different than the spots on a leopard.

8. Chelsea Green/Piper Niven (NR)

Has there been a bigger revelation over the past several months than both Chelsea Green and her pairing with Piper Niven? For so long, Green was scripted as your typical egotistical diva. It was serviceable, but didn’t seem to have much of a shelf life. Given the room to grow into her character, she is emerging as comedy gold, and it’s not like her in-ring work is a hindrance either.

Then, the injury to Sonya DeVille opened a door for the oft-misused Niven. Where she was initially cast as a stone-faced bully, the energy of Green proved contagious, as we now have the two working hilariously (and effectively) in tandem.

The highlight of my Halloween season was Niven’s Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart impression and while that unfortunately couldn’t remain as a permanent gag, the work these two are putting in on both brands each week has clearly captured the attention of the writers room and those who green-light their submissions.

9. Judgement Day (1)

We haven’t seen the top faction on Monday Night Raw this far down on the Priority list since it’s inception, but it’s worth noting that they are still on it. With so much focus being placed on their opponents at the moment, including the Champion of the brand, in Seth Rollins, someone had to move a bit out of the way.

The dissension is very real and I expect things to come to a head at Survivor Series, but in the meantime, feeding the group some victories in the form of lesser competition like the New Day will only keep them feeling strong.

There was also a lot to like with the group this week, such as their backstage conversation unrelated to wrestling where Finn was explaining to the others that something blew his mind, the fact that they were carrying on like friends in Priest’s absence before he stormed in, and the excellent touch of JD McDonagh wearing a Damien Priest t-shirt and being called out for it.

Changes are undoubtedly coming for Judgement Day, but I’m in no hurry to see them play out.

10. Zoey Stark / Logan Paul (NR)

We had a tie to round out the Priority Top 10 this week and we’ll get Logan Paul out of the way first. It’s a good move to put the United States title on him, though due to his infrequent appearances and with one Smackdown title already defended only a few times per year, it would be nice if Paul’s reign could be more transitional than long haul.

The biggest surprise on the Raw side of things this week was A. How well told the entire Women’s Battle Royal presentation was done and B. The wrestler who emerged victorious. With every elimination amongst the 4-5 finalists, I found myself envisioning each as the winner. I felt Zoey Stark was the most unlikely, and was thrilled to see her come out with the win.

A dethroning of Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series seems highly unlikely, though the spotlight match itself is a victory of sorts. An extended program with Shayna Baszler would be welcome, but honestly, it feels like any kind of television time for Stark is an investment that will pay dividends. For the first time, I find myself thinking a secondary title in the women’s division wouldn’t be such a bad thing.

Honorable Mention: Miz

Two weeks ago, we left Raw wondering if we had, in fact, just witnessed a face turn for one of the most obnoxious heels on the roster. With a stop over at Crown Jewel confirming as much, we now have Miz carving out a path towards a match with Gunther.

It’s hard to believe it’s been ten years since WWE last explored the idea of Miz as a babyface, presenting him as a protege to Ric Flair and having him incorporate the figure four leg lock (badly) into his repertoire. It appears the company learned from that experiment and are taking a less pandering approach this time that finds Miz walking alone instead of in the shadow of a legend.

The audience genuinely seems ready too support Miz and it will be fun to watch how things play out.

Drop Outs: Imperium, Miz, Ricochet, LWO

Smackdown Top 10

1. Roman Reigns (1*, NR, NR)

2. L.A. Knight (2, 1, 1)

3. Damage CTRL (NR, 8, 8)

4. Solo Sikoa (1*, 4*, 2*)

5. John Cena (3, 3, 3)

6. Logan Paul (NR, 7, NR)

7. Bianca Belair (7, NR), NR)

8. Rey Mysterio (4*, 5*, 7*)

9. Kevin Owens (8, 9, NR)

10. Pretty Deadly (NR)

Raw Top 10

1. Seth Rollins (2, 10, 1)

2. Sami Zayn (3, NR, 6)

3. Judgement Day (1, 1, 5)

4. Zoey Stark (NR)

5. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (NR)

6. Miz (5, NR)

7. Creed Brothers (9, NR)

8. Cody Rhodes (10, 4, 3)

9. Natalya (NR)

10. Ivar (NR)

Thanks so much for reading. Feel free to leave a comment or drop a line via email at jeffinbrooklyn@yahoo.com or on Twitter/X @jeffsjeffsyall.

