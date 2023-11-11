AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (11/11): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Where: Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,073 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 5,255.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Sting & Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous

Daniel Garcia vs. Andrade

Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale

Nick Wayne vs. Dalton Castle

FTR vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo & Komander

Ruch & Dralistico vs. The WorkHorsemen

