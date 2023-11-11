AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (11/11): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, November 11, 2023
Where: Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,073 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 5,255.
How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Sting & Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous
- Daniel Garcia vs. Andrade
- Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale
- Nick Wayne vs. Dalton Castle
- FTR vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo & Komander
- Ruch & Dralistico vs. The WorkHorsemen
