AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (11/8): Total viewership and demo ratings compared to last two years, ten-week average comparisons, 7-day viewership update for October

Last night’s (11/8) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 804,000 viewers, down from 832,000 last week but above the 774,000 from two weeks ago. The ten-week rolling average is 833,000.

One year ago this week it drew 1.038 million viewers, so 224,000 more viewers than this week’s episode. The rolling ten-week average one year ago through this week was 1.021 million viewers, so 198,000 above the current ten-week rolling average.

Two years ago this week it drew 913,000 and the ten-week rolling average was 1.001 million viewers.

In the core 18-49 demographic, Dynamite drew a 0.27 rating, down from 0.28 last week but above 0.24 from the prior week. The current ten-week rolling average is 0.29.

One year ago this week it drew a 0.32 demo rating and the ten-week rolling average was 0.33.

Two years ago this week it drew a 0.35 demo rating and the ten-week rolling average was 0.38.

Dynamite ranked no. 10 in the key demo last night among all shows on cable and broadcast TV, and no. 2 on cable overall with only an NBA game on ESPN drawing a bigger demo rating. The NBA game averaged 835,000 viewers.

The top rated shows on all of TV were the Country Music Awards on ABC followed by “Survivor” on CBS and the Republican Presidential Debate on NBC. The NBA game finished fourth overall. Three shows on Univision finished in the top ten.

7-DAY VIEWERSHIP UPDATE – OCTOBER

We now have the 7-day viewership tallies for the four episodes of Dynamite in October.

Oct. 4: 882,000 (up 82,000 from 800,000 live and same night viewership)

Oct. 10: 754,000 (up 145,000 from 609,000 – aired on a Tuesday)

Oct. 18: 1,042,000 (up 141,000 from 901,000)

Oct. 25: 877,000 (up 113,000 from 774,000)

