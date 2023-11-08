WWE announces WrestleMania 40 weekend events along with details on combo tickets

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced today the WrestleMania 40 weekend schedule and the availability of combo tickets for the events.

Smackdown and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take in Philadelphia, Pa. at Wells Fargo Center on Friday night. Then NXT Stand & Deliver takes place on Saturday afternoon and Monday Night Raw takes place Monday night, also at Wells Fargo Center. WrestleMania 40 will take place Saturday and Sunday nights at Lincoln Financial Field.

The press release details ticket availability:

An exclusive presale opportunity for special three-day event combo tickets will take place Wednesday, November 15 at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/wrestlemania-weekend-presale. General public on-sale for combo tickets will be available Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. ET via https://www.ticketmaster.com/. Additional details on individual tickets being released for each event will follow.

