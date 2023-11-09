10 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event Results (11-6-2013): Wyatt Family vs. Bryan & CM Punk, plus Ryback, Usos, McIntyre, Brie Bella, Khali, Jinder Mahal, R-Truth, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE house show results

November 6, 2013

Columbia, S.C.

Report by Jim H., PWTorch correspondent

Before the show, they played a commercial on the video screens for the “WWE 2K14” video game featuring the Ultimate Warrior in full face paint. It was epic. I haven’t seen it on TV yet, but I hope they run it during Raw soon.

Not a bad crowd, considering it was a Wednesday night. Lots of kids. The crowd was pretty energetic. The house show stage now shoots off smoke. Tony Chimel handled the announcing duties.

(1) Prime Time Players defeated Hunico & Camacho. Hunico and Camacho beat up Darren Young for a while. Then, Titus got the hot tag, cleaned house, and pinned Camacho with the Clash of the Titus.

Tony Chimel told us that the main event tag match between Punk & Bryan and the Wyatts would be fans’s choice. We could vote via Twitter for either a No DQ Match or a Street Fight. He neglected to explain the difference between a No DQ match and a Street Fight.

(2) Great Khali pinned Jinder Mahal. I knew I wouldn’t be able to escape this match! Jinder went solo tonight. Khali won with a chop. The less said about this one the better.

(3) Brie Bella (w/Nikki Bella) pinned Divas champion A.J. Lee (w/Tamina Snuka) in a non-title match. A.J. came out first and cut a promo about how we all came to see her and she has a scary bodyguard. (She neglected to mention that her “scary bodyguard” recently got pinned by Eva Marie.) A.J. stalled a lot early. She took control after a Tamina distraction. Brie eventually made her comeback and hit a dropkick off the second rope. Tamina got up on the apron, but Nikki yanked her down. Brie got distracted watching this and A.J. tried to roll her up, but Brie countered into the Bella Buster for the pin. This was announced as a title match, but A.J. picked up the belt as Tamina carried her to the back and left with it, and Brie was not announced as the new champion, so presumably it was non-title.

(4) R-Truth beat IC Champion Curtis Axel via DQ; Axel retained the IC Title. Axel came out and cut a promo about how he was better than us because he’s the Intercontinental champion. Strong ovation for Truth. Back and forth match for a while. Truth got a couple good nearfalls. Eventually, Axel decided he had had enough, collected the belt, and walked up the ramp. Truth stopped him and threw him back in the ring. Axel still had the belt, so he nailed Truth with it, resulting in the DQ.

Post-match, Axel waited for Truth to get up in order to hit him again, but Truth ducked and hit the Lie Detector on Axel. Truth then celebrated with fans at ringside.

[Intermission]

(5) The Usos defeated Heath Slater & Drew McIntyre. No Jinder for this one. The crowd did the “U…So” chant. Drew and Heath huddled at ringside. Drew yelled at the fans to “Shush! We’re talking tactics!” The Usos had their way originally, but 2MB turned the tables after ramming one of the Usos shoulder-first into the ringpost. Eventually, a hot tag was made and the action broke down. Drew went for a big boot, but missed and hit Slater instead. A double superkick and a top-rope splash finished off Drew.

Ryback came out for the next match and made Chimel re-announce him as “all man.” He then cut a promo saying that he wanted to make fun of the South Carolina football team, but they were actually pretty good. So, he decided to make fun of Justin Gabriel instead. Somehow this concluded with the statement that the Florida Gators were going to destroy the Gamecocks.

(6) Ryback pinned Justin Gabriel. Justin got in some aerial offense early, but Ryback dominated. A brief Gabriel comeback ended with a power bomb. A springboard cross-body got two for Gabriel, but he missed a moonsault off the rope and got the Meat Hook. Ryback went for Shell Shocked, but Gabriel countered into a DDT. Gabriel hit the moonsault off the ropes for a great nearfall. Gabriel went for the 450, but Ryback got up and crotched him on the top rope. Ryback then hit Shell Shocked for the pin. Surprisingly good match.

(7) C.M. Punk & Daniel Bryan defeated Luke Harper & Eric Rowan (w/Bray Wyatt) in a Street Fight in the main event. Bryan’s shoulder was still taped. Punk and Bryan started with a flurry of offense, culminating in double suicide dives to the outside. Rowan threw Bryan into the ring steps and Rowan and Harper double-teamed Punk. Even though it was a Street Fight, the teams started tagging in and out. Bryan hit a flurry of offense. Wyatt got out of his chair and told Chimel something. He then produced a kendo stick from under the ring and gave it to Harper. Harper and Rowan beat down Bryan with the kendo stick. They kept knocking Punk off the apron.

Finally, Punk had enough and got his own kendo stick from under the ring and cleaned house with it. He went up top for the Macho Man elbow on Harper, but jumped outside for a clothesline on Wyatt and Rowan instead. Punk was about to finish off Harper when Wyatt ran in and started attacking Punk. They got a table from under the ring and set it up in the corner. Harper ran at Bryan, but Bryan side-stepped him and Harper went threw the table. Bryan then tagged in Punk (why this was necessary in a street fight, I don’t know). Punk was going to hit GTS on Wyatt, but Rowan broke it up and Wyatt slid out of the ring. Bryan hit the running knee on Rowan, and Punk hit GTS on Harper for the pin.

After the match, Punk and Bryan stood tall in the ring with the kendo sticks to prevent any extracurricular activity. They then shook hands with fans at ringside. Fun and exciting match, if you overlook the illogic of requiring tags.

Biggest Pops: Punk, Bryan, Truth.

Biggest Heat: Wyatts, Ryback, Axel.

