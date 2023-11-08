VIP AUDIO 11/8 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (11-5-2005): Vince McMahon’s erratic behavior, Benoit’s WWE future, Christian’s decision to leave WWE, wrestler who can’t dress with other wrestlers (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the November 5, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics: The latest on Chris Benoit’s WWE future, Christian’s decision to leave WWE, Joey Styles’s status in WWE and word going around on his prospects of being hired full time, notes on the TNA rating and Raw rating and what each mean this week, behind the scenes notes on Vince McMahon’s erratic behavior and rumblings of something going on, and the story on the Smackdown wrestler who isn’t allowed to dress with other wrestlers.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO