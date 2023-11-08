VIP AUDIO 11/8 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss last week’s Impact show featuring Motor City Machine Guns vs. Josh Alexander & Eric Young, Turning Point Impact Plus special, more (54 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo return to recap two shows from Impact’s recent tour in Europe. First, they discuss last week’s Impact TV show, which featured the Motor City Machine Guns vs. Josh Alexander and Eric Young. Then they look back at the Turning Point Impact Plus special, which was headlined by an excellent Will Ospreay vs. Eddie Edwards match.

