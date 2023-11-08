NXT Ratings Report (11/7): Viewership rebound, demo rating, year-ago comparison, Dynamite comparison

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of NXT on USA Network drew an average of 794,000 viewers, up from 674,000 viewers the prior week and in line with the prior two weeks of 787,000 and 798,000. One year ago this week it drew 644,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.26 rating, up from 0.20 last week. One year ago this weke it drew a 0.15 rating.

NXT advertised the following for last night’s episode to draw viewers:

Lyra Valkyria to make first appearance in NXT as Women’s Champion

Noam Dar vs. Akira Tozawa – NXT Heritage Cup

Fallon Henley vs. Tiffany Stratton – Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

Dijak vs. Tyler Bate – Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

Von Wagner vs. Bron Breakker

The last ten weeks of NXT has averaged 781,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demo. The last ten weeks of AEW Dynamite has averaged 840,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demo.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (11/3): Viewership and demo rating drops, year to year averages and comparisons

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: NXT TV results (11/7): Moore’s review of Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner, Noam Dar vs. Akira Tozawa for the Heritage Cup, Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches