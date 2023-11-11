FREE PODCAST 11/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Wells & Machado: LA Knight addresses Crown Jewel loss, Damage CTRL, KO, Escobar-Mysterio-Carlito angle, live callers, on-site report (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado and Kelly Wells from PWTorch for a special Roundtable episode to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown along with some reaction to the NXT-CW and Smackdown-Fox-USA situations. They open with some mixed reviews for L.A. Knight’s promo reacting to Roman Reigns having help from Jimmy Uso to beat him. They talk with two on-site correspondents and other callers about an array of other aspects of Smackdown including the Damage CTRL and LWO developments, Bianca Belair, Dragon Lee, Kevin Owens on commentary, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade and enter code “wade” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO