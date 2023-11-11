VIP AUDIO 11/10 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Big Damage CTRL and LWO angles, Knight addresses loss to Reigns, KO on commentary, Cedric vs. Dragon Lee rematch, more (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Big Damage CTRL and LWO angles, L.A. Knight addresses loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, Kevin Owens on commentary, a Cedric Alexander vs. Dragon Lee rematch, Bianca Belair & Charlotte Flair & Asuka vs. Bayley & Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane, Grayson Waller vs. L.A. Knight, Bobby Lashley vs. Carlito, and more.

